Friends of the Library Nonprofit Seeks Volunteers

The nonprofit Friends of the Library is looking for dedicated volunteers who are interested in helping the Friends of the Library Program to work together and benefit the Santa Clarita Public Library branches.

Tasks:

Volunteers will help keep the bookstore clean and well-stocked, identify sellable books, work at bookstore events and assist with other duties as assigned.

Social media marketing, membership sales and event coordinating tasks are available to interested volunteers upon request.

Ages: 18 years and Up

Registration does not guarantee placement.

All adult volunteers must be fingerprinted and cleared before starting their assignment.

To apply for this volunteer position at the Canyon Country Library visit https://volunteer.samaritan.com/custom/526/opp_details/12742.

To apply for this volunteer position at the Valencia Library visit https://volunteer.samaritan.com/custom/526/opp_details/12741.

For more information about volunteer opportunities in Santa Clarita visit Santa Clarita Volunteers at https://santaclaritavolunteers.com.

