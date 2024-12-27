Friends of the Library Nonprofit Seeks Volunteers

|
The South Coast Air Quality Management District continues the residential No Burn Day Alerts for the weekend, with the latest alert issued for Saturday, Dec. 28 for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
Step back in time to an era of glamour and grace at Bridge to Home’s 2025 Soup for the Soul Gala, "Roaring Into a New Era." Experience an unforgettable evening celebrating the dazzling 1920s.
|
Visit the Valencia Public Library, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 3-4 p.m. for a concert with Paul Stein, the esteemed violinist formerly of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Symphony.
|
As we head into the new year, the California Highway Patrol is highlighting the new public safety laws that were passed during this year’s legislative session and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.
|
The Hart District Variety Showcase, a fundraiser for the Wm. S. Hart Education Foundation, will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. at Saugus High School.
|
As we reflect on this year, I am filled with gratitude and pride for the progress we've made together in Los Angeles County. Your dedication to our neighborhoods inspires me daily.
|
Mission Opera, Joshua R. Wentz, artistic director, is the winner of The American Prize in Opera Performance, 2024 in the professional division for its production of "Susannah." The ensemble was selected from applications reviewed from throughout the United States.
|
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is sponsoring Senate Bill 48, legislation that aims to keep U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents off California campuses by establishing a one-mile radius safe zone around schools, as well as protect against the use of school data for deportation efforts.
|
The nonprofit Friends of the Library is looking for dedicated volunteers who are interested in helping the Friends of the Library Program to work together and benefit the Santa Clarita Public Library branches.
|
The convenience store owner had said that six out of 10 people who entered his business came to steal. Sacramento County officials said that larger corporate businesses might be able to survive under those circumstances, but not smaller operations. Small businesses form the country’s economic foundation, and they needed state law to change.
|
1936
- Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story
]
|
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert on Friday, Dec. 27 for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music Program is hosting its third annual Clothes for Cash fundraising event 9 a.m.- Noon Saturdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25 at Saugus High School.
|
Did you receive great new electronic gifts for the holidays? Awesome! Now where can you safely dispose of the old stuff? Where to take phones, TVs, computers, portable devices and more?
|
Santa Clarita is a special place. It is the city where I chose to make my home, raise my family and now serve the community as a city councilmember.
|
The Wish Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series continues on Wednesday, Jan. 15 with "Trends in College Admissions and ROI on Majors."
|
As the New Year approaches Santa Clarita Valley residents can enjoy a few New Year's Eve and New Year's Day events in the SCV.
|
The MAIN will present "Heaven Can Wait" by Terrance Carty, showing Friday, Jan. 10-12 at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
The Docent Training Program at Placerita Canyon Nature Center, led by Ron K will welcome the next generation of nature enthusiasts to orientation on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
|
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Friday, Dec. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Santa Clarita Sports Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
|
The application cutoff for the next WomansNet $10,000 Amber Grant for businesses owned by women is Dec. 31.
|
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia has opened registration for its learn to skate sessions for January and February.
|
SCV Water is asking customers to refrain from all outdoor water use during the weeks of Jan. 6-13 and Jan. 27-Feb. 3 due to scheduled maintenance on facilities at Castaic Lake that will restrict the agency’s imported water supply.
|
College of the Canyons men's basketball was the victim of an 82-79 road loss at Rio Hondo College on Wednesday, Dec. 18, with the Cougars falling despite a 22-point performance from Justin Perez.
