Canyons Football Ranked No. 25/23 in Most Recent Polls

College of the Canyons continues to be ranked in both California Community College Athletic Association football polls following the Cougars’ week one road loss at Citrus.

Canyons (0-1) is the No. 25 ranked team in the state according to the most recent JC Athletic Bureau Coaches Poll released Sept. 6. The Cougars are ranked No. 23 in the second California Community College Sports Information Association poll.

COC began the season at No. 15 in the coaches rankings and No. 17 amongst College Sports Information Association pollsters but saw a drop after having its comeback bid halted in a 34-28 road loss to then-ranked No. 23/19 Citrus (1-0). The Owls have since moved to No. 15 in both polls.

The Cougars are one of a handful of teams that continue to be ranked following a week one loss.

COC’s week two opponent, Fullerton College (1-0), checks in at No. 5 in the JCAB and No. 4 in the College Sports Information Association rankings. The Hornets defeated Santa Barbara City College 27-14 in its season opener.

College of San Mateo is the top ranked team on both sides with slightly differing results throughout the rest of the state’s top-25.

Canyons currently has five ranked teams remaining on its 2023 schedule with Fullerton, No. 19/22 Palomar (1-0), No. 13 El Camino (1-0), No. 16/19 Allan Hancock (1-0) and No. 9/6 Ventura (1-0) all upcoming.

COC and Fullerton College kick off at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Cougar Stadium. The game will be broadcast to fans free of charge via YouTube on the Cougars Sports Network through a partnership with SoCalCollegeSports.com.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department or following on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...