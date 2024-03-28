Cougars Win Again, Keep Conference Streak

Canyons (72-6) has now won each of its first three Western State Conference (WSC) tournaments. The only tournaments in which the Cougars haven’t taken the top spot were the 3C2A Southern California Preview and 3C2A State Preview tournaments. COC finished second and sixth, respectively, at those events.

On Monday, the Canyons tally of 370 led runner-up Citrus (372), third-place Ventura (374) and Glendale (379) across the top four spots.

COC also boasted the top two individuals in the field with sophomore Paul Grimonpon taking medalist honors with a four-under-par round of 68, and freshman Ethan Posthumus in second at 69.

Hugo Boyer finished at 77 in a tie for 18th place with Owen Crockett and Rob Scribner each shooting rounds of 78 in a tie for 21st. The freshman trio rounded out the scoring for Canyons. Ryan Giardino finished at 80, good for 31st in the field of 48, but saw his score scratched.

The Cougars continue conference play Monday, April 1 at the WSC event hosted by Antelope Valley College. Tee time is set for 11 a.m. from Antelope Valley Country Club.

Team Scores

1. Canyons (370) 2. Citrus (372) 3. Ventura (374) 4. Glendale (379) 5. Bakersfield (382) 6. SBCC (392) 7. Antelope Valley (419) 8. Allan Hancock (441)

Canyons Individual Scores

Paul Grimonpon (68 – medalist); Ethan Posthumus (69 – 2nd); Hugo Boyer (77 –T18th); Owen Crockett (78 – T21st); Rob Scribner (78 – T21st); Ryan Giardino (80-31st)

Field Individual Top 30

1 – 68 – Paul Grimonpon (COC)

2 – 69 – Ethan Posthumus (COC)

T3 – 71 – Logan Gonzalez (VC); Kabir Chadha (CIT)

T5 – 72 – Johnathon Riley (AHC); Ashtin Mount (CIT; Blaize Radar (BC)

T8 – 73 – Hank Norman (GCC); Vicente Rodriguiz (SBCC); Chris Ruiz (CIT)

T11 – 74 – Ikki Amano (GCC); Daniel Darwin (VC); Octavio Romero (BC)

T14 – 75 – Tanner Klundt (AVC); Aj Ryland (VC); Hunter McCoy (VC)

17 – 76 – Nick Gutierrez (GCC)

T18 – 77 – Hugo Boyer (COC); Colin McGeary (GCC); Shawn Petty (BC)

T21 – 78 – Owen Crockett (COC); Rob Scribner (COC); Michael Gentry (78); Daichi Nishisu (CIT); Carter Gauthier (CIT); Grant Harrer (BC)

T-27 – 79 – Andrew Shaklan (GCC); Adam Reinhold (79); Jacob Aaron (SBCC); JT Kelleher (79)

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...