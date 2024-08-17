Cheers for Charity to Benefit MHF Seeks Volunteers

The nonprofit Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer is seeking volunteers for its “Cheers for Charity” fundraising event to be held Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Canyon Country Community Center.

Volunteer help is needed at the “Cheers for Charity” fundraiser with a Wide array of volunteer opportunities available. Opportunities to volunteer with event set-up and clean-up, registration, ticket sales, serving, hosting and parking.

Saturday, Sept. 14 with multiple shifts available between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Volunteers age 16 years and up.

Staff from Michael Hoefflin Foundation will contact you with details after you sign up.

Canyon Country Community Center

18410 Sierra Highway

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

If interested in volunteering at this event please visit Santa Clarita Volunteers.

For more volunteer opportunities visit Santa Clarita Volunteers.

