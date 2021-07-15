Chamber to Host ‘Latino Leaders in Politics’ Forum

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce recently announced its upcoming elected officials’ forum, “Latino Leaders in Politics,” hosted by its Latino Business Alliance, which will include Rep. Mike Garcia, Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares and Santa Clarita City Mayor Bill Miranda.

This event marks the first time Santa Clarita has elected Latino representation at the local, state, and federal level at the same time. The event will take place on Friday, Aug. 20, at 4:00 p.m. Location will be provided upon RSVP.

“We’re very proud of our Latino community and to see elected representation on all levels of government come from Latino leaders,” said Elizabeth Seelman, SCV Chamber Latino Business Alliance 2021 chair. “With our voice being heard now on multiple fronts, we are very excited to host our representatives and have the opportunity to discuss policy matters that are not just important for our business community as a whole, but for our Latino business community.”

This marks the first time the Santa Clarita Valley is represented by elected Latino leaders simultaneously at each level of government. Furthermore, it is the first time the city of Santa Clarita has a Latino Mayor. The event will bring an opportunity for each representative to give an update on what is occurring in their office, provide some insight on future plans, and then have an opportunity for open discussion with the audience. This event is open to the full business community. The SCV Chamber would like to thank Lief Labs for being the Title Sponsor for this event.

“The past few years, the SCV Chamber has worked to continuously diversify on all levels and ensure the full community’s voice is heard – whether it be in Santa Clarita, Sacramento, or D.C.,” stated Ivan Volschenk, Evolve Business Strategies managing partner, which manages the SCV Chamber. “Our Latino Business Alliance works each year to represent the full Latino business community, and this year are proud to offer a platform for each business’ voice to be heard, with the decision makers. The LBA is a vital voice for our business community.”

To register for the event, visit www.scvchamber.com and click on Upcoming Events under the Events tab. We encourage attendees to submit their questions to the Congressman ahead of time by emailing hello@scvchamber.com. Tickets are free for SCV Chamber members and $15 for non-members.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than a 65,000-member workforce. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.

