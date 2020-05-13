Today in SCV History (May 13)

Barbara Ferrer, public health director for Los Angeles County and 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued statements Tuesday afternoon clarifying earlier remarks from the Board of Supervisors meeting regarding the extension of Stay-at-Home orders.
Now that I wear scrubs and look like a healthcare professional in public, I get “thumbs up” and “thank you” all the time. Occasionally, someone will point at their skin and ask me how to treat their rash!
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday Ivan Volschenk, managing partner for Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber, has been appointed to the Small Business Working Group that will report to the Los Angeles Countywide Economic Resiliency Taskforce.
Running from June 8 - Aug. 13, College of the Canyons will be offering a robust summer schedule of four sessions to continue assisting students with reaching their goals during this unprecedented time.
SACRAMENTO – As a result of California scaling up its COVID-19 testing capacity in recent weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that more than 1 million diagnostic tests for the virus have been conducted statewide.
The Los Angeles County Probation Department has temporarily closed Camp Joseph Scott in Santa Clarita, the only Probation facility exclusively housing girls, due to the declining population of youth assigned to probation camps in Los Angeles County.
(CN) — U.S. Department of Education restrictions on community college pandemic aid violate the Constitution and would block help to more than half of California’s 1.5 million students, including many who need assistance the most, several community college districts said in a federal lawsuit Monday.
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding the DMV Virtual Field Office at virtual.dmv.ca.gov to create more digital options for transactions that previously required an in-person office visit.
