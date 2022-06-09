Blue Star Ranch Seeks Horse Husbandry Volunteers

The nonprofit Blue Star Ranch is seeking horse husbandry volunteers. Under the supervision of Blue Star Ranch staff, volunteers will learn how to care for, handle therapy horses and turn them out.

Volunteers will be taught about grooming, feeding and safety around horses. No prior experience is necessary. Training will be provided.

Volunteers must be age 18 and older.

Blue Star Ranch provides equine therapy for veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, anger, anxiety, nightmares, sleep problems, coping skills, or difficulty communicating in the civilian world.

Blue Star Ranch

20827 Placerita Canyon Road

Newhall, CA 91321

To volunteer, contact founder and executive director Nancy Zhe at Nancy@BlueStarRanch.org.

For more information visit Blue Star Ranch.

