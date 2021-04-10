header image

1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
wreckage
Chad Peters Named CCCATA 2021 Athletic Trainer of the Year
| Friday, Apr 9, 2021

Chad Peters Named CCCATA 2021 Athletic Trainer of the YearThe California Community College Athletic Trainers Association has named longtime athletic trainer, and current College of the Canyons associate athletic director, Chad Peters its 2021 Athletic Trainer of the Year.

An active member of CCCATA for the last nine years, Peters has served the organization as the Southern California vice president for the last six years. He also previously held the position of CCCATA president for three years.

“Chad has served his students, his college, and our statewide organization with distinction for many years,” said CCCATA Vice President Warren Voyce. “His contributions are directly responsible for a higher level of health and safety and student success, both on the field and in the classroom for students at community colleges across the state.

“We are pleased to recognize Chad with this prestigious honor. Congratulations to College of the Canyons for empowering and supporting such an amazing athletic trainer and administrator,” added Voyce.

Peters came to COC in 2008 as a certified athletic trainer working toward the prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation of activity-related injuries and conditions sustained by COC student-athletes.

Prior to that he also spent six years in the same capacity at L.A. Valley College and was an athletic trainer for two years at California State University, Bakersfield.

In his current position as associate athletic director, Peters is responsible for student-athlete eligibility, team schedules and transportation, game management and other day-to-day operations. He also continues to serve as an adjunct faculty member in the college’s kinesiology department.

“Chad is an integral part of our department,” said Chuck Lyon, Dean of Physical Education, Kinesiology & Athletics and Athletic Director at the college. “He has worn many hats during his tenure with COC athletics, all with integrity and great character, and has adapted well to the role of associate athletic director while also balancing the important responsibilities of a leadership position with CCCATA.”

Despite seeing his role evolve at COC, Peters remains committed to the field of athletic training and helping to advocate for the important job athletic trainers perform.

“I am honored to receive the Athletic Trainer of the Year award, and extremely enjoyed serving in CCCATA leadership positions over the last several years,” said Peters. “The CCCATA is a great organization that takes the health and welfare of CCCAA student athletes as a top priority.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made this an especially challenging time to work as an athletic trainer at the community college level,” added Peters. “All athletic trainers should be recognized and commended for the work they continue to do for the safety of student-athletes.”

Stay up to date by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
COC Virtual Industry Insight Series Welcomes Oscar-Nominated Screenwriter José Rivera

COC Virtual Industry Insight Series Welcomes Oscar-Nominated Screenwriter José Rivera
Thursday, Apr 8, 2021
College of the Canyons will welcome José Rivera, award-winning playwright and the first Puerto Rican screenwriter to be nominated for an Oscar, to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Monday, April 12.
FULL STORY...

COC: More Than 200 Short-Term Classes Still Open in Spring Schedule

COC: More Than 200 Short-Term Classes Still Open in Spring Schedule
Monday, Apr 5, 2021
More than 200 short-term classes are still open to students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2021 semester.
FULL STORY...

COC Among Top 25 Community Colleges for Hispanics

COC Among Top 25 Community Colleges for Hispanics
Thursday, Apr 1, 2021
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 18 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students.
FULL STORY...

