Oct. 31: Deadline to Apply for ARTree Bob Hernandez’s Founders Scholarship Fund

All children are invited to submit applications for the ARTree Community Arts Center Bob Hernandez Founders Scholarship Fund by Thursday, Oct. 31.

Hernandez is the founder and President Emeritus of ARTree Community Arts Center. He is now retired and enjoys painting every day at home in his studio.

This scholarship fund is for new art supplies awarded to the chosen student.

It’s recognize not everyone can attend a class or make it to the free in-person events. Students who practice and enjoy art-making at home should be encouraged to apply.

Prior award recipients are not eligible.

Explain in the application about the child’s commitment to art-making at home. Be descriptive as possible, as this information is key to deciding on a winner. Including quotes from the child is encouraged. No samples of artwork needed.

​This award is for ages 8-16.

Visit the ARTree website for the application.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...