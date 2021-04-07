CDC Updates Public Health Guidelines for Fully Vaccinated People

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated public health guidance for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, lifting travel restrictions and testing requirements while recommending continued mask-wearing and social distancing.

As of April 2:

* Fully vaccinated people can resume domestic travel and do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel.

* Fully vaccinated people do not need to get tested before leaving the United States (unless required by the destination) or self-quarantine after arriving back in the United States.

This set of public health recommendations for fully vaccinated people will be updated and expanded based on the level of community spread of SARS-CoV-2, the proportion of the population that is fully vaccinated, and the rapidly evolving science on COVID-19 vaccines.

For the purposes of this guidance, people are considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 ≥2 weeks after they have received the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), or ≥2 weeks after they have received a single-dose vaccine (Johnson and Johnson (J&J)/Janssen).†

The following recommendations apply to non-healthcare settings. For related information for healthcare settings, visit Updated Healthcare Infection Prevention and Control Recommendations in Response to COVID-19 Vaccination.

Fully vaccinated people can:

* Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

* Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

* Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic

* Resume domestic travel and refrain from testing before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel.

* Refrain from testing before leaving the United States for international travel (unless required by the destination) and refrain from self-quarantine after arriving back in the United States.

For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to:

* Take precautions in public like wearing a well-fitted mask and physical distancing

* Wear masks, practice physical distancing, and adhere to other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease

* Wear masks, maintain physical distance, and practice other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households

* Avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings

* Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

* Follow guidance issued by individual employers

* Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations

Visit the CDC’s vaccination information update page for more information.

