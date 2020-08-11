Children’s Bureau Foster-Adoption Orientation Available Online

Children’s Bureau is now offering an online foster-adoption orientation for individuals and/or couples who are interested helping children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or to provide legal permanency by adoption.
The current health crisis has accelerated the need for resource parents (foster and adoptive) to help local at-risk youth stay in their communities. In Los Angeles County alone, the foster care population exceeds 21,000 children with 200 of those foster children waiting for an adoptive family. Many of these children are siblings in need of families who are willing and able to keep them together. In fact, Children’s Bureau turns away at least 10 sibling sets weekly due to lack of families. Older children are also in need of families.
“Being a resource parent lets you help someone in their time of need. You’re the support system for a child and for their parents,” says Brittany, who with her husband Jeremy, foster-adopted two sibling children. The couple has three biological children and knew that fostering was something they wanted to do. “Children’s Bureau has been there to help get us through the challenging times and to celebrate the special moments, especially when the adoption of our two children was finalized,” Jeremy added.
Children’s Bureau welcomes every individual regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children. Qualifying families receive training and support throughout their journey. For questions and/or to get started, call 800-730-3933 or go to the website www.all4kids.org/programs/family-foster-care-and-adoption/ and complete a quick inquiry form.
Since 1904, Children’s Bureau has been a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children through prevention, treatment and advocacy. The agency helps more than 50,000 at-risk children and parents each year throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties with services that include school readiness, parenting classes, family resource centers, support groups, mental health counseling, foster care and foster-adoption and more. To learn more about the agency and/or its foster care and adoption program, visit the above website.
Circle of Hope has announced their 16th annual signature Tea fundraiser, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, will feature something new and different with an internationally themed dinner and program.
In a socially distanced, drive-thru event, a number of Santa Clarita Valley organizations came together Thursday to distribute “peace bags” to students, with the hopes of spreading joy, positivity and community engagement.
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer is proud to present their 27th Annual Evening Under the Stars Gala Dinner and Charity Auction. However, this year’s event will have a different look.
Los Angeles County Chief Executive Officer Sachi A. Hamai, who agreed to temporarily postpone her retirement to help lead the County through the initial phase of the COVID-19 emergency, announced that she will retire at the end of August 2020.
Los Angeles County Public Health on Monday confirmed 19 new deaths and 1,920 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as officials see signs of stability in key indicators, including daily hospitalizations and deaths.
Along with added stress for struggling businesses and a failing unemployment agency, California Governor Gavin Newsom estimated Monday it would cost the state $700 million per week to implement the president’s proposed unemployment plan.
In an effort to assist renters with limited means affected by the COVID-19 crisis, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $100 million in CARES Act funds to create a COVID-19 Rent Relief program, operated by the Los Angeles County Development Authority.
In separate incidents, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a wanted felon and his companion on felony warrants last week and three suspects on auto theft charges Friday and over the weekend.
Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced Wednesday that it will receive a $10 million allocation from the $1.220 billion CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds awarded to Los Angeles County by the U.S. Treasury for COVID-19-related expenditures (Spending Plan).
Compliance with the Health Officer Orders is paramount for the long-term reopening of many economic sectors while ensuring the public health and safety of residents, which includes consumers and those who make up the workforce of these sectors.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, along with the L.A. Regional Food Bank and the County of Los Angeles, is hosting a drive-thru food distribution event at the Castaic Regional Sports Complex & Aquatic Center on Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
