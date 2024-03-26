Table Sponsorships Still Available for Celebrity Waiter Dinner

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is preparing for the annual fundraising event, the Celebrity Waiter Dinner, with the theme “California Dreamin’” on Saturday, April 27 at Bella Vida, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Table sponsorships for the fundraiser are still available.

The headliner for the event is “Surfin’” – The Beach Boys Tribute Band that has played many times at the Bella Vida Concert Series. The annual fundraising event will spotlight the many successes of the SCV Senior Center and the programs and services available for seniors.

Co-Chairs Bonnie Teaford and Jackie Hartmann have put together a fun night under the SCV sky with an emphasis on the beauty and fun of California.

Ed Masterson will serve as the emcee and lead a live auction packed with great items.

“Come join us for a night you won’t forget and for a great cause,” said Teaford.

It is a record-breaking year for the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida with hundreds participating in 30 different classes and activities, monthly concerts sold out and thousands of meals made and distributed each month to seniors in the SCV.

It is also the fifth Anniversary of the opening of Bella Vida. The new senior center opened in April of 2019 with support from the county of Los Angeles, the city of Santa Clarita and more than 1,000 community donors. The center is the hub of services and support for seniors in the SCV.

For further information on sponsorships for Celebrity Waiter and how to support the center please visit myscvcoa.org for call Christine at (661) 259-9444 ext. 143.

