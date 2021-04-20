Bella Vida to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations

COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered for anyone 18 and older in the parking lot of the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida on Saturday, May 1, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Please see flier above for complete information, including how to schedule an appointment.

For more information, contact SuzAnn Nelsen at (661) 259-9444 ext. 145. She can also be reached via email at snelsen@scv-seniorcenter.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...