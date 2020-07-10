[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

July 10
1946 - Fred Trueblood Jr., later Signal editor, marries British war bride Bobbie Nash [story]
Bobbie Trueblood
Canyon Country Man Pleads No Contest to Shooting, Killing Own Dog
Friday, Jul 10, 2020

Christopher NardA Canyon Country man accused of shooting and killing his dog in 2019 submitted a formal plea on Monday in order to avoid six years in prison for shooting and killing his own dog.

Christopher Nard, 57, pleaded no contest to one felony count of cruelty to an animal and admitted to a personal use of a gun allegation, according to Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

In exchange for his plea, Nard would not need to serve the six years in a state prison, but also had to agree to five years of formal probation, Santiago said.

The Canyon Country man was arrested on July 11, 2019, after deputies determined that he had shot and killed his 9-year-old German shepherd named Shiloh with a rifle two days earlier.

At the time of his arrest, law enforcement officers described Nard as “severely depressed.”

On Aug. 9, 2019, Nard entered an original plea of not guilty, only to 11 months later enter his no contest plea. A no contest plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.

The probationary terms Nard agreed to included 90 days of Caltrans community service and 90 days of community service. He is banned from possessing animals for 10 years and must complete 48 sessions of animal abuse counseling within two years, Santiago said.

Nard must also continue his mental counseling for another two years, and attend three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week for the first year of his probation, two a week for the second year and one meeting a week for the remaining three years of his probation.

