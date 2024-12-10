Celebrating 15 Years, ARTree Seeking Donations

Just around the corner, 2025 will be ARTree Community Arts Center’s 15th year serving Santa Clarita, and the non-profit thanks all its past and present board members, teachers, donors, volunteers, grantors, community partners and participants.

ARTree programming has grown from a few times a year to hundreds of events and classes. It serves all ages and abilities, provides low-cost classes, holds regular free art events, gives scholarships and creates a visually vibrant community with public art projects. Unique to the center are gallery shows of student work and the Art For All: Special Needs class.

Plans for 2025 include adding an additional day of Nest, the free healing art studio for teens and adults, providing more art-related events exclusively for teens and creating an additional free program for kids, focusing on learning about artists from around the world.

Art has the power to transform lives, connect communities and inspire. As a non-profit organization, ARTree relies on the generosity of supporters to keep its doors open and programs thriving.

Please consider donating today. ARTree looks forward to the next 15 years serving Santa Clarita.

ARTree Community Arts Center operates without an endowment and is completely dependent on class fees, grants and donations. You can show your support with a tax-deductible donation. One-time or recurring monthly donations are possible. ARTree is a 501c3 non-profit. To learn how to donate, visit https://www.theartree.org/support-artree.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...