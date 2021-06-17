SCV Public Library’s ‘Bubbles And Bops’ Adds More Days, Parks

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jun 17, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita Public Library is inviting kids to have fun in the sun with music, movement and bubbles, with the “Bubbles and Bops” event.

“Bubbles and Bops” is a free event offered as a part of the Library’s Summer Reading Program. The new event is an extension of the Library’s popular program, “Thursdays in the Park.”

Due to high demand, the Library has expanded the program with additional days and parks to accommodate more families in the Santa Clarita community. Families may now participate in “Bubbles and Bops” at Creekview Park, Oak Spring Park or Bouquet Canyon Park. The event encourages attendees to dance and sing along with Library staff and to “Pop-Up and Play” with various activities offered by the City’s Youth Sports staff.

The first “Bubbles and Bops” event is scheduled for Monday, June 21, at 9:30 a.m. at Creekview Park in Newhall. Attending is free, but interested participants must register online in advance.

To learn more about “Bubbles and Bops” and the Santa Clarita Public Library’s Summer Reading Program, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com or contact Senior Librarian Liza Purdy at lpurdy@santa-clarita.com.

