Jason Gibbs | Explore the World at Celebrate!

Have you ever wanted to journey to another country to experience an array of new and unique cultures and customs? Well, you can do that and more by simply traveling to the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18410 Sierra Highway, for the anticipated return of the Celebrate event series! From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the second Friday of each month through September, Santa Clarita residents will once again be able to feel what it’s like to step into several key destinations across the world and absorb culinary delights, mesmerizing live music, dance performances, arts, crafts and educational encounters. Along with an incredible roster of sought-after locations across the globe, there will also be a brand-new aspect to this enriching event series this year: the Celebrate Passport!

We are pleased to announce the Celebrate Passport, a fun, new method of not only tracking how many Celebrate events you attend, but entering you in a raffle for a chance to win great prizes! When you arrive at your first Celebrate, be sure to stop by the Santa Clarita Public Library Booth for your physical Celebrate Passport book, and each time you attend, you will receive a sticker that will be its own entry into a raffle to win gift cards and other awesome surprises that pertain to one of Celebrate’s featured destinations.

As you arrive at the Canyon Country Community Center, the massive lawn area will be filled with activities, including arts and crafts, language lessons and more, accompanied by live music and performances on the outdoor stage. On Friday, April 12, Brazil kicks us off with several exciting activities, food options and entertainment. Channel your inner Pele and go face-to-face with your friends and family in a soccer match and when you’ve worked up a sweat, take a break with some arts and crafts, where you can create a Brazilian flag mosaic, Samba Shakers and a carnival ensemble. Grab a Brazilian bite from one of the food trucks and participate in a Samba Dance instruction before getting in the groove along with Brazilian Nites Production dancers. This night will be a noteworthy reflection on what to expect at this year’s Celebrate series.

On May 10, Celebrate will feature South Korea, a country known for so much, from K-Pop to Kimchi. Take part in an educational experience – learning how to write in the Korean writing system, called Hangul, along with several different arts and crafts opportunities to explore, such as plate drums and Ddakji, a popular game where you try to flip your opponents tiles with your own. There will also be performances by the Hiza Yoo Korean Dance Institute, putting on a lyrical show for all to enjoy.

Did you ever think there’d be a sport that combines bowling and horseshoes? There is in Sweden! On June 14, participate in a Kubb Tournament, the Swedish sport that involves knocking over wooden blocks by throwing wooden batons at them. Since that will surely make you work up an appetite, samples of Swedish meatballs will be given out, and if you’re still looking for more fun, get involved in making flower crowns and Viking helmets at the arts and crafts booth!

As the weather heats up, so does Celebrate, with Cuba being featured on July 12! Sit back, relax and enjoy dinner at the Maravilla Latin Cuisine food truck while a festive live band and dancers put on outstanding performances. On August 9, the cherry blossoms of Japan will flourish throughout the Canyon Country Community Center. Be sure to check out the Taiko Drum Circle and also learn how to make origami.

Kick off Oktoberfest at the last Celebrate of the year which will be on Sept. 13, and will feature Germany! Performing on the main stage is Los Angeles’ Premier Polka Party Band themselves, Die Sauerkrauts! Along with their performance, you can also expect great eats at the Berlin Truck, and spend time creating bird houses, clay gingerbread hearts and paper mâché pretzels at the arts and crafts booth.

Celebrate is a fantastic, family-friendly event that unites our community monthly, while also offering a glimpse into cultures from around the globe. I encourage all residents to join us and explore all the cultures that make Santa Clarita so rich in diversity. For the complete lineup of the 2024 Celebrate event series, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Celebrate.

Councilmember Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santaclarita.gov.

