Bus Drivers Strike, Santa Clarita Transit to Suspend Service

The city of Santa Clarita partners with MV Transportation for transit services. Over the past year, MV Transportation has been actively negotiating with the bus drivers’ union. Yet, on Sept. 15, the union decided to authorize a strike. It’s crucial to clarify that the city of Santa Clarita is not a participant in this labor contract disagreement.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, MV Transportation was notified of the union’s decision to halt work. Therefore, Santa Clarita Transit will suspend service for all commuter routes and the majority of local routes starting as early as Oct. 2.

Transit officials with the city of Santa Clarita advise passengers to arrange alternative transportation in anticipation of this disruption.

To accommodate the students that depend on school routes, Santa Clarita Transit is working closely with the Hart District, who will be running a “staggered” bus service. Hart school buses will first run their normal schedule and then circle back to service additional schools.

Please visit HartDistrict.org/Transportation for the Hart District’s school bus schedule.

“We know that this strike is going to have a major impact on our residents who depend on Santa Clarita Transit to get to their jobs, school and other important destinations,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs. “We urge everyone to stay informed of what routes are not in service, so they can make alternate plans. We encourage both parties to continue bargaining in good faith and hope an agreement is reached as soon as possible for the benefit of our community and all involved.”

As a result of the strike, Santa Clarita Transit will suspend the following services:

1. All Commuter Service

2. Most Local Service, except for limited trips on Route 5, 6 and 12

3. Most DAR Service, except for urgent medical appointments

4. Most Tripper Service, except for:

— Route 628

— Route 627

— Route 623

— Route 634

— Route 621

Please follow Santa Clarita Transit on (X) Twitter for the latest updates, @SCTBus. All updates on the labor negotiations will come from Lea Compos at MV Transportation at (972) 391-4621 or lea.compos@mvtransit.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...