California Friday: 74,936 Cases, 3,108 Deaths
| Friday, May 15, 2020
california friday may 15

California has had 74,936 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,108 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Friday.

As of May 14, local health departments have reported 7,977 confirmed positive cases in healthcare workers and 44 deaths statewide.

Testing in California
As testing capacity continues to increase across the state, the California Department of Public Health is working to expand access to COVID-19 testing. Testing should be used for medical evaluation of persons with symptoms of COVID-19 as well as for efforts by public health agencies and essential employers to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19. Individuals prioritized for testing include:

* Hospitalized patients

* Symptomatic and asymptomatic healthcare workers, first responders, and other social service employees

* Symptomatic individuals age 65 and older or symptomatic individuals of any age with chronic medical conditions that * increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness

* Individuals who are tested as part of disease control efforts in high-risk settings

* Asymptomatic residents and employees of congregate living facilities when needed to prevent disease transmission

* Symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals in essential occupations such as grocery store and food supply workers, utility workers and public employees

* Other individuals with symptoms consistent with COVID-19

As of May 14, 1,133,906 tests have been conducted in California and reported to the California Department of Public Health. This represents an increase of 29,255 tests over the prior 24-hour reporting period. These numbers include data from commercial, private and academic labs, including Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford, and the twenty-five public health labs currently testing in the state.

california friday may 15

New Data Portal

The state has launched a new, user-friendly data portal at update.covid19.ca.gov that tracks COVID-19 cases statewide and by county, gender, age and ethnicity. The portal also outlines statewide hospitalizations and testing efforts. The data presented on the portal will be updated daily and will include additional information as it is available.

Racial Demographics – A More Complete Picture

The California Department of Public Health is committed to health equity and collecting more detailed racial and ethnic data that will provide additional understanding for determining future action. Health outcomes are affected by forces including structural racism, poverty and the disproportionate prevalence of underlying conditions such as asthma and heart disease among Latinos and African American Californians. Only by looking at the full picture can we understand how to ensure the best outcomes for all Californians.

The differences in health outcomes related to COVID-19 are most stark in COVID-19 deaths. We have nearly complete data on race and ethnicity for COVID-19 deaths, and we are seeing the following trends.

Overall, for adults 18 and older, Latinos, African Americans and Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are dying at disproportionately higher levels. The proportion of COVID-19 deaths in African Americans is about double their population representation across all adult age categories. For Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, overall numbers are low, but there is nearly a four-fold difference between the proportion of COVID-19 deaths and their population representation. More males are dying from COVID-19 than females, in line with national trends.

More information is available at COVID-19 Race and Ethnicity Data.

How People Can Protect Themselves
There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

The virus spreads mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet). This occurs by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Surfaces can also get infected.

Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like hypertension, obesity, heart or lung disease, diabetes or asthma seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Every person has a role to play. So much of protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense:

* Stay home except for essential needs/activities.

* Practice physical distancing – stay 6 feet away from people.

* Wear a cloth face mask if you leave home.

* Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

* Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. If surfaces are dirty, clean them using detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.

* Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.

* Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow or a tissue. Wash hands afterward.

* Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

* Stay home and away from people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

* If you smoke or vape, consider quitting. Smoking and vaping cause harm to the lungs.

* Follow guidance from public health officials.

If you are at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 because of your age or health condition, it is important for you to take extra actions to reduce your risk of getting sick with the disease:

* Stay home. It’s the most important thing you can do.

* Avoid contact with people who are sick. Isolate anyone sick in your home in a separate room, if possible.

* Consider ways of getting food brought to your house through family, social, or commercial networks. Wipe off containers with disinfectant wipes.

It is also important that you listen to public health officials who may recommend community actions to reduce potential exposure to COVID-19, especially if COVID-19 is spreading in your community.

For more information visit the CDC’s website.

For county-level data, access the COVID-19 Public Dashboard.

