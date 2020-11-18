header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
61°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 18
1957 - Newhall County Library dedicated on Ninth Street; rededicated as city of Santa Clarita's Business Incubator exactly 57 years later (2014) [story]
Newhall Library
California Budget Outlook Rosier With Tax Collections Windfall
| Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
tax collections

SACRAMENTO — Aided by a booming third quarter, California’s economic recovery is gaining steam with analysts estimating Wednesday that tax collections could outpace the summer’s projections by $26 billion.

The unexpected windfall will result in a major boost for school funding and give lawmakers and Governor Gavin Newsom more wiggle room in next year’s budget to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the state Legislative Analyst’s Office.

Despite the positive indicators, the new report predicts it will take the Golden State several years to dig out of its budget deficit.

“Although the state economy abruptly ground to a halt in the spring with the emergence of coronavirus disease 2019, it has experienced a quicker rebound than expected,” the analyst’s office states. “While negative economic consequences of the pandemic have been severe, they do not appear to have been as catastrophic from a fiscal standpoint as the budget anticipated.”

Like all states, California fell off a fiscal cliff this past spring due to mandatory lockdowns and other efforts taken to stem the spread of COVID-19. The rapid job losses and business closures zapped the state’s main sources of revenue in corporate, sales and personal income taxes.

“Numbers like this haven’t been felt like this since the Great Depression,” Newsom said in May while announcing the state faced a record $54 billion deficit.

But as businesses and California’s 40 million residents began to adapt to life in a pandemic, shopping habits returned, unemployment dampened after an initial surge and the stock market rebounded, all resulting in increased tax collections.

According to the report, consumer spending improved each month from May-October and has recovered to about 10% of pre-pandemic benchmarks. Though state unemployment peaked at 16% — the highest since the Great Depression — it didn’t come close to the disastrous 25% figure projected in the current budget. Statewide unemployment was 11% in September and October’s numbers are expected later this week.

Meanwhile, another key development was the return of a bull market, as many of the California-based tech companies saw their stock prices recover, some to record highs.

While Wednesday’s fiscal checkup reveals encouraging economic patterns, it nonetheless highlights the glaring unevenness of the recovery in a state already notorious for a sharp divide between the rich and poor.

Some of the hardest-hit industries include hospitality, tourism, restaurants and personal services, meaning low-wage workers continue to be the main target of the pandemic’s wrath. As of September, Californians making under $20 per hour have seen most of the job losses, in contrast to people making over $60 per hour who remain employed at pre-pandemic levels.

“This recovery, however, has been incomplete and uneven. Many low‑wage, less‑educated workers remain out of work, while few high‑wage, highly educated workers have faced job losses,” the report said.

California’s tax scheme is known for volatile swings as it relies heavily on the state’s top earners, meaning the coffers suffer greatly when the stock market tanks. But during the current recession, the system is actually driving better-than-expected returns even with double-digit unemployment.

“The progressive nature of the personal income tax structure has actually worked to the state’s benefit in the current environment because the people at the higher end of the distribution have been less impacted,” said Gabriel Petek, who heads the nonpartisan analyst’s office. “There’s actually been a fair amount of venture capital and IPO activity in our tech sector; those activities have really made it so our tax collections have held up pretty well.”

Petek said if conditions hold through the rest of the financial year, Newsom and the Legislature could have an unexpected one-time $26 billion “windfall” to divvy up. He’s advising lawmakers to proceed with caution and focus on replenishing reserves and mitigating financial harm caused by the pandemic.

“This would be a good use of one-time funds and better prepare the state’s fiscal condition for future stress,” Petek told reporters.

Petek’s projection is based on preliminary tax receipts for the first four months of the fiscal year that are $11.3 billion ahead of projections and of the severity of cuts and maneuvering taken to balance the current 2020-21 budget. He adds that the final windfall could peak at $40 billion or drop to $12 billion, depending on how the recovery proceeds.

State Democrats have caught wind of the eye-opening projection and are already drawing up ways to spend the windfall this time around after being forced to make significant cuts to education and social programs last summer.

“Top Assembly priorities will include continued oversight to improve the function of the Employment Development Department, reopen schools safely and bolster worker protections,” said Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood.

“In addition, it will be important to work with the governor to promote a strong vaccine distribution program and continued pandemic response,” Rendon said. “I look forward to collaborating with the Senate and the governor to advance our work on fire protection, respond to the climate crisis, and help support homeless Californians.”

Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, said if conditions continue to improve, she will push to restore education cuts, reverse state employee pay cuts and give a boost to cash-strapped local governments.

“Our top goal remains clear — avoid having the state become part of the economic problem, which means avoiding cuts to programs and middle-class tax increases that do more harm to the economy than they provide in terms of budget-balancing benefits,” Atkins said in a statement.

California’s budget runs from July to June. Newsom is scheduled to release his first budget proposal in January, with a revision in May.

Looking forward, Petek warns that while lawmakers will likely be faced with a much smaller deficit when negotiating the next spending plan, future years look bleaker.

Due largely to increased spending on the state’s main expenses like Medi-Cal and education, Petek’s office predicts general fund expenditures will greatly outpace tax collections and result in a potential $17 billion deficit by 2024-25.

On the bright side, Petek said the governor and Legislature should have plenty of time to make adjustments unlike last summer’s sudden, historic plunge.

“It’s fortunate that we have sort of some lead-time, we know that the deficit is relatively smaller in the first year and growing larger thereafter. But this gives us time, especially when you couple it with the windfall,” Petek said optimistically.

— By Nick Cahill, CNS
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
11-18-2020 California Budget Outlook Rosier With Tax Collections Windfall
11-17-2020 Beverage Manufacturer DrinkPAK Inks Seven-Year Lease at Needham Ranch
11-17-2020 Nov. 18: SCV Water Virtual Workshop, Public Input Encouraged
11-17-2020 SCV Chamber Launches 401(k) Retirement Plan
11-17-2020 Northridge Skateland Closing Doors as Roller Rink, Proposal for Homeless Shelter Announced
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Near 8,500; L.A. County Cases Total 348,336
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 36 new deaths and 3,944 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide as officials prepare to modify the county Health Officer Order to combat surges in transmission and hospitalizations.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Near 8,500; L.A. County Cases Total 348,336
L.A. County to Tighten Safeguards, Restrictions to Curb COVID-19 Spread
Effective Friday, November 20, Los Angeles County will tighten pandemic safeguards and restrictions as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase significantly.
L.A. County to Tighten Safeguards, Restrictions to Curb COVID-19 Spread
Son of Drowned ‘Glee’ Star Sues Ventura County Over Lake Piru Accident
“Glee” star Naya Rivera drowned in Lake Piru in Ventura County lake this past summer because a boat she rented with her son from the county did not have a ladder and other safety equipment, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed Tuesday.
Son of Drowned ‘Glee’ Star Sues Ventura County Over Lake Piru Accident
Remembering Philanthropist, SCV Community Activist Cheri Fleming
Community leaders, friends and family from across the Santa Clarita Valley mourned the loss of well-known philanthropist and local community activist Cheri Fleming, co-owner of Valencia Acura, following the announcement of her death Monday.
Remembering Philanthropist, SCV Community Activist Cheri Fleming
Newsom Vows to Appeal Ruling in Mail-in Ballot Suit
Officials with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said Tuesday they are appealing a Sutter County judge’s recent ruling that said the governor overstepped his authority in requiring a mail-in ballot be sent to every registered voter.
Newsom Vows to Appeal Ruling in Mail-in Ballot Suit
Planning Commission Says Sand Canyon Resort Plan ‘Needs Some Work’
After hundreds of Sand Canyon residents gathered last year to voice opposition on how a proposed 77-acre resort could affect their quiet, rural community, several spoke out again Tuesday, this time before the Santa Clarita Planning Commission.
Planning Commission Says Sand Canyon Resort Plan ‘Needs Some Work’
California Budget Outlook Rosier With Tax Collections Windfall
Aided by a booming third quarter, California’s economic recovery is gaining steam with analysts estimating Wednesday that tax collections could outpace the summer’s projections by $26 billion.
California Budget Outlook Rosier With Tax Collections Windfall
CDC Updates Guidance on Holiday Celebrations, Small Gatherings
Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for holiday celebrations and small gatherings.
CDC Updates Guidance on Holiday Celebrations, Small Gatherings
Election Update: Garcia Maintains Slim Lead in CA-25 Race
The gap in votes for California’s 25th Congressional District (CA-25) election has slightly widened with just more than a 400-vote difference, keeping incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, in the lead, according to tally updates Tuesday.
Election Update: Garcia Maintains Slim Lead in CA-25 Race
