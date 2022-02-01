CBRE Announces 70,550 SF Industrial Lease in Valencia to LA North Studios

CBRE announced a 70,550 square-foot industrial lease in Valencia to LA North Studios, an independent full-service film and television studio founded in 2019 by Anthony Syracuse and John Prabhu.

The building, located at 28525 Witherspoon Parkway, is built on roughly 5.4 acres and features 28-foot minimum ceiling heights, 1,600 amps of power and a large fenced rear yard area. The property will be repurposed to film and television sound stages and will include space for production support and offices.

The facility, featuring an expansive glass and concrete façade, was previously the long-time corporate headquarters for MechanixWear Gloves. The property, owned by Desert Orchard LLC and Golden Westminster Investments, is part of the master-planned Valencia Commerce Center and within the entertainment industry’s 30-mile zone. The new location benefits from its proximity to Los Angeles’ core entertainment hubs such as Burbank and Hollywood.

This latest lease transaction will bring LA North Studios’ total footprint in the region to more than 460,000 square feet with five production campuses across Los Angeles County.

“LA North Studios is thrilled to be expanding and moving forward with our fifth location,” said John Prabhu, co-founder of LA North Studios. “This will be the third new long-term lease we have negotiated in the past 12 months. This is a dramatic and modern building with features that make it ideal for us to develop and use as a high-end studio. When this facility comes online in the next couple of months, we’ll have just under a half million square feet of production space in the region and 15 soundstages.”

With the expansion, LA North Studios has become one of the state’s fastest growing independently owned soundstage and production facilities.

“One has to identify and conceptualize the right property when it comes to selecting a production campus,” said Anthony Syracuse, co-founder of LA North Studios. “LA North Studios has established a discerning model based upon experience and needs for constructing sound stages that meet the demands of production. By converting industrial buildings into F-1 Certified stages, we’re able to deliver highly functional, cost-efficient stages in substantially less time than purpose-built facilities.”

CBRE’s Craig Peters and Sam Glendon helped facilitate the transaction.

“This building has always been one of my favorites in the market as its both architecturally impressive and functionally state-of-the-art,” said Glendon. “It has been a flagship property for the entire Santa Clarita Valley since it was built, and I am thrilled to have played a role in its next chapter as a sound stage property—a fitting repositioning given the tremendous recent growth of the film and television business in this area.”

Added Peters, “LA North Studios is on a very short list of groups that are actually delivering stages to a market that is starved for this type of space. We’re thrilled for LA North Studios, for the owner of the building and for the Santa Clarita Valley.”

