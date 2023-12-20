Californians Going Green for DMV Paperless Renewals

More than 2.5 million Californians are going green by signing up to receive paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices from the Department of Motor Vehicles. An estimated 1 million customers added the email option in 2023, saving the DMV about $1 million in paper and mailing costs this year alone.

“Our customer-focused digital transformation is all about giving Californians more convenient ways to conduct DMV business, including environmentally friendly options like paperless renewal notices,” said DMV director Steve Gordon. “Californians who signed up to receive emailed renewal notices this year saved 1 million pieces of paper and another million envelopes – imagine the environmental impact if every customer chose this option.”

Offering email notifications is just one example of the DMV’s digital transformation under the Newsom Administration and Director Gordon’s leadership. The DMV has doubled the number of services available online (from 20 in 2018 to 48 today), cut transaction times by two-thirds, removed obstacles so staff can process transactions more quickly, and empowered customers with the tools they need for a smooth experience if they do visit an office – where wait times are now just a fraction of what they were just a few years ago.