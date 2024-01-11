Cameron Smyth | Day of Unity Honoring the Dream

|
January 11
1963 - Abandoned SPRR Newhall Depot burns down; chilly hobos blamed [story]
Thursday, Jan 11, 2024
After a postponement due to last year’s writers’ and actors’ strikes, the Television Academy returned to recognize excellence in television from June 2022 to May 2023 in a two-part ceremony for the Creative Arts Emmy Awards this past weekend.
College of the Canyons picked up an important road win in its final non-conference contest, taking down host Cuesta College 83-71 while seeing four Cougars finish in double digits.
College of the Canyons fell in a 51-41 road contest at Cypress College, dropping to an even .500 in the team's final non-conference game of the schedule.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, Jan. 18, at 5:30 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Cowboy Festival is set to return for its 28th year and is now 100 days away!
Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was a visionary leader whose courage and commitment to justice changed the course of history.
SCV Water is thrilled to announce its 2024 Landscape and Gardening Workshops, designed to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills to create sustainable, vibrant landscapes.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Vanessa Zavala (women's basketball) and Jacob Gonzalez (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 2-6.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Carissa Bencito, FNP-C, a certified family nurse practitioner, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care.
On Saturday, Dec. 30, while their classmates were on winter break, teams of students from three area tuition-free public charter schools gathered in the science lab at Santa Clarita Valley International (SCVi) Charter School to open packages sent to them from space.
College of the Canyons is the only California community college to receive the 2024 Carnegie Community Engagement Classification, an elective designation that indicates institutional commitment to community engagement awarded by the American Council on Education (ACE) and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.
The inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival is set to make its debut on June 8, at College of the Canyons, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today issued the following statement in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed education budget for fiscal year 2024–25:
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, in partnership with Senator Scott Wilk, is excited to invite the community to the upcoming Cash for College webinar.
The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon kicking off the New Year on Jan. 19 at 11:45 a.m.
California businesses of any size or industry can apply to receive an income tax credit through the California Competes Tax Credit program.
Santa Clarita hosts many galleries across the valley every year, highlighting various artists and styles in the art world.
Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley celebrated the kickoff of the 2024 Relay For Life season last Saturday by taking a ceremonial “First Lap” in Central Park.
The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike.
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Steve Corn as the recipient of the prestigious 2024 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of his longtime support of the college and community service in the Santa Clarita Valley.
