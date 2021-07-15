header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
89°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 15
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
Chamber to Host ‘Latino Leaders in Politics’ Forum
| Thursday, Jul 15, 2021
Latino Leaders in Politics

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce recently announced its upcoming elected officials’ forum, “Latino Leaders in Politics,” hosted by its Latino Business Alliance, which will include Rep. Mike Garcia, Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares and Santa Clarita City Mayor Bill Miranda.

This event marks the first time Santa Clarita has elected Latino representation at the local, state, and federal level at the same time. The event will take place on Friday, Aug. 20, at 4:00 p.m. Location will be provided upon RSVP.

“We’re very proud of our Latino community and to see elected representation on all levels of government come from Latino leaders,” said Elizabeth Seelman, SCV Chamber Latino Business Alliance 2021 chair. “With our voice being heard now on multiple fronts, we are very excited to host our representatives and have the opportunity to discuss policy matters that are not just important for our business community as a whole, but for our Latino business community.”

This marks the first time the Santa Clarita Valley is represented by elected Latino leaders simultaneously at each level of government. Furthermore, it is the first time the city of Santa Clarita has a Latino Mayor. The event will bring an opportunity for each representative to give an update on what is occurring in their office, provide some insight on future plans, and then have an opportunity for open discussion with the audience. This event is open to the full business community. The SCV Chamber would like to thank Lief Labs for being the Title Sponsor for this event.

“The past few years, the SCV Chamber has worked to continuously diversify on all levels and ensure the full community’s voice is heard – whether it be in Santa Clarita, Sacramento, or D.C.,” stated Ivan Volschenk, Evolve Business Strategies managing partner, which manages the SCV Chamber. “Our Latino Business Alliance works each year to represent the full Latino business community, and this year are proud to offer a platform for each business’ voice to be heard, with the decision makers. The LBA is a vital voice for our business community.”

