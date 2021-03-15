CalArtians Among the 2021 Oscar Nominees

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the 2021 Oscar nominees on Monday, March 15, with several CalArtians* among the list of honorees.

In the Animated Feature category, two of the five films nominated for Academy Awards were directed by CalArts alums.

Director Pete Docter (Film/Video BFA 90) received a nomination with fellow producer Dana Murray for the Pixar feature “Soul.” The nomination for Docter marks his fourth in the category, a record for Best Animated Feature, which was introduced by the Oscars 20 years ago.

The film — about a New York jazz pianist (Jamie Foxx), who finds himself trapped in a strange place between Earth and the afterlife — also picked up nominations in the Original Score and Sound categories.

Glen Keane (Film/Video 74) also earned a nomination in the category for “Over the Moon” (from Netflix / Pearl Studio / Glen Keane Productions) with producers Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou. The film is an animated musical in which a girl builds a rocket ship and blasts off in hopes of meeting a mythical moon goddess.

In the Best Animated Short Film Category, CalArtian Madeline Sharafian (Film/Video 14) garnered a nomination for her film “Burrow” with producer Michael Capbarat.

The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25 at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

*This 2021 Oscar nominees list will be updated throughout the day.

— By Christine N. Ziemba, CalArts

