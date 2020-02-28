Beware of Outside Interests | Commentary by Stephen C. Petzold

|
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to L.A. County [story]
The trustees and superintendent of the Sulphur Springs School District desperately want to mislead voters into believing that their proposed general obligation bond, Measure US, is a grassroots effort. But who really manages and supports the financing of Measure US?
Jesus Torres' early enrollment at TMU this spring could pay dividends as he prepares for the 2020 fall campaign.
SANTA BARBARA — The Lady Cougars outscored host Santa Barbara City College by a combined 18-3 score to sweep its road doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon.
To be a good teacher, one has to spend time in a classroom mastering the art of lesson planning; creating innovative and engaging classwork that moves students forward academically; adapting curriculum to meet individual needs; grading tests; meeting district and state standards; navigating academic bureaucracy; and diplomacy.
A passenger reportedly wielding a chainsaw on a public bus is suspected of appearing threatening to both the passengers and driver Thursday afternoon.
The annual Fourth of July fireworks show in Santa Clarita is several months away, but the city of Santa Clarita took the first steps Tuesday to secure plans for the celebration.
SACRAMENTO (CN) – Hours after confirming the first community-spread case of coronavirus in the United States, officials in California said Thursday that while 33 residents have tested positive and over 8,000 are being monitored, public risk remains low.
At least one person was transported via ambulance to the hospital due to injuries sustained in a head-on collision near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Susan Beth Way Thursday morning.
Trent Burke sees lacrosse as “just a game.”
The Lady Cougars reestablished its winning streak at three games with an 8-1 road win vs. conference opponent Glendale College on Tuesday.
March is all about spring. We “spring” forward with daylight savings time March 8, and the first day of spring is March 19.
CSUN is committed to giving its students the resources they need to overcome barriers to a quality education.
Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation recently cast their upcoming production of “Life Could Be A Dream,” a musical romp through the ‘60s by Roger Bean that takes the stage at Newhall Family Theatre in May.
Mark your calendars for events in March at The MAIN. The 81-seat theatre in the Old Town Newhall Arts and Entertainment District, located at 24266 Main Street, offers a variety of film, theatrical, comedic and musical entertainment.
Detectives are seeking witnesses to a shooting that occurred in Canyon Country two weeks ago.
Los Angeles City Clerk Holly L. Wolcott reminds voters that all vote centers for the 2020 Primary Nominating Election will be open on Saturday, Feb. 29, through Election Day Tuesday, March 3.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has authored a motion to ask county supervisors at their March 4 meeting to request federal funds to help the county address the threat from novel coronavirus or COVID-2019.
The Santa Clarita Runners and the nonprofit Peyton’s Project will host a “Leap-a-Thon" event at College of the Canyons on Saturday, February 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to raise money to find a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy or DMD.
Tickets are now on sale for special events at the 27th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, to be presented by California Resources Corporation at William S. Hart Park in Old Town Newhall on April 18 and 19.
The Los Angeles County Development Authority’s Public Housing Program received a "High Performer" designation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the 10th year in a row.
The city of Santa Clarita will host another public meeting for residents to discuss and provide feedback on biking and walking solutions in the community on Wednesday, March 18, at 6:30 p.m.
Fire camp escapee Christian Ledon, a minimum-security inmate who walked away from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County on Monday, was apprehended in San Diego Wednesday at 8:25 p.m., according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials.
The California High-Speed Rail Authority will release the first Draft EIR covering the 80-mile stretch of the project from Bakersfield to Palmdale for public comment on Friday, February 28.
