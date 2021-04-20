Bella Vida to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations

The Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families during National Foster Parent Appreciation Month and is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
College of the Canyons proudly welcomes highly esteemed songwriters for Broadway and film, Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Tuesday, April 27.
Los Angeles County’s $36.2 billion Recommended Budget, focused on expanding and sustaining extensive safety net services, will be presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport.
As the inventory of homes listed for sale during March in Santa Clarita fell 38.3 percent, sales of homes and condominiums took off, with the condo median price setting a record, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday their plans to unveil the 12 Months of Quarantine photo exhibit, scheduled for Monday, May 3 and is expected to run till the end of the month.
The William S. Hart Union High School District was named one of 19 school districts and one county office of education for school attendance review board as a model program for its attendance strategies during distance learning.
To provide a framework to guide the future of residential development locally, the city of Santa Clarita is embarking on a public process to update the Housing Element of the Santa Clarita General Plan.
