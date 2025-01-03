Feb. 12: Non-Profit Love Match, Speed Networking with Local Nonprofits

SCV Chamber of Commerce will host a Non-Profit Love Match: Speed Networking with Local Nonprofits event, 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at James T Ventress Clubhouse, 24909 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Discover a perfect match and make a meaningful impact in the community. Join a dynamic networking event that connects local nonprofits with community leaders and Chamber members.

This unique event is designed to foster meaningful partnerships between nonprofits and individuals ready to support their missions. Through a lively “speed dating” format, attendees will engage in brief, impactful conversations with representatives from multiple nonprofits, learning about their work and exploring opportunities to get involved as a volunteer, board member or supporter.

What to Expect:

Engaging Introductions: Meet nonprofit representatives in a fast-paced setting where it will share its mission, accomplishments and opportunities for involvement.

Opportunities to Connect: Explore ways to align your passion and skills with local causes that inspire you.

Social Networking: Enjoy delightful small bites and cocktails while building connections with organizations making a difference in the Santa Clarita Valley.

For Nonprofits:

Chamber Nonprofit members are invited to share their mission and connect with enthusiastic individuals eager to support their work. Space is limited, RSVP early to secure your spot.

For Attendees:

Whether you’re looking to give back, expand your leadership roles, or simply learn about local nonprofits, Non-Profit Love Match has something for you!

Don’t miss this chance to:

Support causes you care about.

Build meaningful relationships with local organizations.

Make a lasting impact in your community.

Tickets:

Members: $15

Non-members: $25

Register now on the SCV Chamber website.

