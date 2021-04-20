header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
74°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 20
1874 - First train out of L.A. to reach new town of San Fernando; Newhall 2 years later [story]
train tunnel
Bella Vida to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations
| Tuesday, Apr 20, 2021
Bella Villa Vaccine Center

COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered for anyone 18 and older in the parking lot of the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida on Saturday, May 1, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Please see flier above for complete information, including how to schedule an appointment.

For more information, contact SuzAnn Nelsen at (661) 259-9444 ext. 145. She can also be reached via email at snelsen@scv-seniorcenter.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Bella Vida to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations

Bella Vida to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations
Tuesday, Apr 20, 2021
COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered for anyone 18 and older in the parking lot of the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida on Saturday, May 1, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientation During Foster Parent Appreciation Month

Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientation During Foster Parent Appreciation Month
Monday, Apr 19, 2021
The Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families during National Foster Parent Appreciation Month and is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
FULL STORY...

April: 18-24: Henry Mayo Recognizes Volunteers During National Volunteer Appreciation Week

April: 18-24: Henry Mayo Recognizes Volunteers During National Volunteer Appreciation Week
Friday, Apr 16, 2021
As National Volunteer Appreciation Week approaches, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers, a group that numbers over 300 and includes adults, teens, and canines.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Veterans Collaborative Brings Back Food Pantry, PSO Services

Santa Clarita Veterans Collaborative Brings Back Food Pantry, PSO Services
Tuesday, Apr 13, 2021
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative announced that it has reintroduced Food Pantry and Post Service Officer services at the Veteran Center.
FULL STORY...

Boys & Girls Club Holds Spring Break Camp

Boys & Girls Club Holds Spring Break Camp
Friday, Apr 9, 2021
In an effort to provide kids across the Santa Clarita Valley with a safe place to play and learn over spring break while parents are working, the Boys & Girls Club of SCV holds an annual camp.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 27: COC Presents an Evening with Songwriters Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty
College of the Canyons proudly welcomes highly esteemed songwriters for Broadway and film, Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Tuesday, April 27.
April 27: COC Presents an Evening with Songwriters Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty
L.A. County Unveils 2021-22 $36.2 Billion Proposed Budget
Los Angeles County’s $36.2 billion Recommended Budget, focused on expanding and sustaining extensive safety net services, will be presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport.
L.A. County Unveils 2021-22 $36.2 Billion Proposed Budget
Median Price of SCV Condominiums Sets Record
As the inventory of homes listed for sale during March in Santa Clarita fell 38.3 percent, sales of homes and condominiums took off, with the condo median price setting a record, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.
Median Price of SCV Condominiums Sets Record
Chamber, SchlickArt Partner to Showcase “12 Months of Quarantine” Photo Exhibit
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday their plans to unveil the 12 Months of Quarantine photo exhibit, scheduled for Monday, May 3 and is expected to run till the end of the month.
Chamber, SchlickArt Partner to Showcase “12 Months of Quarantine” Photo Exhibit
Registration Now Open for The Cube Programs, Ice Time
After more than a year, ice has returned to Santa Clarita, and The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center is now open to the public!
Registration Now Open for The Cube Programs, Ice Time
Westfield Halts Plans to Bring Costco to Town Center
Westfield Valencia Town Center officials announced Monday they’re halting plans to expand the mall with a 101,000-square-foot Costco and other amenities.
Westfield Halts Plans to Bring Costco to Town Center
Bella Vida to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered for anyone 18 and older in the parking lot of the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida on Saturday, May 1, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Bella Vida to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations
Today in SCV History (April 20)
1874 - First train out of L.A. to reach new town of San Fernando; Newhall 2 years later [story]
train tunnel
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Vaccination Sites Open in SCV, Palmdale; 27,588 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 18 new deaths and 337 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as cases in the Santa Clarita Valley now total 27,588 since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Vaccination Sites Open in SCV, Palmdale; 27,588 Total SCV Cases
Six Productions Filming in SCV this Week
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North," the week of Monday, April 19-25, 2021
Six Productions Filming in SCV this Week
April 22: LACDMH, Mental Health Commission to Hold Virtual Public Hearing
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and the Mental Health Commission will host a public hearing for the Mental Health Services Act Three-Year Plan on Thursday, April 22.
April 22: LACDMH, Mental Health Commission to Hold Virtual Public Hearing
Hart District Named Model SARB Award Winner by State
The William S. Hart Union High School District was named one of 19 school districts and one county office of education for school attendance review board as a model program for its attendance strategies during distance learning.
Hart District Named Model SARB Award Winner by State
CSUN to Host Final for a Television Pitch Competition
Students from across the California State University system will make final, virtual pitches of their ideas for new television series on Wednesday, May 5, at California State University, Northridge.
CSUN to Host Final for a Television Pitch Competition
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientation During Foster Parent Appreciation Month
The Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families during National Foster Parent Appreciation Month and is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientation During Foster Parent Appreciation Month
Santa Clarita Celebrates National Volunteer Week, Awards Volunteers
In April, the city of Santa Clarita joins in the celebration of National Volunteer Month by recognizing the community's exceptional volunteers with a national award.
Santa Clarita Celebrates National Volunteer Week, Awards Volunteers
City to Update 2021-2029 General Plan Housing Element
To provide a framework to guide the future of residential development locally, the city of Santa Clarita is embarking on a public process to update the Housing Element of the Santa Clarita General Plan.
City to Update 2021-2029 General Plan Housing Element
Sulphur Springs Warns of Suspicious Man Near Schools
In an email distributed to parents, Sulphur Springs Union School District Superintendent Catherine Kawaguchi warned parents of a man telling students that he is there to pick them up.
Sulphur Springs Warns of Suspicious Man Near Schools
Today in SCV History (April 19)
1880 - Pico Oil Spring Mine Section 2 patented by R.F. Baker and Edward F. Beale [story]
E.F. Beale
Today in SCV History (April 18)
1945 - Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story]
Carey Ranch
Today in SCV History (April 17)
1930 - Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story]
Louise Gipe
April 20: Planning Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita’s Planning Commission will hold a regular meeting virtually Tuesday, April 20, at 6:00 p.m.
April 20: Planning Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
Planning Commission to Consider Subdivision Request
The owner of a shopping center at the corner of Lyons Avenue and Apple Street will seek the Santa Clarita Planning Commission’s approval Tuesday to subdivide the lot from three parcels to eight.
Planning Commission to Consider Subdivision Request
Deadline Extended For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists And Authors Showcase
The deadline to submit entries for Santa Clarita Sister Cities’ Young Artists and Authors Showcase has been extended to Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Deadline Extended For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists And Authors Showcase
Scorpion Announces Plans to Move Headquarters
Internet marketing firm Scorpion made multiple company announcements Wednesday, including plans to open a new headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Scorpion Announces Plans to Move Headquarters
%d bloggers like this: