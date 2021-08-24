Caltrans Announces I-210 Full Closures Beginning Wednesday Night

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021

By Press Release

The California Department of Transportation announces overnight full closures of Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

The overnight closures will take place between 11:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25 through Friday, Aug. 27. The closures are as follows:

– Full closure of eastbound I-210 between Interstate 5 and Paxton St.

– I-5 to eastbound I-210 connector

– Eastbound Yarnell St. ramps

– Eastbound Roxford St. ramps

– Eastbound Polk St. ramps

– Eastbound Hubbard St. ramps

– Eastbound Maclay St. ramps

Motorists will be detoured to the I-5 Roxford St off-ramp or can use State Route 118 to continue their destination to I-210.

Some closures may start and end later. All closures are weather permitting and subject to change. Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to check traffic conditions before leaving to their destination by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap.

The work on I-210 is part of a $135.5 million project replacing all lanes of I-210 with new pavement from Wheatland Ave to I-5. This project is funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. Overhead sign structures, traffic loop detectors, center median barrier, and the guardrail system are also being upgraded by this project.

Caltrans reminds drivers to be “Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

