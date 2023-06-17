Cameron Smyth | Grab Your Paddle, It’s Time for Pickleball!

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 16
1876 - D.G. Scofield forms California Star Oil Works, hires Alex Mentry to drill in Pico Canyon [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Friday, Jun 16, 2023
Friday, Jun 16, 2023
Wednesday, Jun 14, 2023
Monday, Jun 12, 2023
Friday, Jun 9, 2023
Monday, Jun 5, 2023
|
The Masters University Mustangs Men's Soccer team, 6-8-3 overall last season and 4-4-1 in conference play, will open at home with a scrimmage against Westcliff on Aug. 15 at 4 p.m., with the regular season home opener happening on Aug. 31 against Fresno Pacific.
|
Attend an intimate and unforgettable night of mystery at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Friday, June 30 at 8 p.m. when "Enchanted: The Mystery of Mentalism" takes the stage.
|
Former School of Theater faculty and 1996 Herb Alpert Award in Arts recipient Suzan-Lori Parks experienced a full-circle moment when her play "Topdog/Underdog," which was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play in 2002, won Best Revival of a Play at the Broadway League and American Theatre Wing’s 76th Tony Awards.
|
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
A unanimous 5-0 vote of the Santa Clarita City Council has paved the way for the acquisition of William S. Hart Park in Newhall from the county of Los Angeles. Hart Park is the last county park remaining in the city limits of the city of Santa Clarita.
|
Emerging singer-songwriter Marie Wise-Hawkins, a former Santa Clarita Valley resident now living in Nashville, has released her third and final installment of her summer single trilogy, titled "Island Time."
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomes almost a dozen new members to the chamber's membership rolls. The SCV Chamber membership includes members ranging from independently-owned businesses to multi-national corporations.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Expo will be held Wednesday, June 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24000 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 19 - Sunday, June 23.
|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has released a statement on the passing of the state of California 2023-24 budget that includes funding for two of the bills she had passed during her first year in the Assembly.
|
Have you ever wanted to learn more about the amazing history of filming in the Santa Clarita Valley, including Placerita Canyon and Vasquez Rocks? Attend a fun, interactive and visual presentation with Vasquez Rocks Superintendent Sarah Brewer, "Hollywood's Backlot: History of Filming at Placerita Canyon, Vasquez Rocks and Beyond" on Sunday, June 18 at 2 p.m. at Placerita Canyon Nature Center.
|
The Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club will be hosting the Second Annual Western States Speed Skating Championships at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center on Saturday June 17 at 5:30 p.m.
|
1876 - D.G. Scofield forms California Star Oil Works, hires Alex Mentry to drill in Pico Canyon [story]
|
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a study session Thursday, June 22, at 5 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room of City Hall.
|
Fourth of July is a time for celebration, but the city of Santa Clarita, County of Los Angeles and public safety officials are urging residents to engage in festivities responsibly and refrain from using illegal fireworks.
|
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names of Santa Clarita youth, ages 24 and younger, who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents, to be added to the Youth Grove in Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
|
California State University, Northridge head men's basketball coach Andy Newman has announced the additions of seven student-athletes to the Matadors' team for 2023-24.
|
iLEAD Agua Dulce, a tuition-free public charter school serving grades TK – High School, this month has received a six-year re-accreditation from the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges and earned accreditation for its new International Baccalaureate program.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced Thursday that Holly Schroeder, president and chief executive officer, has submitted her resignation, which will be effective Sept. 15.
|
The Los Angeles County Aging and Disabilities Department is recognizing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Thursday.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 70 new cases and two new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.