COC Men’s Golf Wins SoCal Title, Advances to State Championship

College of the Canyons Men’s Golf has captured the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championship, the ninth in program history, after turning its opening round lead into a four-stroke advantage over runner-up Cypress College on Monday, May 6 at Rio Bravo Country Club.

Canyons carded a two-day, 36-hole score of 753 (373/380) to outlast Cypress at 757 (381/376), The Chargers took the runner-up position ahead of third place Cuyamaca College (757-382/375) by virtue of its lower opening-round score. Santa Barbara City College (768-384/384) was fourth in the field of nine competing schools.

Tournament host Bakersfield College (774-380/394) was followed by Orange Coast College (776-391/385), Ventura College (793-390/403), Mt. San Antonio College (799-394/405) and College of the Desert (816-414/402) in rounding out the field.

COC freshman Ethan Posthumus was the low man for the Cougars at 146 with back-to-back rounds of 73.

Fellow freshman Hugo Boyer was next at 147 after following up his opening round of 73 with a score of 74.

Canyons sophomore Paul Grimonpon carded rounds of 77 and 75 to finish at 152. That score was one stroke ahead of Owen Crockett at 153 (75/78). Cougar freshman Hannes Yngve was the final scoring player at 155 (75/80).

The Southern California Regional title is the ninth in program history (1989, 2007, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2024). Canyons has played at every regional championship event dating back to 1995, a span of 28 straight events. The regional championship was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to cancellations brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

COC has also won a state record 10 3C2A State Championships (1993, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2022).

Up next, Canyons, Cypress, Cuyamaca and Santa Barbara will be joined by the top four teams from the Northern California Regional Championships in playing at the 2024 3C2A State Championships being held May 12-13, at Sandpiper Golf Course in Goleta.

Team Scores

1. Canyons (753-373/380) 2. Cypress – (757-381/376) 3. Cuyamaca (757-382/375) 4. Santa Barbara (768-384/384) 5. Bakersfield – (774-380/394) 6. Orange Coast – (776-391/385) 7. Ventura – (793-390/403) 8. Mt. SAC (799-394/405) 9. Desert (816-414/402)

Canyons Individual Scores

Ethan Posthumus (146-73/73); Hugo Boyer (147-73/74); Paul Grimonpon (152-77/75); Owen Crockett (153-75/78); Hannes Yngve (155-75/80); An-Chieh Tsai (164-82/82).

