Message from Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Summer Water Safety

Today in
S.C.V. History
July 20
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Thursday, Jul 20, 2023
Monday, Jul 17, 2023
Friday, Jul 14, 2023
Friday, Jul 14, 2023
Friday, Jul 14, 2023
Thursday, Jul 13, 2023
California State University Athletics is mourning the passing of former football All-American Joe Vaughn.
The dream of playing professional baseball was realized for three members of the California State University Baseball team.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Catherine Celaya as the newest assistant principal at Canyon High School.
Join or support a team at the annual Purple Palooza 5K Color Walk benefiting the Child & Family Center's Domestic Violence Program at Centre Point Parkway, Saturday, Oct. 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Citing SCV Water’s sophisticated management and diversified water portfolio, as well as the ability to maintain strong debt service coverage and operating reserves, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) has upgraded or affirmed the Agency’s credit ratings at the AA+ level for a number of bonds and senior-lien certificates of participation (COPs)
Summer will always be synonymous with the smell of sunscreen, sounds of splashing and days spent in the pool to escape the Southern California heat.
To better assist its incoming class of freshman students and their families, College of the Canyons will host Welcome Day on Friday, Aug. 11.
The Junior Chamber International Veterans Resource Fair is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Hart Park, with the goal of helping the community come together and demonstrate support for veterans and their families.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley Friday through Saturday as high temperatures have been forecast.
As part of the State of California’s 2023-24 budget process, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has secured $1 million in funding to SCV Water for Arundo management and removal projects in the Santa Clara River watershed.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 89 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
More than 1.6 million placard holders have renewed their disabled person parking placards using a new process with the California Department of Motor Vehicles.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
The Friendly Valley Community is inviting visitors to its Arts and Crafts Show Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (CN) — The California Supreme Court breathed new life Monday into a lawsuit that accuses Aetna of having fired or threatened to fire physicians who referred patients to out-of-network providers.
Prepare for weeknight intermittent lane reductions in both directions between SR-14 and Parker Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the I-5.
Small businesses or nonprofits statewide are now able to apply for the $250 million in grants for COVID Supplemental Paid Sick Leave through the State’s Office of Small Business Advocate.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas:
Los Angeles State Historic Park sits just north of Chinatown on a stretch of land that once housed the train station where new arrivals to Los Angeles from the East first disembarked.
The California Competes Tax Credit & Grants for the 2023-2024 fiscal year are here and any business can apply through the CCTC Program.
CSUN head softball coach Charlotte Morgan has announced the signing of Alexis Chavez to a National Letter of Intent to continue her playing career with the Matadors.
As the scorching temperatures persist and the fire season grows more intense, the safety and well-being of the animals at The Gentle Barn are at stake.
As artificial intelligence rolls out to the public, a debate is sparking over its use in higher education.
