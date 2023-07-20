header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
97°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 20
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
Message from Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Summer Water Safety
| Thursday, Jul 20, 2023

cameron smythSplash into Summer—Safely!

Summer will always be synonymous with the smell of sunscreen, sounds of splashing and days spent in the pool to escape the Southern California heat. However, amidst the excitement, it is crucial to remember the importance of water safety, especially when it comes to protecting our loved ones, particularly small children. The significance of water safety cannot be emphasized enough. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more children ages one to four die from drowning than any other cause of death in the United States. This alarming statistic serves as a stark reminder that water safety is not something to be taken lightly, and appropriate precautions should be taken to prevent such tragedies. Many of these deaths are caused by a lack of supervision, inability to swim, not wearing a lifejacket and missing or ineffective fences around water. Each of these factors can make drowning more likely, but are all preventable.

Each summer, the city of Santa Clarita’s eight pools are packed with residents and visitors who want to enjoy the cool water and spend a day on the slide or jumping off the diving boards. For families with small children, it is of utmost importance to prioritize water safety at the pool. Never let your child swim alone and always make them wear a lifejacket. At each City pool, residents and visitors can check out a lifejacket free of charge. These are available during Recreational Swim, which is offered during the day and on weekends at the Aquatic Center and park pools. Perfect for parents with small children is Toddler Time, a program designed for toddlers and their families to enjoy the walk-in pool without the large crowds during Recreational Swim.

Santa Clarita offers a wide variety of aquatic programs catering to individuals of all ages and skill levels. For children, there are American Red Cross swim lessons that focus on building water confidence, stroke development and safety skills. These lessons are taught by certified instructors who create a fun, supportive and encouraging environment for young learners. Within these classes, we are proud to offer adaptive swim lessons for participants with disabilities where they can receive instruction and guided demonstrations to help them become comfortable in the water.

For those who want to be more competitive, your children and teens can join our swimming teams. Whether you’re a proud shark, dolphin or stingray, competitive swim teams are the perfect place for your child to become a stronger and more strategic swimmer, while also meeting new friends and coaches.

In addition to competitive swimming teams, the City also offers specialized aquatics programs such as water polo, youth splash ball, diving and underwater hockey for those interested in pursuing these aquatic sports at a more advanced level. For adults seeking to improve their swimming capabilities or just enjoy water-based fitness, the City provides Aqua Zumba, water aerobics classes, H2Oga and learn-to-swim classes among others. These programs enable individuals to enhance their skills while promoting overall health and well-being.

Be sure to also check out the “Free Float and Flick” at Santa Clarita Pool on July 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., where you and your family can enjoy your movie favorite, Shark Tale while you float in the pool or lounge on the deck. This is always a popular event, so pre-registration is highly encouraged to save your spot.

Nevertheless, water safety is critical, especially during the summer season when the sun is out and pool activities are in full swing. By following essential safety guidelines, such as active supervision, wearing lifejackets and taking swimming lessons, families can reduce the risk of water accidents, whether that’s in a pool or out on a lake. In Southern California, where water plays a significant role, the importance of water safety becomes even more pronounced. Let us ensure a memorable and safe summer for everyone.

Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santa-clarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Message from Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Summer Water Safety

Message from Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Summer Water Safety
Thursday, Jul 20, 2023
Summer will always be synonymous with the smell of sunscreen, sounds of splashing and days spent in the pool to escape the Southern California heat.
READ MORE...

Message from City Manager | Saying ‘I Do’ in Santa Clarita

Message from City Manager | Saying ‘I Do’ in Santa Clarita
Monday, Jul 17, 2023
If you’re looking to tie the knot this season – look no further than City Hall Ceremonies.
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | Bridge to Home Beam Signing

Kathryn Barger | Bridge to Home Beam Signing
Friday, Jul 14, 2023
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | New Additions to Central Park Underway

Ken Striplin | New Additions to Central Park Underway
Friday, Jul 14, 2023
Santa Clarita offers an array of remarkable amenities that truly set us apart from other communities. One in particular, that I continue to proudly emphasize, is our exceptional parks system which enriches the lives of our residents with an impressive collection of 37 picturesque parks thoughtfully dispersed throughout our various neighborhoods. Designed for a wide range of activities, from playing sports to spending time with family, it is our goal to maintain and improve our Santa Clarita parks.
READ MORE...