For skilled nursing facility data, visit Skilled Nursing Facilities: COVID-19.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.​​​
Santa Clarita City Council Sends Letter to Supes Opposing Safer-at-Home Extension
Friday, May 15, 2020
Friday, May 15, 2020
Santa Clarita City Council Sends Letter to Supes Opposing Safer-at-Home Extension
The Santa Clarita City Council sent a letter to Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger on Thursday opposing any extension of the county's "Safer-at-Home" order, originally set to expire Friday.
FULL STORY...
California Friday: 74,936 Cases, 3,108 Deaths
Friday, May 15, 2020
Friday, May 15, 2020
California Friday: 74,936 Cases, 3,108 Deaths
California has had 74,936 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,108 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Friday.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Friday: 921 Cases, 17 Deaths in SCV
Friday, May 15, 2020
Friday, May 15, 2020
L.A. County Friday: 921 Cases, 17 Deaths in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 962 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 new deaths, with a total of 921 cases reported and 17 deaths to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita City Council Sends Letter to Supes Opposing Safer-at-Home Extension
The Santa Clarita City Council sent a letter to Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger on Thursday opposing any extension of the county's "Safer-at-Home" order, originally set to expire Friday.
Santa Clarita City Council Sends Letter to Supes Opposing Safer-at-Home Extension
Santa Clarita City Council Sends Letter to Supes Opposing Safer-at-Home Extension
The Santa Clarita City Council sent a letter to Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger on Thursday opposing any extension of the county's "Safer-at-Home" order, originally set to expire Friday.
Santa Clarita City Council Sends Letter to Supes Opposing Safer-at-Home Extension
California Friday: 74,936 Cases, 3,108 Deaths
California has had 74,936 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,108 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Friday.
California Friday: 74,936 Cases, 3,108 Deaths
L.A. County Launches New WiFi Locator to Help Residents Get Online
Internet access has become a critical necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, so Los Angeles County has launched a wifi locator website to help more residents get online.
L.A. County Launches New WiFi Locator to Help Residents Get Online
L.A. County Friday: 921 Cases, 17 Deaths in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 962 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 new deaths, with a total of 921 cases reported and 17 deaths to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Friday: 921 Cases, 17 Deaths in SCV
L.A. County Public Health: COVID-19 Death Toll in SCV is 17
The L.A. County Public Health Department on Friday reported a total of 17 deaths related to COVID-19 for the Santa Clarita Valley area, nine more than the death toll previously known to the public.
L.A. County Public Health: COVID-19 Death Toll in SCV is 17
Santa Clarita to Reopen City Hall Monday — With Safety Measures
On Monday, May 18, the city of Santa Clarita will welcome residents into City Hall to access city services, including those available through the Permit Center, City Clerk's Office, Film Permit Office, Human Resources and other city functions.
Santa Clarita to Reopen City Hall Monday — With Safety Measures
Study: COVID-19 Death Rate Far Higher Than Flu
The death toll of the COVID-19 pandemic is often compared to that of seasonal flu, but conditions on the front lines suggest casualties of COVID-19 are likely much higher, according to a new study.
Study: COVID-19 Death Rate Far Higher Than Flu
Newsom Sends May Revision of State Budget to Legislature
Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday submitted his 2020-21 May Revision budget proposal to the Legislature – a balanced plan to close a budget gap of more than $54 billion brought on swiftly by the COVID-19 recession.
Newsom Sends May Revision of State Budget to Legislature
CDC Outlines Reopening Guidelines for Schools, Bars, More
After the Trump administration sent early guidelines back last week for being "too prescriptive," the new CDC guidelines on easing restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic managed to strike a more general tone.
CDC Outlines Reopening Guidelines for Schools, Bars, More
City Council Expected to Revise Schedule for By-District Elections Transition
The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to revise its approved schedule of steps necessary to be completed in order to transition from at-large to district-based voting.
City Council Expected to Revise Schedule for By-District Elections Transition
Today in SCV History (May 15)
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
COC
Saugus Union Seeking Feedback from Parents Regarding 2020-2021 School Year
In an email to parents, Dr. Colleen Hawkins, superintendent of the Saugus Union School District, announced proposed plans for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
Saugus Union Seeking Feedback from Parents Regarding 2020-2021 School Year
California Thursday: 73,164 Cases, 3,032 Deaths
California has had 73,164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,032 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Thursday.
California Thursday: 73,164 Cases, 3,032 Deaths
Newhall Restaurants Come Together for 'New-Haul' Drive-Through Event
Rising to the challenge that the current pandemic has placed us all in, and the need to supply food and beverages in a whole new way, several businesses in downtown Newhall have joined forces to share their best offerings, on one day, via "drive-through" pickups. The event is set for Saturday, June 6, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Newhall Restaurants Come Together for ‘New-Haul’ Drive-Through Event
Circle of Hope Announces Plans for Quarantine-Safe Annual Fundraiser
Circle of Hope has announced the return of one of Santa Clarita's most highly anticipated events. But with a whole new twist: Vine2Wine...To Go.
Circle of Hope Announces Plans for Quarantine-Safe Annual Fundraiser
L.A. County Thursday: 35,329 Cases; SCV Nearing 900
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 925 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 new deaths, with 896 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Thursday: 35,329 Cases; SCV Nearing 900
June 5: COC's Virtual Graduation for Class of 2020
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, College of the Canyons will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Friday, June 5.
June 5: COC’s Virtual Graduation for Class of 2020
County to Reopen Tennis Courts, Other Amenities With Strict Guidelines
On Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will begin reopening tennis and pickleball courts, equestrian centers, BMX bike areas, trap, and skeet/archery ranges, model airplanes and community gardens, based on Stage Two of the reopening plan for the County of Los Angeles.
County to Reopen Tennis Courts, Other Amenities With Strict Guidelines
L.A. County Beaches Reopen for Active Use Only, No Lounging (Video)
Los Angeles County announced the re-opening of its beaches as of Wednesday for individual sports, exercise and similar physical activity. Permitted activities include walking, running, swimming and surfing.
L.A. County Beaches Reopen for Active Use Only, No Lounging (Video)
Gray Hair Dilemma | Doctor's Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Patient age became a factor. Arrival in an emergency room with gray hair might mean a death sentence. Frontline doctors and nurses had to make a "Sophie's Choice" decision.
Gray Hair Dilemma | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Nearly 3 Million More Americans File for Unemployment
(CN) — The number of Americans receiving unemployment insurance benefits out-populates Australia. On top of the 25.3 million people currently receiving benefits, 2.98 million Americans brought their first claims last week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.
Nearly 3 Million More Americans File for Unemployment
Valencia Auto Center Reopens to Robust Sales
After nearly eight weeks of auto dealership showrooms forced to close due to restrictive state and local orders pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, dealerships in the Valencia Auto Center reopened their doors on Friday, May 8.
Valencia Auto Center Reopens to Robust Sales
Today in SCV History (May 14)
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
