Oct. 8: COC to Host Non-Profit Resource Fair

The College of the Canyons Center for Civic and Community Engagement, in collaboration with COC’s Golden Z Club, invites the community to attend the Non-Profit Community Resource Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the event aims to promote awareness of more than 25 local non-profits and their efforts while fostering a sense of unity and collaboration within the community.

“We are excited to bring together members of our community to continue building relationships that foster belonging and wellbeing,” said Patty Robinson, faculty director of civic and community engagement at College of the Canyons.

Attendees can enjoy complimentary popcorn and pizza while engaging with non-profits who will be showcasing their initiatives and services.

Additionally, attendees are encouraged to bring donations to drop off for the BaNC, furthering the spirit of giving and community support for the students at COC.

The event will be held outside of the Intercultural Center at the college’s Valencia campus, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. Free parking will be available for community members in Lot 13.

For more information about this event, please contact patty.robinson@canyons.edu.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...