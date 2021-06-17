Los Angeles County
Photo Courtesy: City Of Santa Clarita

SCV Public Library’s ‘Bubbles And Bops’ Adds More Days, Parks

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jun 17, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita Public Library is inviting kids to have fun in the sun with music, movement and bubbles, with the “Bubbles and Bops” event.

“Bubbles and Bops” is a free event offered as a part of the Library’s Summer Reading Program. The new event is an extension of the Library’s popular program, “Thursdays in the Park.”

Due to high demand, the Library has expanded the program with additional days and parks to accommodate more families in the Santa Clarita community. Families may now participate in “Bubbles and Bops” at Creekview Park, Oak Spring Park or Bouquet Canyon Park. The event encourages attendees to dance and sing along with Library staff and to “Pop-Up and Play” with various activities offered by the City’s Youth Sports staff.

The first “Bubbles and Bops” event is scheduled for Monday, June 21, at 9:30 a.m. at Creekview Park in Newhall. Attending is free, but interested participants must register online in advance.

To learn more about “Bubbles and Bops” and the Santa Clarita Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com or contact Senior Librarian Liza Purdy at lpurdy@santa-clarita.com.

No Comments for : SCV Public Library’s ‘Bubbles And Bops’ Adds More Days, Parks


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • SCV Water Announces New Rate Changes And Charges

    SCV Water Announces New Rate Changes And Charges

    4 hours ago
  • Health Officer Issues Heat Alert To Last Through Saturday

    Health Officer Issues Heat Alert To Last Through Saturday

    4 hours ago
  • SCV Education Foundation Announces 2021 Scholarship Winners

    SCV Education Foundation Announces 2021 Scholarship Winners

    4 hours ago
  • Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Starts New Vaccine Sweepstakes; 28,074 Total SCV Cases

    Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Starts New Vaccine Sweepstakes; 28,074 Total SCV Cases

    4 hours ago
  • SCV Public Library’s ‘Bubbles And Bops’ Adds More Days, Parks

    SCV Public Library’s ‘Bubbles And Bops’ Adds More Days, Parks

    7 hours ago
  • Juneteenth Picnic Set For Saturday At Central Park

    Juneteenth Picnic Set For Saturday At Central Park

    7 hours ago
  • SCV Water Honored for PFAS Water Treatment Plant

    SCV Water Honored for PFAS Water Treatment Plant

    7 hours ago
  • Herd Immunity Isn’t Just For Humans I Marcia Mayeda

    Herd Immunity Isn’t Just For Humans I Marcia Mayeda

    7 hours ago
  • City Council to Resume In Person Public Participation

    City Council to Resume In Person Public Participation

    7 hours ago
  • Commission Approves Single Mother Housing

    Commission Approves Single Mother Housing

    9 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.