Laurene Weste | Get Outdoors with the Library

Laurene Weste | Get Outdoors with the Library
Friday, Jul 14, 2023
Whether it was studying in school, enjoying a novel or researching information to create public policy, reading has always been a pivotal part of my life. Reading is what shapes our minds and builds a foundation to help us create change.
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda | ‘Anyway’

Marcia Mayeda | ‘Anyway’
Thursday, Jul 13, 2023
Working in the animal welfare field can be an emotionally challenging career choice.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Mourning Loss of Football Alum Joe Vaughn
California State University Athletics is mourning the passing of former football All-American Joe Vaughn.
CSUN Mourning Loss of Football Alum Joe Vaughn
Matadors Reflect on MLB Journey
The dream of playing professional baseball was realized for three members of the California State University Baseball team.
Matadors Reflect on MLB Journey
Catherine Celaya Appointed Canyon High Assistant Principal
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Catherine Celaya as the newest assistant principal at Canyon High School.
Catherine Celaya Appointed Canyon High Assistant Principal
Oct. 14: Walk to End Domestic Violence
Join or support a team at the annual Purple Palooza 5K Color Walk benefiting the Child & Family Center's Domestic Violence Program at Centre Point Parkway, Saturday, Oct. 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 14: Walk to End Domestic Violence
S&P Upgrades SCV Water’s Credit Rating
Citing SCV Water’s sophisticated management and diversified water portfolio, as well as the ability to maintain strong debt service coverage and operating reserves, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) has upgraded or affirmed the Agency’s credit ratings at the AA+ level for a number of bonds and senior-lien certificates of participation (COPs)
S&P Upgrades SCV Water’s Credit Rating
Message from Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Summer Water Safety
Summer will always be synonymous with the smell of sunscreen, sounds of splashing and days spent in the pool to escape the Southern California heat.
Message from Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Summer Water Safety
Aug. 11: Welcome Day at COC
To better assist its incoming class of freshman students and their families, College of the Canyons will host Welcome Day on Friday, Aug. 11.
Aug. 11: Welcome Day at COC
Oct. 22: Save the Date for JCI Veterans Resource Fair
The Junior Chamber International Veterans Resource Fair is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Hart Park, with the goal of helping the community come together and demonstrate support for veterans and their families.
Oct. 22: Save the Date for JCI Veterans Resource Fair
Excessive Heat Warning, Advisory Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley Friday through Saturday as high temperatures have been forecast.
Excessive Heat Warning, Advisory Issued for SCV
Schiavo Secures $1M Funding for SCV Water Arundo Removal
As part of the State of California’s 2023-24 budget process, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has secured $1 million in funding to SCV Water for Arundo management and removal projects in the Santa Clara River watershed.
Schiavo Secures $1M Funding for SCV Water Arundo Removal
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Top 100,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 89 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Top 100,000
DMV Parking Placard Renewals Still Available Without Penalties
More than 1.6 million placard holders have renewed their disabled person parking placards using a new process with the California Department of Motor Vehicles.
DMV Parking Placard Renewals Still Available Without Penalties
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Sept. 9: Friendly Valley Arts & Crafts Show
The Friendly Valley Community is inviting visitors to its Arts and Crafts Show Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sept. 9: Friendly Valley Arts & Crafts Show
State Supreme Court Sides with Doctors Suing Aetna for Unfair Competition
LOS ANGELES (CN) — The California Supreme Court breathed new life Monday into a lawsuit that accuses Aetna of having fired or threatened to fire physicians who referred patients to out-of-network providers.
State Supreme Court Sides with Doctors Suing Aetna for Unfair Competition
Today in SCV History (July 20)
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
Lane Reductions for I-5 Scheduled Through July 23
Prepare for weeknight intermittent lane reductions in both directions between SR-14 and Parker Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the I-5.
Lane Reductions for I-5 Scheduled Through July 23
Grants For COVID Sick Pay Now Available for Small Businesses, Nonprofits
Small businesses or nonprofits statewide are now able to apply for the $250 million in grants for COVID Supplemental Paid Sick Leave through the State’s Office of Small Business Advocate.
Grants For COVID Sick Pay Now Available for Small Businesses, Nonprofits
Santa Clarita Heat Advisory for July 20, 21
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas:
Santa Clarita Heat Advisory for July 20, 21
CSUN Prof Receives Grant to Help Tell History of L.A. Park
Los Angeles State Historic Park sits just north of Chinatown on a stretch of land that once housed the train station where new arrivals to Los Angeles from the East first disembarked.
CSUN Prof Receives Grant to Help Tell History of L.A. Park
July 24: Cal Compete Tax Credit, Grants Open For 2023-2024 FY
The California Competes Tax Credit & Grants for the 2023-2024 fiscal year are here and any business can apply through the CCTC Program. 
July 24: Cal Compete Tax Credit, Grants Open For 2023-2024 FY
CSUN Signs Second-Team All Conference Softball Player
CSUN head softball coach Charlotte Morgan has announced the signing of Alexis Chavez to a National Letter of Intent to continue her playing career with the Matadors.
CSUN Signs Second-Team All Conference Softball Player
The Gentle Barn Seeks To Raise $150k for Fire Emergency Plan
As the scorching temperatures persist and the fire season grows more intense, the safety and well-being of the animals at The Gentle Barn are at stake.
The Gentle Barn Seeks To Raise $150k for Fire Emergency Plan
CSUN Discusses How AI can Potentially Transform the Classroom
As artificial intelligence rolls out to the public, a debate is sparking over its use in higher education.
CSUN Discusses How AI can Potentially Transform the Classroom
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: