CalArts Alum Earns Oscar Nod for Best Animated Feature

Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominees Tuesday for the 96th annual Academy Awards, recognizing excellence in the film industry across 23 categories. In the running for Animated Feature Film is Pixar’s “Elemental,” directed by CalArts alum Peter Sohn (Film/Video BFA 99).

Set in the fantastical Element City, populated by anthropomorphized elements of earth, air, fire, and water, the film follows the spirited and quick-tempered Ember Lumen as she struggles to balance her role as a dutiful daughter while dreaming of opportunities beyond her parents’ shop. Upon meeting the go-with-the-flow Wade Ripple, the pair defy social conventions by considering a dangerous question: can opposites actually attract?

Sohn, who is also credited with co-writing the film, stated in an interview with Cartoon Brew that the film was inspired by his upbringing in New York. The film also served as an ode to Sohn’s parents, who immigrated from Korea and established a grocery store in the Bronx, further adding to the city’s cultural melting pot. Read more about Elemental and watch the trailer at 24700.

Elemental

The film has earned generous buzz this awards season, already picking up nominations for Best Animated Feature at the BAFTAs, the Critics Choice Awards, and the Golden Globes. “Elemental” is the latest of Pixar films in which Sohn is credited, having previously worked in the creative departments of “Finding Nemo” (2003), “The Incredibles” (2004), and “WALL-E” (2008).

View the complete list of 2024 nominees at the Academy’s website.

The 96th annual Academy Awards will be televised live on ABC on Sunday, March 10 at 4 p.m.

Taya Zoormandan is a digital content and social media producer, Taya enjoys lifting up the stories and accomplishments of CalArts’ students, alums, and faculty. She fancies herself a visual artist but is really more of an overzealous collector of art supplies.

