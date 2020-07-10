Canyon Country Man Pleads No Contest to Shooting, Killing Own Dog

A Canyon Country man accused of shooting and killing his dog in 2019 submitted a formal plea on Monday in order to avoid six years in prison for shooting and killing his own dog.
Christopher Nard, 57, pleaded no contest to one felony count of cruelty to an animal and admitted to a personal use of a gun allegation, according to Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.
In exchange for his plea, Nard would not need to serve the six years in a state prison, but also had to agree to five years of formal probation, Santiago said.
The Canyon Country man was arrested on July 11, 2019, after deputies determined that he had shot and killed his 9-year-old German shepherd named Shiloh with a rifle two days earlier.
At the time of his arrest, law enforcement officers described Nard as “severely depressed.”
On Aug. 9, 2019, Nard entered an original plea of not guilty, only to 11 months later enter his no contest plea. A no contest plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.
The probationary terms Nard agreed to included 90 days of Caltrans community service and 90 days of community service. He is banned from possessing animals for 10 years and must complete 48 sessions of animal abuse counseling within two years, Santiago said.
Nard must also continue his mental counseling for another two years, and attend three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week for the first year of his probation, two a week for the second year and one meeting a week for the remaining three years of his probation.
Nard had a six-year prison term suspended, meaning “that if he violates the terms of this probation he can be sent to prison to serve that suspended term,” Santiago said.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues ramping up contact tracing efforts as cases of COVID-19 increase. Public Health confirmed Friday 51 new deaths and 2,667 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 127,358 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 3,738 deaths.
Following additional testing and independent investigation, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined the cause of death for Robert Fuller was hanging and the death was ruled a suicide.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues ramping up contact tracing efforts as cases of COVID-19 increase. Public Health confirmed Friday 51 new deaths and 2,667 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 127,358 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 3,738 deaths.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services' (DPSS) Toy Loan Program, which serves approximately 3,500 children a month at more than 50 locations, is hosting a School Supply Drive to benefit low-income children across the County.
Following additional testing and independent investigation, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined the cause of death for Robert Fuller was hanging and the death was ruled a suicide.
Space is still available for L.A. County Parks' free and reduced cost summer camps. Registration is open for summer camps for ages 6 and up. Choose from mini-camps and full-day options at 50 county parks.
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits this weekend, several public facilities located throughout the county, including one in Stevenson Ranch, will serve as Emergency Cooling Centers on Saturday and Sunday.
SACRAMENTO – The California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Board of Directors overwhelmingly approved implementation of its Contingency Plan on Thursday, providing a return to intercollegiate athletics for the 2020-21 academic year that shifts all sports, including football, to the spring season.
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley that will remain in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday, July 12 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 13. Temperatures are forecasted to hit 100 degrees both days.
For the 26th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
IHP Capital Partners and Williams Homes today announced that Williams Ranch, a new master-planned community in the western Santa Clarita Valley they are developing through a joint venture, is progressing with grading operations and site improvements now underway.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.