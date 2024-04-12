Jason Gibbs | Explore the World at Celebrate!

|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 11
1987 - Ramona Chapel and Red Schoolhouse relocated to Santa Clarita History Center in Hart Park [story]
Have you ever wanted to journey to another country to experience an array of new and unique cultures and customs?
With a birdie on the final hole, Jonathan Larson won the The Master's University Spring Invitational and lifted The Master's men's team to an 11-stroke victory at the Crystalaire Country Club in Llano, Calif. Tuesday.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — A bill that would allow California poll workers and voters to sue over election intimidation is advancing through the Legislature after a Wednesday vote.
College of the Canyons moved its win streak to four games after taking down visiting Antelope Valley College by a 14-12 final score in a back-and-forth game at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, April 16, at 6 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, April 18, at 5:30 p.m.
Offering a look into Los Angeles through his eyes, photographer and director Estevan Oriol will talk about his journey as an artist and his photography during a visit next week to California State University, Northridge.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, April 17, for an unforgettable evening of networking and fun at Sand Canyon Country Club, located in the picturesque foothills of the Angeles National Forest.
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday his bill to help reduce overcrowding at animal shelters across the state, by expanding access to low and no-cost spay/neuter services, was approved in the Senate Education Committee.
City of Santa Clarita residents are invited to register for the Neighborhood Cleanup taking place on Saturday, April 27, and join the City in removing litter from their local neighborhoods.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Nicole Lerma (women's swim and dive) and Domenik Cervantes (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 1-6.
In celebration of Earth Day, Los Angeles County Beaches and Harbors is partnering with Heal the Bay to host Kids Beach Cleanup event at Dockweiler Beach on Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., rain or shine.
The city of Santa Clarita hosting several art exhibits, as well as seeking artists for an upcoming gallery.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time Thursday, April 11 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up and 50% off on car washes all day at over 200 participating Circle K locations including Los Angeles.
This third study by SMU DataArts analyzing the demographic makeup of the arts and cultural workforce in L.A. County finds a significant shift toward greater racial and ethnic diversity since 2019, particularly at the leadership level.
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that Nicole Jolicoeur, Rio Norte Junior High School Special Education Teacher, has been selected as the 2024/25 Hart District Teacher of the Year.
The SCV Aerospace & Defense Forum is partnering with ITT Aerospace to hold a networking breakfast and site tour of their Valencia facility.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has released their Q4 2023 Economic Snapshot.
The Golden Valley High School Performing Arts Department presents cult favorite Little Shop of Horrors, a musical about a flower shop in a rough and rundown neighborhood that is taken over by a flesh-eating plant from outer space.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis to commemorate the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by proclaiming April 24, 2024 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.
1909 - Oil Pioneer Wallace L. Hardison killed in collision with train [story]
In bustling Santa Clarita, where many residents lead busy lives and often feel divided and disconnected, there is a growing need for spaces that bring people together, fostering community and hope.
