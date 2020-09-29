Breweries, Wineries Can Reopen Outdoors Countywide Next Week

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to allow breweries and wineries to resume outdoor operations in one week.
Under the state’s guidelines, counties in the state’s most restrictive tier, like L.A. County, can operate wineries outdoors only with modifications, while bars, breweries and distilleries are to remain closed.
Other counties in Tier 1 had permitted breweries to open if they serve food, as that instead allows them to fall under the restaurant category, according to Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.
“Breweries, bars and distilleries are all closed by the state, not a permitted activity in Tier 1 — unless they look more like a restaurant, and the way to look more like a restaurant would be to make sure you’ve had a meal program,” Ferrer said.
Previously, the county had interpreted these guidelines to mean that these establishments were those that are permitted by the Health Department to prepare and serve meals, meaning only those with restaurant licenses could resume service. However, those businesses without licenses and small kitchens have been struggling to survive.
Public Health is expected to modify the health officer order, allowing these establishments to reopen for outdoor service if they partnered with a third-party permitted food vendor.
“This is an important step forward for businesses and employees throughout the county,” county Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, said in a prepared statement. “As our case numbers have decreased, I have championed for breweries and wineries to reopen safely with necessary health protocols and guidance in place. I am pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate to seek solutions that will help support our communities.”
As with other businesses, these establishments are expected to abide by strict safety guidelines, including but not limited to:
– Outside operations;
– Limited hours of operation;
– Required reservations;
– Appropriate social distancing;
– All appropriate safety measures.
Public Health officials have yet to release specific guidelines and protocols as of the publication of this story.
The largest indoor mall operator in the region, with locations including the Westfield Valencia Town Center, has filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County over COVID-19 health guidelines that have kept the shopping centers closed.
The Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and coauthored by Supervisor Sheila Kuehl to begin sharing data about veteran suicides between the Department of Veterans Affairs and Los Angeles County and explore the possibility of establishing a countywide veteran suicide review team.
Each October Circle of Hope recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its annual event, 31 Days of Hope to help increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment of this disease.
SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — Fed up with the growing number of untraceable homemade firearms used in gun crimes and mass shootings, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced a federal lawsuit Tuesday to force the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to crack down on so-called “ghost guns” that skirt laws requiring background checks and age verification.
The Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and coauthored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that will enable elementary schools to begin applying for a waiver to reopen grades TK-2 in schools, prioritizing schools with a high number of low-income students.
EDUCAUSE, the nonprofit higher education information technology association, awarded former California State University, Northridge Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer Hilary J. Baker with its 2020 Community Leadership Award.
In its 2015 regional annual report, UNESCO, a specialized agency of the United Nations that promotes international collaboration in education, science, and culture, listed Mozambique as one of the countries in Africa with the highest incidence of girl marriage.
Smoke from a brush fire dubbed the Martindale Fire in Bouquet Canyon near the Bouquet Reservoir was visible from areas in the Santa Clarita Valley shortly after the blaze broke out Monday afternoon, quickly burning 200 acres and threatening structures.
The global COVID-19 death toll surpassed 1 million Monday afternoon, a grim milestone in a pandemic that caught much of the world unprepared for a health crisis and left economies reeling, convulsed politics and fundamentally altered the world.
Newhall resident Daniel Bradley, a Vietnam veteran and Gold Star son, had the chance to fly to Washington, D.C., to attend a reception at the White House Sunday to honor Gold Star families and their loved ones who’ve died in service.
Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, advocating for the thousands of constituents still in the queue waiting for their unemployment benefits, is urging Governor Gavin Newsom to rethink a two-week pause on new EDD claims.
