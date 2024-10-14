header image

October 14
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher
Bob Walk
Oct. 31: Deadline to Apply for ARTree Bob Hernandez’s Founders Scholarship Fund
Monday, Oct 14, 2024
BH Scholarship Fund 2 copy 2

All children are invited to submit applications for the ARTree Community Arts Center Bob Hernandez Founders Scholarship Fund by Thursday, Oct. 31.

Hernandez is the founder and President Emeritus of ARTree Community Arts Center. He is now retired and enjoys painting every day at home in his studio.

This scholarship fund is for new art supplies awarded to the chosen student.

It’s recognize not everyone can attend a class or make it to the free in-person events. Students who practice and enjoy art-making at home should be encouraged to apply.

Prior award recipients are not eligible.

Explain in the application about the child’s commitment to art-making at home. Be descriptive as possible, as this information is key to deciding on a winner. Including quotes from the child is encouraged. No samples of artwork needed.

​This award is for ages 8-16.

Visit the ARTree website for the application.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Valencia Town Center’s Pumpkin Patch Festival Runs Thru October
This fall, Valencia Town Center with What’s Up SCV is bringing you the a family-friendly celebration with the inaugural Pumpkin Patch Festival, a month-long event packed with fall fun for all ages.
Oct. 26: Castaic Lake Spooktacular Kids Festival
The Friends of Castaic Lake and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation will present a Spooktacular Kids Festival at Castaic Lagoon on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Oct. 17: Santa Clara River WASC Meeting
The Santa Clara River Watershed Area Steering Committee meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, 1-3 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA, 91355.
Oct. 15: SCV Water Holds Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a regular board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 15. The regular board meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant Boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Oct. 15: Hart District Invites Students, Parents to Safety, Wellness Discussion
William S. Hart Union School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Michael Vierra and the Hart District Governing Board of Trustees invite students. staff and parents of the Hart District to a special discussion meeting on Safety and Wellness in the Hart District on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Oct. 19: SCV Pregnancy Center Hosts Fall Parent Education Fair
The city of Santa Clarita and SCV Pregnancy Center will host a Fall Parent Education Fair, Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.- noon at the Newhall Community Center 22421 Market St., Newhall, 91321.
Ken Striplin | Get Involved with Your City
As Santa Clarita moves farther into 2024, a year that holds significant promise and change, community engagement has never been more crucial.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 14)
1980 - Phillies beat Royals in Game 1 of World Series; Hart grad Bob Walk is winning pitcher [story]
Bob Walk
Today in SCV History (Oct. 13)
1876 - Town of Newhall founded at Bouquet Junction (moved 2 years later to present location) [story]
Campton store
Today in SCV History (Oct. 12)
1915 - Name of Surrey post office & town changed to Saugus [story]
Surrey Inn
Oct. 27: Paws & Pumpkins Trunk-a-Treat, Pet Adoption
Hello Subaru of Valencia will host a Paws & Pumpkins Trunk-a-Treat & Pet Adoption Event on Sunday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 24000 Creekside Road, Valencia.
Oct. 13: Furry Tails, Happy Trails Adoption Event
The Furry Tails, Happy Trails pet adoption event will be held Sunday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia in Santa Clarita.
Nov. 2: Finally Family Homes Poker Tournament, Bingo Night
Get ready for a fun-filled night at the Egg Plantation on Saturday, Nov, 2 when Finally Family Homes hosts the Second Annual Poker Tournament and Bingo Night
Oct. 24: Small Business Council Mastering Business Finance Meeting
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council for a Mastering Your Business Finance meeting, Thursday, Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. at 26491 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
State Reports Six Human Bird Flu Cases Now Confirmed in California
The California Department of Public Health reports that a total of six human bird flu cases have been confirmed in California. All six cases are Central Valley individuals who had direct contact with infected dairy cattle and were confirmed after additional testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Nov 1: Enchanted: Expri-Mental at The MAIN
The MAIN presents a show featuring Brady Glen, a magician and Nader Hanna, a hypnotist in a evening of whimsy, fun and mind reading, Friday, Nov. 1 8-10 p.m. at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Oct. 20: Rancho Camulos Celebrates a Century of Honor
The Rancho Camulos Museum, off Highway 126 in Piru, will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the sale of Rancho Camulos from the del Valle family to the Rubel family on Sunday, Oct. 20, 1-4 p.m.
Paul Wickline Named Canyon Country Campus Associate Vice President
Paul Wickline, former associate vice president of instruction at College of the Canyons, has been appointed as the associate vice president of the college’s Canyon Country campus.
Hart District Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year
Twenty-two employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the William S. Hart Union School District’s governing board meeting.
