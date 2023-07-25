CalArtians Earn Semifinalist Nominations for Student Academy Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has named a student from California Institute of the Arts and a recent CalArts grad as semifinalists for the 2023 Student Academy Awards.

Character Animation student Justine King (Film/Video BFA 2024) is a semifinalist in the animation category for her film, “The Little Poet,” which won the Walter and Gracie Lantz Animation Prize at this year’s Character Animation Producers’ Show. The four-minute film follows the titular character through some of art history’s most iconic works.

Junha Kim (Art MFA 2022) is named in the alternative/experimental category for his film, “The Posthuman Hospital,” about an imaginary hospital that shows the medical records of its “posthuman patients.” Kim’s original computer graphic works have been featured in numerous shows including Japan Media Arts Festival and SIGGRAPH ASIA.

The Student Academy Awards is an international student film competition, established in 1972 by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Each year, college and university film students from all over the world compete for awards and cash grants.

Past Student Academy Award winners include CalArts alums Pete Docter (Film/Video BFA 1990), Brooke Keesling (Film/Video MFA 2001) and Sujin Kim (Film/Video MFA 2020), as well as Robert Zemeckis, Trey Parker and Spike Lee.

This year’s Student Academy Awards ceremony will be held in October in Los Angeles when the gold, silver and bronze medal winners will be announced.

See the full list of nominees here.

