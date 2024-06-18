Aug 1: ARTree Botanical Drawing Workshop

The ARTree Community Arts Center will host a Botanical Drawing Workshop 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at the center’s Studio 2, 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

During this two-hour workshop, each artist will learn the basics of drawing botanical illustrations, completing their very own illustration during class. Laying out an interesting composition, line, shape, volume, light and shadow will all be experimented with during the class. Materials will include either graphite pencil or pen and ink. Under the guidance of the instructor, artists will be assisted at individual skill levels. This workshop is terrific for beginners to advanced artists.

The workshop is for ages 16 and up. All materials are included for this workshop.

Cost: $35

For more information and to register visit the ARTree Community Arts Center website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...