Nard had a six-year prison term suspended, meaning “that if he violates the terms of this probation he can be sent to prison to serve that suspended term,” Santiago said.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: California Surpasses 300,000 Cases, 3,536 SCV Cases
Friday, Jul 10, 2020
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: California Surpasses 300,000 Cases, 3,536 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues ramping up contact tracing efforts as cases of COVID-19 increase. Public Health confirmed Friday 51 new deaths and 2,667 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 127,358 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 3,738 deaths.
FULL STORY...
Coroner Rules Robert Fuller Death a Suicide
Friday, Jul 10, 2020
Coroner Rules Robert Fuller Death a Suicide
Following additional testing and independent investigation, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined the cause of death for Robert Fuller was hanging and the death was ruled a suicide.
FULL STORY...
Officials Release Final Update on Soledad Fire
Friday, Jul 10, 2020
Officials Release Final Update on Soledad Fire
Los Angeles County Fire Department officials announced Friday they were issuing their final daily report on the Soledad Fire, as the incident is nearly contained.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: California Surpasses 300,000 Cases, 3,536 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues ramping up contact tracing efforts as cases of COVID-19 increase. Public Health confirmed Friday 51 new deaths and 2,667 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 127,358 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 3,738 deaths.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: California Surpasses 300,000 Cases, 3,536 SCV Cases
Lowe’s Awards Hart High $1K Grant to Establish SkillsUSA Chapter
Hart High School has been awarded a $1,000 grant from Lowe’s Corporation and SkillsUSA to help establish the school’s SkillsUSA chapter.
Lowe’s Awards Hart High $1K Grant to Establish SkillsUSA Chapter
County Seeking Donations for Backpack & School Supply Drive
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services' (DPSS) Toy Loan Program, which serves approximately 3,500 children a month at more than 50 locations, is hosting a School Supply Drive to benefit low-income children across the County.
County Seeking Donations for Backpack & School Supply Drive
July 14: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Virtual Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, July 14, at 6:00 p.m.
July 14: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Virtual Meeting
County Elects Marcia Mayeda President of California Animal Welfare Association
Los Angeles County Director of Animal Care and Control Marcia Mayeda has been elected to serve as the president of the California Animal Welfare Association (CalAnimals).
County Elects Marcia Mayeda President of California Animal Welfare Association
Coroner Rules Robert Fuller Death a Suicide
Following additional testing and independent investigation, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined the cause of death for Robert Fuller was hanging and the death was ruled a suicide.
Coroner Rules Robert Fuller Death a Suicide
Spaces Available for County Parks’ Free, Reduced Cost Summer Camps
Space is still available for L.A. County Parks' free and reduced cost summer camps. Registration is open for summer camps for ages 6 and up. Choose from mini-camps and full-day options at 50 county parks.
Spaces Available for County Parks’ Free, Reduced Cost Summer Camps
Saugus District Approves Racial, Educational Equity Resolution
The Saugus Union School District governing board approved a resolution that would recognize the district’s commitment to educational and workplace equity in regards to race.
Saugus District Approves Racial, Educational Equity Resolution
County Opens Emergency Cooling Centers Ahead of Triple Digit Weekend Temps
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits this weekend, several public facilities located throughout the county, including one in Stevenson Ranch, will serve as Emergency Cooling Centers on Saturday and Sunday.
County Opens Emergency Cooling Centers Ahead of Triple Digit Weekend Temps
Officials Release Final Update on Soledad Fire
Los Angeles County Fire Department officials announced Friday they were issuing their final daily report on the Soledad Fire, as the incident is nearly contained.
Officials Release Final Update on Soledad Fire
California’s Community Colleges Shifting All Fall Sports to Spring Season
SACRAMENTO – The California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Board of Directors overwhelmingly approved implementation of its Contingency Plan on Thursday, providing a return to intercollegiate athletics for the 2020-21 academic year that shifts all sports, including football, to the spring season.
California’s Community Colleges Shifting All Fall Sports to Spring Season
Heat Advisory in Effect All Weekend for SCV
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley that will remain in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday, July 12 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 13. Temperatures are forecasted to hit 100 degrees both days.
Heat Advisory in Effect All Weekend for SCV
CUSD Selects New Director of Student Support Services
The Castaic Union School District (CUSD) announced they have selected Nicole Moynihan as their new Director of Student Support Services, effective July 1, 2020.
CUSD Selects New Director of Student Support Services
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals Saturday, July 11.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
COC Hall of Famer, Former UCLA, Houston Oilers LB Avon Riley Dies at 62
College of the Canyons Athletic Hall of Famer and former UCLA and Houston Oilers linebacker Avon Riley, who starred for the Cougars during the 1977 and 1978 seasons, has passed. Riley was 62.
COC Hall of Famer, Former UCLA, Houston Oilers LB Avon Riley Dies at 62
State Schools Chief Hosts Ethnic Studies Webinar Series
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond convened the first in a series of virtual classroom events on ethnic studies Tuesday.
State Schools Chief Hosts Ethnic Studies Webinar Series
City’s Annual Road Rehab to Begin July 13
The City’s annual slurry seal and overlay road preservation and rehabilitation program, Road Rehab, is scheduled to begin construction Monday, July 13.
City’s Annual Road Rehab to Begin July 13
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 124,738 Cases Countywide, 3,503 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,777 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 new deaths. The number of new deaths remain higher than the 7-day average of 24 deaths.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 124,738 Cases Countywide, 3,503 SCV Cases
County Reminds Beachgoers ‘Pack In, Pack Out’ Trash
To the record numbers of beachgoers descending on Los Angeles County’s iconic beaches, the Department of Beaches and Harbors (DBH) has a message regarding your trash: pack in, pack out.
County Reminds Beachgoers ‘Pack In, Pack Out’ Trash
City Recognized for 2020-21 Investment Policy
For the 26th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
City Recognized for 2020-21 Investment Policy
County Opens 2020 Arts Internship Program
Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced Thursday the opening of the 2020 Arts Internship Program, the 20th anniversary of the nation’s largest paid arts internship program.
County Opens 2020 Arts Internship Program
Construction of 497 Homes, Williams Ranch Development in Castaic Underway
IHP Capital Partners and Williams Homes today announced that Williams Ranch, a new master-planned community in the western Santa Clarita Valley they are developing through a joint venture, is progressing with grading operations and site improvements now underway.
Construction of 497 Homes, Williams Ranch Development in Castaic Underway
