CHP Reminds Drivers: ‘Do Not Rely on Luck This St. Patrick’s Day, Plan Ahead’

As St. Patrick’s Day approaches on March 17, the “wearin’ o’ the green” is not nearly as important as having a plan in place if intoxicants will be involved in your celebrations.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is encouraging the public to put safety first and designate a sober driver, a rideshare service, or a taxi to make your ride home a safe one.

“St. Patrick’s Day celebrations can often result in a highway tragedy,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “Plan ahead and do not let the use of alcohol or drugs mixed with driving result in a collision, jail time, injuries, or death.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration describes March 17 as one of the deadliest holidays for drunk driving and alcohol-involved crashes. Last year on that day in California, seven people were killed and 116 others were injured in collisions caused by driving under the influence (DUI). It was a busy day for CHP officers who made 219 arrests for DUI.

This year, do not push your luck. Buckle up, avoid shenanigans behind the wheel, and designate a sober driver if your St. Patrick’s Day celebration will include alcohol or other impairing substances. The financial impact of a DUI can be sobering. Attorneys’ fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates, and car repairs can reach $15,000 or more in California.

“Temptations to drive impaired can increase during the holiday,” added Commissioner Stanley. “If you are planning to drink, do not get behind the wheel.”

To help keep the roads safe, the CHP encourages the public to report impaired drivers by calling 9-1-1. Be prepared to provide the public safety dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, location, and direction of travel.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.