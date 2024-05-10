Saugus High’s Caitlyn Park Named 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholar

The William S. Hart Union High School District is thrilled to announce that Caitlyn Park, a senior at Saugus High School, has been named a 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholar. This prestigious recognition is one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students and reflects Caitlyn’s exceptional academic achievement and dedication to career and technical education (CTE).

Park is among a select group of high school seniors across the country chosen for this singular honor. The program recognizes outstanding students who demonstrate exceptional scholarship and commitment to public service. Park is one of nine Presidential Scholars from the State of California and one of only twenty scholars selected nationwide for career technical education. She is part of the CTE Computer Science Pathway at Saugus and is being recognized for her involvement in Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).

“Caitlyn is a truly remarkable student who consistently impresses with her talent, dedication, and passion for FBLA,” said Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “She exemplifies the incredible potential that CTE programs offer to prepare students for fulfilling careers and contribute meaningfully to our society.”

Park is the founder and president of the Saugus High School FBLA chapter. She has served as the Gold Coast Region Public Relations Officer, the National Western Region Media Director, Gold Coast Region President, and California State Vice President. In these leadership roles, she collaborates with other regional and state officers across California to organize statewide professional development opportunities, which include business conferences, workshops and seminars.

“Being selected as a U.S. Presidential Scholar is more than just a personal achievement for me; it highlights the Hart District’s commitment to fostering student success at a professional level and reflects the innovative and excellent educational culture of the Saugus community,” said Park. “I am proud to represent the FBLA organization that has cultivated me into a confident leader, and I look forward to continuing carrying the FBLA values of service, education, and progress with me as I enter the next chapter of my life. I plan to study International Relations at Stanford University and thank all my teachers for the pivotal role they have played throughout my educational journey.”

It is important to note that amazing students are guided with support from amazing teachers. In addition to Park’s well-deserved recognition, Hart District also honored to announce that Dawn Herbert, Saugus High School CTE Business and Computer Science Teacher and FBLA Advisor has been named a 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program Distinguished Teacher. This distinction acknowledges Ms. Herbert’s exceptional leadership and commitment to fostering a vibrant learning environment that empowers students to excel in CTE. She has played a pivotal role in Caitlyn’s success, and this recognition reflects the dedication of our entire CTE faculty in guiding and inspiring future generations.

