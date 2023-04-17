Chamber Celebrating Asian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its Asian/Pacific Islander Council will host an API heritage month celebration to commemorate the achievements and contributions of people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent to the Santa Clarita Valley business community. The event is scheduled for Thursday, May 24, at 5:30 p.m., at The Cube.

“Getting involved with events celebrating people of Asian and Pacific Islander heritage will help members of our business community educate themselves on all the different cultures that contribute to the diversity within the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Jennifer Avancena, chair of the API Council. “It is the Council’s goal that those participating in our API heritage month celebration understand the impact that our different cultures have and the vibrancy that we bring to our community.”

May marks Asian Pacific Heritage Month, which celebrates the histories of Americans hailing from across the Asian continent and from the Pacific islands of Melanesia, Micronesia, and Polynesia. The API Council will honor both a business and an individual who have made a significant impact on the API business community during the celebration.

“The SCV Chamber’s goal and mission is to encourage and support the economic growth and sustainability of the entire Santa Clarita Valley by building bridges and serving as a resource for all communities,” said Ivan Volschenk, president & CEO of the SCV Chamber. “We are excited to bring our inaugural API Heritage Month Celebration to the business community after our successful launch of the council a few months ago.”

For those interested in attending the event, tickets can be purchased at www.scvchamber.com and by clicking the Events tab. Companies who are interested in sponsoring, or would like more information, please email hello@scvchamber.com.

The Asian Pacific Islander Council works to identify and advance API-owned businesses and business leaders in the Santa Clarita Valley. The API Council develops programs and offers resources to strengthen the API business community. The purpose of the API Council is to build and foster community among API-owned businesses to create a positive impact in where we work and reside.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley, representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...