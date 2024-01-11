header image

January 11
1963 - Abandoned SPRR Newhall Depot burns down; chilly hobos blamed [story]
abandoned SPRR Newhall depot in ruins
Cameron Smyth | Day of Unity Honoring the Dream
Thursday, Jan 11, 2024

cameron smythHonoring the Dream: A Day of Unity

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was a visionary leader whose courage and commitment to justice changed the course of history. His dream of a Nation free from racial injustice and discrimination continues to inspire us. As we approach Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 15, it is both an honor and a responsibility to reflect on the profound impact of his legacy and the enduring values he championed. This day provides us with an opportunity to celebrate the strides we have made as a City and also to renew our commitment to justice, equality and service to others. King’s lasting impact on our Nation resonates with particular significance, as his teachings continue to inspire positive change and unity across diverse communities.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day should not be viewed as a day off from work or school, but as a call to engage in meaningful reflection and action. King’s dream of a Nation where individuals are judged by their character, rather than the color of their skin remains an inspiration for us all. Here in Santa Clarita, we are committed to fostering an inclusive community that values diversity and embraces the strength that comes from our differences.

I encourage all of you to join us at Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road) on Monday, Jan. 15, for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity Walk, beginning at 9 a.m. This event brings residents together for a shared experience of listening to guest speakers, paying tribute to King’s legacy and strolling together through our beautiful Central Park as we share the spirit of unity. Along with moving musical performances and a powerful drumline, it will definitely be a heartfelt day you will not want to miss.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity Walk is free and open to the public and no advance registration is required. I look forward to seeing you and your family Monday morning for this wonderful and important event.

Following the Unity Walk, I urge you to participate in community service as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day National Day of Service. This Nationwide holiday promotes collaboration through volunteer work and you can contribute by giving your time to local nonprofits, participating in neighborhood cleanup efforts or supporting organizations that aid the homeless, veterans or single-parent households. An excellent resource to find these opportunities is the City’s volunteer website, which offers numerous ways for residents to get involved and make a positive impact. To explore available opportunities and obtain more information, please visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.

King’s dream remains a powerful vision that transcends time. Santa Clarita is fortunate enough to be a City that is made up of diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Each of us should take the time to appreciate the richness that this diversity brings to our City and work together to eliminate any barriers that may exist. Whether through City events or educational incentives, we can create an environment that fosters unity and understanding.

Let us use this day not only to remember the lessons learned from the past, but also to inspire positive actions for the future. We are committed to making Santa Clarita a place that reflects the principles of equality, justice and compassion that King stood for. We hope to see you all for the Unity Walk at Central Park on Monday, Jan. 15, at 9 a.m. as we honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santaclarita.gov.
