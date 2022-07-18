Academy Promotes Jenny Galante VP Revenue, Business Development

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has promoted Jenny Galante to executive vice president, revenue and business development, Academy CEO Bill Kramer announced Monday. Galante will report directly to Kramer.

In this newly created position, Galante will drive global revenue growth for the Academy across platforms, including special events, Academy member initiatives, international programs, digital platforms, the Academy Screening Room, talent development and inclusion programs, and the Academy Museum, Margaret Herrick Library, Science and Technology Council, and Academy Film Archive. In addition, Galante will continue to oversee the Academy’s strategic brand partnerships and lead in the development of integrated marketing opportunities for Oscars® sponsors and advertisers.

“We are embarking on a new chapter of evolution and growth at the Academy, and this newly created position and department will play a key role in our advancement. Developing a healthy, diversified, and sustainable base of support is critical to the achievement of our mission,” said Kramer. “Jenny is an innovative, results-driven leader who will build upon her fundraising and revenue development successes to help define our future.”

Galante joined the Academy staff in 2013 and most recently held the position of Senior Vice President, Business Development. Prior to joining the Academy, Galante managed corporate sponsorships for the Sundance Film Festival and Sundance Institute’s year-round artist programs and special events.

About The Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

