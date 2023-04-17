header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 17
1930 - Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story]
Louise Gipe
Chamber Celebrating Asian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month
| Monday, Apr 17, 2023
API Heritage Month

Click on photo to enlarge flyer.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its Asian/Pacific Islander Council will host an API heritage month celebration to commemorate the achievements and contributions of people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent to the Santa Clarita Valley business community. The event is scheduled for Thursday, May 24, at 5:30 p.m., at The Cube.

“Getting involved with events celebrating people of Asian and Pacific Islander heritage will help members of our business community educate themselves on all the different cultures that contribute to the diversity within the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Jennifer Avancena, chair of the API Council. “It is the Council’s goal that those participating in our API heritage month celebration understand the impact that our different cultures have and the vibrancy that we bring to our community.”

May marks Asian Pacific Heritage Month, which celebrates the histories of Americans hailing from across the Asian continent and from the Pacific islands of Melanesia, Micronesia, and Polynesia. The API Council will honor both a business and an individual who have made a significant impact on the API business community during the celebration.

“The SCV Chamber’s goal and mission is to encourage and support the economic growth and sustainability of the entire Santa Clarita Valley by building bridges and serving as a resource for all communities,” said Ivan Volschenk, president & CEO of the SCV Chamber. “We are excited to bring our inaugural API Heritage Month Celebration to the business community after our successful launch of the council a few months ago.”

For those interested in attending the event, tickets can be purchased at www.scvchamber.com and by clicking the Events tab. Companies who are interested in sponsoring, or would like more information, please email hello@scvchamber.com.

The Asian Pacific Islander Council works to identify and advance API-owned businesses and business leaders in the Santa Clarita Valley. The API Council develops programs and offers resources to strengthen the API business community. The purpose of the API Council is to build and foster community among API-owned businesses to create a positive impact in where we work and reside.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley, representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
04-17-2023 Chamber Celebrating Asian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month
04-17-2023 Princess Cruises’ Largest Ship Making U.S. Debut in October 2024
04-14-2023 April 19: Chamber After Hours Mixer at COC Canyon Country
04-13-2023 Public Comments for SCV Water’s Draft Sustainability Plan Now Open
04-13-2023 2023 California Restaurant Grant Applications Opening Soon
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 17 – Sunday, April 23.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
Chamber Celebrating Asian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its Asian/Pacific Islander Council will host an API heritage month celebration to commemorate the achievements and contributions of people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent to the Santa Clarita Valley business community.
Chamber Celebrating Asian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Princess Cruises’ Largest Ship Making U.S. Debut in October 2024
Princess Cruises’ largest ship ever - Sun Princess – will make her U.S. debut in October 2024 providing the ultimate vacations to favorite Caribbean destinations on seven- and 14-day itineraries out of Ft Lauderdale, Fla.
Princess Cruises’ Largest Ship Making U.S. Debut in October 2024
Planning Commission Slated to Discuss Proposed Shadowbox Studios
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m.
Planning Commission Slated to Discuss Proposed Shadowbox Studios
Doyle Resigns, Castaic District Appoints Acting Superintendent
Castaic Union School District Superintendent Steve Doyle has tendered his resignation and will be on leave for the remainder of the school year.
Doyle Resigns, Castaic District Appoints Acting Superintendent
April 19: Hart Board to Consider Superintendent Contract, Textbooks
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, April 19, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
April 19: Hart Board to Consider Superintendent Contract, Textbooks
Cancer Survivors, Caregivers Invited to Celebrate at Relay For Life
Are you a cancer survivor? Have you ever been told, “You have cancer”? Have you ever been a caregiver to someone with cancer? We want to honor, support and celebrate you at Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 6.
Cancer Survivors, Caregivers Invited to Celebrate at Relay For Life
Painting With a Twist Hosts Fundraiser Benefiting SC Wildcats Football
Painting with a Twist is excited to announce a Painting With a Purpose special charity painting event with USC football star Mason Cobb Saturday, April 22nd, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Painting With a Twist Hosts Fundraiser Benefiting SC Wildcats Football
American Red Cross Volunteers Needed
It’s National Volunteer Week and the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region is recognizing the work of the selfless Angelenos here who generously give their valuable time to support people in need.
American Red Cross Volunteers Needed
Santa Clarita Eighth Grader Raising Awareness on Sustainability
In November 2022, Santa Clarita eighth-grade student Ismachiah Oduwole, 12, took two soccer balls along to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup.
Santa Clarita Eighth Grader Raising Awareness on Sustainability
Today in SCV History (April 17)
1930 - Telephone switchboard operator Louise Gipe, heroine of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster, tries & fails to kill herself over an unrequited love [story]
Louise Gipe
Today in SCV History (April 16)
1962 - Walt Disney donates bison herd to Hart Park [story]
Bison
Today in SCV History (April 15)
1954 - Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story]
Frank Sinatra
April 28: Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
The Science Talks Series at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus will offer a "Star Party" event on Friday, April 28.
April 28: Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
Poppies in Bloom at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve
It's that time of the year again! California Poppies, also known as Eschscholzia californica or California sunlight, are in blooming season at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve.
Poppies in Bloom at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve
April 23: Self Defense Training Class
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Junior Chamber International for a very unique training event on Sunday, April 23. Have fun, learn crucial self-defense training and give back to domestic violence survivors. The class runs from 10 a.m. to noon and will cost $10 cash/check or $12 Venmo.
April 23: Self Defense Training Class
May 5: COC Canyon Country Garden Walk Event
The Science Talks Series at College of the Canyons will offer a Garden Walk on the COC Canyon Country campus on Friday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
May 5: COC Canyon Country Garden Walk Event
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to Mark National Volunteer Week
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers, a growing group of 200 that includes adults, teenagers and service dogs, during National Volunteer Week, April 16 - 22.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to Mark National Volunteer Week
Wilk Appointed to Serve on Little Hoover Commission
California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has been appointed by the Senate Committee on Rules to serve on the Little Hoover Commission, California’s independent oversight agency.
Wilk Appointed to Serve on Little Hoover Commission
April 19: Chamber After Hours Mixer at COC Canyon Country
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the April Business After Hours Mixer at the College of the Canyons - Canyon Country Campus on Wednesday, April 19.
April 19: Chamber After Hours Mixer at COC Canyon Country
Hepatitis A Case Linked to Recalled Frozen Strawberries
The Los Angeles County of Department of Public Health recently identified a case of hepatitis A virus infection linked to recalled frozen strawberries sold in Los Angeles County.
Hepatitis A Case Linked to Recalled Frozen Strawberries
April 22: Central Park Disc Golf Community Play Day
The city of Santa Clarita invites all disc golf players to attend the Central Park Disc Golf Community Play Day on Saturday, April 22.
April 22: Central Park Disc Golf Community Play Day
No. 17 Canyons Powers Past Citrus 8-0, Win Streak at Five
College of the Canyons hosted the Citrus College for a conference matchup on Wednesday, April 13, walking away with an 8-0 win after a shortened five-inning contest.
No. 17 Canyons Powers Past Citrus 8-0, Win Streak at Five
Today in SCV History (April 14)
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: