Beware of Outside Interests | Commentary by Stephen C. Petzold

The trustees and superintendent of the Sulphur Springs School District desperately want to mislead voters into believing that their proposed general obligation bond, Measure US, is a grassroots effort. But who really manages and supports the financing of Measure US?

According to campaign documents filed by the Yes on Measure US recipient committee (I.D. #1422987), the effort is led by a powerful, well-connected political consulting firm based in Sacramento. Shawnda Deane is a principal owner at Deane and Company and serves as Treasurer of the Committee, receiving an estimated $1,700 per month.

Where does the money come from to support the mailers, robocalls, and obnoxious yard signs that try to convince voters that the district is in crisis and requires $78 million in additional borrowing?

According to forms filed with Los Angeles County, large out-of-district contractors who profit immensely when school bonds pass donated at total of $52,000. This includes $30,000 contributed by Pardee Homes of Pasadena.

Voters should be cognizant of the out-of-district corporate interests that are attempting to mislead the voters with slick, glossy mailers filled with lies and half-truths.

Don’t be fooled. Vote NO on Measure US.

Stephen C. Petzold of Santa Clarita is the principal officer of the Center for Truth in School Bond Measures, I.D. #1408280.