Carousel Ranch’s ‘Santa Day’ Brings Students Holiday Cheer

This is certainly a different type of holiday season and while nothing feels quite the same, Carousel Ranch was able to keep things safe for the holidays while still bringing the joy of their annual “Santa Day” festivities into the hearts and homes of every student.
With the help of Pardee Homes, returning as the event’s sponsor for the 14th year straight – Santa Day at Home, was a great success – bringing each student a “Santa Day box” literally packed full of fun.
The box was meant to replicate the many things that the students usually experience at the annual party held at the ranch. Each box included a letter from Santa, stationary and an envelope addressed to Santa at the North Pole, a Christmas card from their Carousel Ranch instructor, reindeer food, homemade cookies, a s’mores kit, craft kits, temporary holiday tattoos, a plush toy and even a very special Carousel Ranch coloring book with crayons made especially for this occasion (to name a few of the items).
Catie Larkins, Pardee Homes Project Coordinator – and a former Carousel Ranch mom – helped to coordinate the festivities including coordinating four Pardee staff members to put together more than 130 boxes for the students.
“It was such a wonderful thing to be able to do for the children,” Larkins said. “To be able to make the best of these circumstances and bring our colleagues together to do something good – we were just so happy to do it. In fact, sharing this experience with my own sister and my own children was so special, coming together to do something good for others.”
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s department who also supports the event each year, brought an entire van full of toys to the ranch – enabling instructors to pick the perfect gift to wrap and deliver to every student – both equestrian and Ready to Work – along with their box.
Express Employment Professionals/Santa Clarita office, who’s owner Yvonne Rockwell is on the Carousel Ranch Board, gathered their team to make homemade cookies to add as well purchasing boxes of blankets as gifts for the older students. In the words of a parent, “Thank you all so very much for a very special Santa Day!! Sophia was so excited to open everything. She loved the sweet note from Ms. Katie and all the fun things in the box. And she was very surprised to get a note from Santa and Mrs. Claus! Thank you for her dinosaur toy and dinosaur puzzle. As you know, she loves dinosaurs and she couldn’t believe you all knew that! “Even though we all couldn’t be together in person Sophia definitely felt like it was Santa Day!! Thank you all again for your kindness, dedication and love you continue to give Sophia and all the kids at the ranch. We are so blessed.”
A few Carousel families were able to come to the Ranch to pick up their goodies in a “drive-by” fashion, while the majority were personally delivered by Carousel Ranch staff throughout the week.
“In a time year where kindness is more important than ever, we are so grateful partners like Pardee Homes, the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Department and Express Employment Professionals for really coming through for our kids,” said Denise Redmond, Carousel Ranch executive director. “Together we were able to make sure that their holidays were bright, even during these most challenging times.”
Carousel Ranch is dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs. Through both our equestrian therapy and vocational training programs, we strive to create an atmosphere where every student can and will succeed…a place where therapy is disguised as fun.
Aaron O’Dwyer.
Arthur Instagram Post.
Genevieve Gonzales with Kelly Marsh (CR Instructor).
This is certainly a different type of holiday season and while nothing feels quite the same, Carousel Ranch was able to keep things safe for the holidays while still bringing the joy of their annual “Santa Day” festivities into the hearts and homes of every student.
Bridge to Home will close its silent auction on Saturday, Dec. 12 after it hosted its first-ever virtual Soup for the Soul event on Dec. 5, which helped raise funds for people experiencing homelessness.
Sand Canyon Country Club owner Steve Kim donated $30,000 to Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley to help cover operational costs for the nonprofit, whose mission is to provide support services and shelter to homeless children and their families.
This is certainly a different type of holiday season and while nothing feels quite the same, Carousel Ranch was able to keep things safe for the holidays while still bringing the joy of their annual “Santa Day” festivities into the hearts and homes of every student.
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday the selection of California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to be California’s next United States Senator, filling the term being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
A Sherman Oaks restaurant owner whose viral video showed a film production’s dining area operating next to the patio she was forced to close sued California officials in federal court Sunday aiming to overturn the outdoor dining ban part of state orders meant to curb COVID-19 transmission.
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup completed its review of the federal process Friday night and has concluded the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 is safe and efficacious for use in the Western States.
Skywatchers are in for an end-of-year treat. What has become known popularly as the “Christmas Star” is an especially vibrant planetary conjunction easily visible in the evening sky over the next two weeks as the bright planets Jupiter and Saturn come together, culminating Monday night, Dec. 21.
Even as seasonal forces begin to moderate activity, November home sales and condominium sales in the Santa Clarita Valley remained well above year-ago levels, riding a surge of homebuying interest prompted by the pandemic and interest rates that continue to dip lower, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Monday.
After announcing the effort to collect holiday artwork that would be on display in patients’ rooms, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital received nearly 100 art pieces from children across the Santa Clarita Valley.
The yearslong court battle over contracts of Cemex, the international mining company proposing a massive sand and gravel mine on Santa Clarita’s eastern border in Soledad Canyon, is moving into 2021, as the parties continue disputes and deal with COVID-19-related delays.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 96 new deaths and 16,504 new cases of COVID-19 countywide and once again confirmed the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in a day with 5,100 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and four additional MIS-C cases in children. In addtion, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 57th death.
The William S. Hart Union High School District announced Wednesday that, in addition to Cherise Moore being named the new governing board president, the district plans to likely not return to in-person class sessions at the beginning of next semester.
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced a change of course Friday, saying he’ll allow some exceptions to a recent directive limiting prosecutors from pursuing longer sentences for some violent criminals.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.