NIH Awards CSUN Prof $1.45M to Continue Researching Breast Cancer Metastasis

NIH Awards CSUN Prof $1.45M to Continue Researching Breast Cancer Metastasis
Tuesday, Mar 30, 2021
The National Institutes of Health has renewed a $1.45 million, four-year grant to California State University, Northridge biology professor Jonathan Kelber to continue research on breast cancer metastasis.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Parks Commissioners Asked to Advise on Pioneer Oil Refinery’s Future
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission recently met to receive an update from city staff about the status of the Pioneer Oil Refinery in Newhall.
Parks Commissioners Asked to Advise on Pioneer Oil Refinery’s Future
Judge Halts Centennial Development Project in Tejon Ranch
A judge’s ruling this week dealt a setback to the Tejon Ranch Co.’s proposed 19,000-unit Centennial development project in the upper northwest corner of Los Angeles County.
Judge Halts Centennial Development Project in Tejon Ranch
Chad Peters Named CCCATA 2021 Athletic Trainer of the Year
The California Community College Athletic Trainers Association has named longtime athletic trainer, and current College of the Canyons associate athletic director, Chad Peters its 2021 Athletic Trainer of the Year.
Chad Peters Named CCCATA 2021 Athletic Trainer of the Year
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,432 Total SCV Cases; County Nears 5 Million Administered Doses
Los Angeles County Public Health on Friday confirmed 48 new deaths and 752 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,432 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,432 Total SCV Cases; County Nears 5 Million Administered Doses
Council Committee Recommends Opposition to State Land-Use Bills
The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee briefly met Thursday morning to recommend that the City Council oppose four pieces of state legislation that would expand the state’s land-use authority.
Council Committee Recommends Opposition to State Land-Use Bills
Boys & Girls Club Holds Spring Break Camp
In an effort to provide kids across the Santa Clarita Valley with a safe place to play and learn over spring break while parents are working, the Boys & Girls Club of SCV holds an annual camp.
Boys & Girls Club Holds Spring Break Camp
CHP to Honor Public Safety Dispatchers During National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week
In recognition of public safety dispatchers' services, the California Highway Patrol joins other law enforcement agencies to recognize National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week on April 11-17, 2021.
CHP to Honor Public Safety Dispatchers During National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week
L.A. County Sheriffs to Host Child Abuse Prevention Seminar
Officials in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be hosting a virtual community discussion on child abuse prevention April 20.
L.A. County Sheriffs to Host Child Abuse Prevention Seminar
Today in SCV History (April 9)
1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
wreckage
Valencia Industrial Building Sold to Versatile Systems
CBRE announced the sale of a state-of-the-art 24,164 square-foot industrial facility to Tera McHugh and John McHugh, owners of Versatile Systems, Inc.
Valencia Industrial Building Sold to Versatile Systems
City Postpones 2021 Marathon, Event Permanently Moved to February
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying public health restrictions in place for large events and community gatherings, as well as past participation numbers, the city of Santa Clarita has evaluated several components of the annual Santa Clarita Marathon and is making a necessary change to the event.
City Postpones 2021 Marathon, Event Permanently Moved to February
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Remain Under 600; SCV Cases Total 27,417
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 52 new deaths and 710 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,417 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Remain Under 600; SCV Cases Total 27,417
Animal Care & Control Temporarily Waives Pet Licensing Fees
Because of the economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, some pet owners may have delayed purchasing their annual pet licenses and are now subject to late penalty fees.
Animal Care & Control Temporarily Waives Pet Licensing Fees
COC Virtual Industry Insight Series Welcomes Oscar-Nominated Screenwriter José Rivera
College of the Canyons will welcome José Rivera, award-winning playwright and the first Puerto Rican screenwriter to be nominated for an Oscar, to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Monday, April 12.
COC Virtual Industry Insight Series Welcomes Oscar-Nominated Screenwriter José Rivera
April 19: Virtual Oil Demo by Artist Alex Schaeffer
Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) will spotlight contemporary artist Alex Schaeffer in a virtual oil demo on Monday, April 19, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
April 19: Virtual Oil Demo by Artist Alex Schaeffer
Avenue Kearny Building Sells for $6 Million
Spectrum Commercial Real Estate advisors Yair Haimoff, SIOR, Randy Cude, and Matt Sreden represented the seller in the sale of a 23,817-square-foot professional office building in a prime Valencia location.
Avenue Kearny Building Sells for $6 Million
Residents Can Now Review Santa Clarita’s 2021 Hazard Mitigation Draft Plan
Following stakeholder planning meetings over the course of a year and a public survey period in January, the city of Santa Clarita’s 2021 Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP) draft update enters the next phase in the approval and adoption process.
Residents Can Now Review Santa Clarita’s 2021 Hazard Mitigation Draft Plan
After Several Delays, Laemmle Newhall Opens Friday
Cassie Gratton knows how to open a Laemmle theater. The general manager of the Newhall Laemmle, which will open its doors with a ribbon-cutting this Friday, also helped to open Laemmle’s Glendale and Claremont locations.
After Several Delays, Laemmle Newhall Opens Friday
CalTrans Announces Opening of New I-5 Carpool Lanes
The California Department of Transportation announced that new High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV, or carpool) lanes are open to motorists on Northbound and Southbound Interstate 5 between the Ventura Freeway (State Route 134) interchange in Los Angeles and Magnolia Boulevard in Burbank.
CalTrans Announces Opening of New I-5 Carpool Lanes
Today in SCV History (April 8)
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
Pioneer Oil Refinery
CDC Updates Public Health Guidelines for Fully Vaccinated People
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated public health guidance for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, lifting travel restrictions and testing requirements while recommending continued mask-wearing and social distancing.
CDC Updates Public Health Guidelines for Fully Vaccinated People
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: New Variants Detected in L.A. County; SCV Cases Total 27,393
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 53 new deaths and 479 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the Santa Clarita Valley cases total rose by 12 from Tuesday's to 27,393 since the pandemic began.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: New Variants Detected in L.A. County; SCV Cases Total 27,393
Deputies Seize 240 Marijuana Plants in Newhall Grow House Raid
Acting on a tip, deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station raided a residence in Newhall and seized 240 marijuana plants.
Deputies Seize 240 Marijuana Plants in Newhall Grow House Raid