To register for the event, visit www.scvchamber.com and click on Upcoming Events under the Events tab. We encourage attendees to submit their questions to the Congressman ahead of time by emailing hello@scvchamber.com. Tickets are free for SCV Chamber members and $15 for non-members.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce
The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than a 65,000-member workforce. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
07-15-2021 Chamber to Host ‘Latino Leaders in Politics’ Forum
07-13-2021 Lief Labs Signs Long-Term Lease on 111,260 Square-Foot Valencia Building
07-09-2021 Study Finds SCV Ranks Among Top 5 Most Ambitious Business Cities
07-08-2021 July 15: JCI Santa Clarita Hosting Goal Setting Workshop
07-08-2021 VIA July Luncheon to Present Update on Santa Clarita’s Economic Development
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Reinstating Indoor Mask Mandate Regardless of Vaccination Status
Masks are once again set to be required for Los Angeles County residents indoors — regardless of vaccination status — starting Sunday, county Department of Public Health officials announced Thursday.
L.A. County Reinstating Indoor Mask Mandate Regardless of Vaccination Status
Forward Progress Stopped on Two Newhall Fires
Two brush fires broke out in Newhall on Thursday, prompting a quick response from Los Angeles County Fire Department ground and air units.
Forward Progress Stopped on Two Newhall Fires
Chamber to Host ‘Latino Leaders in Politics’ Forum
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce recently announced its upcoming elected officials' forum, "Latino Leaders in Politics," hosted by its Latino Business Alliance, which will include Rep. Mike Garcia, Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares and Santa Clarita City Mayor Bill Miranda.
Chamber to Host ‘Latino Leaders in Politics’ Forum
Artists Mardilan Georgio, Sandy Fisher Team Up to Showcase Landscape Exhibit
Award-winning artists Mardilan Lee Georgio and Sandy Fisher will team up to showcase their fine art landscape exhibit "Enraptured by Nature" from Thursday, Aug. 5 - Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery.
Artists Mardilan Georgio, Sandy Fisher Team Up to Showcase Landscape Exhibit
City, Hart District Partner to Offer Public Additional Access to Tennis Courts
In a partnership to expand access to recreational facilities for Santa Clarita residents, the city of Santa Clarita and the William S. Hart Union High School District are proud to announce tennis courts at four high schools are open to the public on weekdays through the end of July.
City, Hart District Partner to Offer Public Additional Access to Tennis Courts
Hart Board Votes 4-1 to Retire Indian Mascot by June 30, 2025
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board voted Wednesday to retire the Hart High School Indian mascot by June 30, 2025, citing a need to move away from a race-based symbol that has been associated with the school since Jan. 10, 1946.
Hart Board Votes 4-1 to Retire Indian Mascot by June 30, 2025
Dockweiler, El Segundo Beaches Reopen After Sewage Spill
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reopened the swim areas at Dockweiler State Beach and El Segundo Beach that were closed due to sewage discharge from the city of Los Angeles Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant.
Dockweiler, El Segundo Beaches Reopen After Sewage Spill
Today in SCV History (July 15)
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
College Of The Canyons Announces Student Hiring Spree
This fall, College of the Canyons will be doing more than welcoming students back into classrooms, it will also be putting a lot of them on payroll.
College Of The Canyons Announces Student Hiring Spree
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Has Sixth Straight Day Of Over 1000 New Cases; SCV Cases Total 28,658
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 9 new deaths and 1,315 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,648 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: LA County Has Sixth Straight Day Of Over 1000 New Cases; SCV Cases Total 28,658
Santa Clarita Families Invited To A ‘Magical Summer’ Event
Santa Clarita families are being invited to have a "Magical Summer" morning this July, to join an event hosted by the city, the Santa Clarita Public Library  and the Include Everyone Project SCV. 
Santa Clarita Families Invited To A ‘Magical Summer’ Event
Angeles National Forest Raises Fire Danger Level To ‘Extreme’
Fire officials with Angeles National Forest raised the fire danger level from "very high" to "extreme". 
Angeles National Forest Raises Fire Danger Level To ‘Extreme’
Castaic High School Brings Grief Counselors On Campus After Student Death
Grief counselors are at Castaic High School Wednesday after a 16-year-old student died in his home Tuesday.
Castaic High School Brings Grief Counselors On Campus After Student Death
Recent COC Graduate Wins First Place Scholarship From American Association For Paralegal Education
A recent College of the Canyons Graduate has been recognized and awarded by the American Association for Paralegal Education Lambda Epsilon Chi National Honor Society, giving her a scholarship for her submitted essay. 
Recent COC Graduate Wins First Place Scholarship From American Association For Paralegal Education
Sand Canyon Resort Denial Upheld By City Council
The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to uphold the decision of the Santa Clarita Planning Commission, which denied the Sand Canyon Resort plan last month with a 5-0 vote.
Sand Canyon Resort Denial Upheld By City Council
Canyon Theatre Guild Offering Free Child Entertainment
The Canyon Theatre Guild is presenting three shows aimed to entertain children through the month of July, all for free.
Canyon Theatre Guild Offering Free Child Entertainment
Today in SCV History (July 14)
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Supes Delay Vote on Camps Scudder, Scott
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors delayed the vote on a motion Tuesday that would create a permanent juvenile-detention facility at Camp Joseph Scott or Camp Kenyon Scudder, which are both in Saugus.
Supes Delay Vote on Camps Scudder, Scott
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases See 500% Increase in One Month; SCV Cases Total 28,613
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 12 new deaths and 1,103 new cases of COVID-19, with 28,613 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases See 500% Increase in One Month; SCV Cases Total 28,613
Bank of America Awards Boys & Girls Club SCV $15K Grant
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a $15,000 grant from Bank of America to help further its mission of helping all young people reach their full potential.
Bank of America Awards Boys & Girls Club SCV $15K Grant
Lief Labs Signs Long-Term Lease on 111,260 Square-Foot Valencia Building
Lief Labs, a manufacturer and product development innovator of dietary supplements, signed a 111,260 square-foot industrial lease in Valencia, announced Dallas-based commercial real estate firm CBRE.
Lief Labs Signs Long-Term Lease on 111,260 Square-Foot Valencia Building
July 15: Soundcheck to Feature Local Musicians Audrey Scout, The Toodaloos at the Rancho Camulos Museum
Soundcheck’s brand new episode will showcase the beautiful melodies and lyricism of Audrey Scout, and the groovy rock sounds of The Toodaloos, in a live performance at the Rancho Camulos Museum.
July 15: Soundcheck to Feature Local Musicians Audrey Scout, The Toodaloos at the Rancho Camulos Museum
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Masha’s Game,’ ‘With Love,’ Facebook Commercial, 6 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported nine productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, July 13 - Sunday, July 18, 2021:
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Masha’s Game,’ ‘With Love,’ Facebook Commercial, 6 More Productions
Sept. 20: Artist Pamela Roberson to Demonstrate Acrylic Abstract
Santa Clarita Artists Association will host a virtual demo with Pamela Roberson on Monday, Sept. 20, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Sept. 20: Artist Pamela Roberson to Demonstrate Acrylic Abstract
%d bloggers like this: