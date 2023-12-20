header image

1892 - Benjamin Harrison establishes 555,520-acre San Gabriel Timberland Reserve (Angeles National Forest). First forest reserve in California, second in U.S. [story]
Californians Going Green for DMV Paperless Renewals
| Wednesday, Dec 20, 2023

DMV Going GreenMore than 2.5 million Californians are going green by signing up to receive paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices from the Department of Motor Vehicles. An estimated 1 million customers added the email option in 2023, saving the DMV about $1 million in paper and mailing costs this year alone.

“Our customer-focused digital transformation is all about giving Californians more convenient ways to conduct DMV business, including environmentally friendly options like paperless renewal notices,” said DMV director Steve Gordon. “Californians who signed up to receive emailed renewal notices this year saved 1 million pieces of paper and another million envelopes – imagine the environmental impact if every customer chose this option.”

Offering email notifications is just one example of the DMV’s digital transformation under the Newsom Administration and Director Gordon’s leadership. The DMV has doubled the number of services available online (from 20 in 2018 to 48 today), cut transaction times by two-thirds, removed obstacles so staff can process transactions more quickly, and empowered customers with the tools they need for a smooth experience if they do visit an office – where wait times are now just a fraction of what they were just a few years ago.

Here are the latest numbers for Californians who have decided to go paperless:

– About 1.8 million licensed drivers or ID cardholders have signed up for paperless driver’s license/identification card renewal notices since the DMV began offering the option in July 2021.

– Nearly 765,000 vehicle owners have opted in for paperless vehicle registration renewal notices since January 2022.

In other paper reduction actions, the DMV accepts electronic signatures (e-signatures) instead of wet signatures on printed forms and also offers driver’s license knowledge tests electronically, with eligible customers even taking some tests at home. The move to digitizing services, providing renewal notices by email, accepting electronic or digital signatures, and making more DMV tasks available online reduces the department’s use of paper by more than 330 tons each year.

Sign up for Paperless Notices: It is easy tosign up for paperless renewal notices. Customers sign into their MyDMV account and select the option to receive renewal notices by email for their driver’s license, identification card, and/or vehicle registration. Customers must make sure their MyDMV account information is current and their email address up to date.

Video: Opt in for paperless notifications from the DMV! – YouTube

Remember, customers can do more online than sign up for paperless notices. Most DMV tasks can be completed without an office visit using DMV Online Services.
L.A. County Raises Mudflow Forecast
Wednesday, Dec 20, 2023
L.A. County Raises Mudflow Forecast
With moderate to heavy rainfall expected through Friday in foothill and mountain communities, Los Angeles County Public Works has raised its mudflow forecast to Phase 2 in recent burn areas and Phase 1 for burn areas with at least three years of recovery.
FULL STORY...
‘Inclement Weather’ Prompts Closure of Magic Mountain
Wednesday, Dec 20, 2023
‘Inclement Weather’ Prompts Closure of Magic Mountain
Officials from Six Flags Magic Mountain announced the theme park would be closed Wednesday, Dec. 20, due to inclement weather. e park closure maybe extended depending on weather conditions.
FULL STORY...
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
Wednesday, Dec 20, 2023
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
Due to current rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas. This includes any runoff that may flow onto or pond on the beach sand.
FULL STORY...