L.A. County, Healthvana Launch Digital Contact Tracing for COVID-19
Los Angeles County and its partner, Healthvana, have launched a digital contact tracing campaign designed to control community spread as California’s counties reach sobering new milestones in COVID-19 cases.
L.A. County, Healthvana Launch Digital Contact Tracing for COVID-19
Today in SCV History (Nov. 18)
1957 - Newhall County Library dedicated on Ninth Street; rededicated as city of Santa Clarita's Business Incubator exactly 57 years later (2014) [story]
Newhall Library
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,037,978 Cases Statewide, 8,377 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 25 new deaths and 2,301 new cases of COVID-19, including a total of 8,377 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,037,978 Cases Statewide, 8,377 Total SCV Cases
CSUN Projects Supporting Equity, Diversity, Inclusion Awarded $500K
Officials at California State University, Northridge have awarded more than $500,000 in grants to 14 campus projects that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.
CSUN Projects Supporting Equity, Diversity, Inclusion Awarded $500K
Holiday Home Tour 2020 Goes Virtual
Celebrating its 40th year, the annual Holiday Home tour is set to ring in the holidays on Saturday, Dec. 5, with a special Preview Gala on the evening of Friday, Dec. 4.
Holiday Home Tour 2020 Goes Virtual
Nov. 18: Hart District’s Virtual Regular Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting virtually Wednesday, Nov. 18, beginning with a closed session at 6:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 18: Hart District’s Virtual Regular Meeting
Beverage Manufacturer DrinkPAK Inks Seven-Year Lease at Needham Ranch
Trammell Crow Company (TCC) and Clarion Partners, LLC announce that DrinkPAK, LLC, the premier West Coast alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage manufacturer, has inked a seven-year, 172,324-square-foot lease for Building 2 at The Center at Needham Ranch (CANR) industrial park in Santa Clarita.
Beverage Manufacturer DrinkPAK Inks Seven-Year Lease at Needham Ranch
NSD Board Members, Superintendent Complete Masters in Governance Program
Suzan Solomon, Donna Rose and Ernesto Smith, trustees of the Newhall School District, and Superintendent Jeff Pelzel have demonstrated exceptional commitment to professional development in the service of students through their recent completion of the California School Boards Association (CSBA) Masters in Governance program.
NSD Board Members, Superintendent Complete Masters in Governance Program
Nov. 18: SCV Water Virtual Workshop, Public Input Encouraged
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., to learn about and provide input on our Urban Water Management Plan Update (UWMP).
Nov. 18: SCV Water Virtual Workshop, Public Input Encouraged
SCV Chamber Launches 401(k) Retirement Plan
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its new SCV Chamber Member 401(k) Retirement Plan which is designed to save local businesses time and money in the administration of a 401(k) program for their employees, while creating individual, customized plans.
SCV Chamber Launches 401(k) Retirement Plan
Northridge Skateland Closing Doors as Roller Rink, Proposal for Homeless Shelter Announced
An era is coming to an end. Northridge Skateland, owned by brothers Dave and Mike Fleming, who also own Mountasia Family Fun Center in Santa Clarita, is closing its doors as a roller rink to help provide interim housing for the increasing homeless population in the San Fernando Valley, Council District 12.
Northridge Skateland Closing Doors as Roller Rink, Proposal for Homeless Shelter Announced
Community Leader, Philanthropist Cheri Fleming Dies
Well-known philanthropist and local community activist Cheri Fleming, co-owner of Valencia Acura, died Monday after a brief illness.
Community Leader, Philanthropist Cheri Fleming Dies
SoCal Edison Warns of Possible SCV Power Shut-Offs
Southern California Edison officials announced early Tuesday morning the possibility of power shut-offs for some of its customers later that day, including some in the Santa Clarita Valley, as winds picked up.
SoCal Edison Warns of Possible SCV Power Shut-Offs
Amanda Ray Sworn In as First Female CHP Commissioner
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom administered the oath of office Tuesday to California Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray, a historic move making her the first woman in its 91-year history to lead the largest state law enforcement agency in the nation.
Amanda Ray Sworn In as First Female CHP Commissioner
LASD Joins Agencies Nationwide in Promoting Click It or Ticket Campaign
Throughout the month of November, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is joining agencies across the country promoting the importance of wearing a seat belt in the car and keeping children safe by making sure they are properly restrained.
LASD Joins Agencies Nationwide in Promoting Click It or Ticket Campaign
%d bloggers like this: