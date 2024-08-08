ARTree In Need of Volunteers

ARTree Community Arts Center believes art has the power to transform lives, connect communities and inspire all. As a nonprofit organization, ARTree relys on the generosity of supporters to keep the doors open and programs thriving.

ARTree is currently looking for volunteers to assist in classes and free events.

Note: Orientation meeting required before service.

Shifts are approximately two hours long.

Give back to your community and have fun doing so!

For more information, contact kay@theartree.org or visit https://www.theartree.org/.

ARTree Community Arts Center is located at 22508 6th Street in Old Town Newhall.

About ARTree Community Arts Center:

ARTree is a nonprofit arts center, located in Newhall, California. Started in 2010, with a commitment to bringing art opportunities to all ages, ARTree has developed deep roots in our community.

