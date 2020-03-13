[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
55°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 13
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 in San Francisco after falling off of horse in SCV [story]
Henry M. Newhall
CHP Reminds Drivers: ‘Do Not Rely on Luck This St. Patrick’s Day, Plan Ahead’
| Friday, Mar 13, 2020

As St. Patrick’s Day approaches on March 17, the “wearin’ o’ the green” is not nearly as important as having a plan in place if intoxicants will be involved in your celebrations.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is encouraging the public to put safety first and designate a sober driver, a rideshare service, or a taxi to make your ride home a safe one.

“St. Patrick’s Day celebrations can often result in a highway tragedy,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “Plan ahead and do not let the use of alcohol or drugs mixed with driving result in a collision, jail time, injuries, or death.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration describes March 17 as one of the deadliest holidays for drunk driving and alcohol-involved crashes. Last year on that day in California, seven people were killed and 116 others were injured in collisions caused by driving under the influence (DUI). It was a busy day for CHP officers who made 219 arrests for DUI.

This year, do not push your luck. Buckle up, avoid shenanigans behind the wheel, and designate a sober driver if your St. Patrick’s Day celebration will include alcohol or other impairing substances. The financial impact of a DUI can be sobering. Attorneys’ fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates, and car repairs can reach $15,000 or more in California.

“Temptations to drive impaired can increase during the holiday,” added Commissioner Stanley. “If you are planning to drink, do not get behind the wheel.”

To help keep the roads safe, the CHP encourages the public to report impaired drivers by calling 9-1-1. Be prepared to provide the public safety dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, location, and direction of travel.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Officials Confirm Positive Test for COVID-19
Friday, Mar 13, 2020
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Officials Confirm Positive Test for COVID-19
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed Friday morning the hospital has received its first result indicating a patient tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
FULL STORY...
COVID-19: TMU Extends Spring Break, Preps for Online Instruction
Friday, Mar 13, 2020
COVID-19: TMU Extends Spring Break, Preps for Online Instruction
The Master's University and Seminary in Newhall has extended Spring Break, which begins Monday, through Sunday, March 29, with classes set to resume Monday, March 30, according to a note late Thursday from TMU Interim President Dr. John F. Stead
FULL STORY...
Kaiser Permanente Offers Guidance on COVID-19 Pandemic
Friday, Mar 13, 2020
Kaiser Permanente Offers Guidance on COVID-19 Pandemic
Kaiser Permanente, one of the Santa Clarita Valley's major healthcare providers, has sent its members guidance on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the advice is also relevant to all residents of the SCV.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Silver Spur, SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off Postponed in Response to COVID-19
Organizers of upcoming events in the Santa Clarita Valley have been responding to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
Silver Spur, SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off Postponed in Response to COVID-19
School Closures: Saugus, Hart Districts, OLPH to Shutter Schools Monday
In the latest round of local school closures, the Saugus and Hart districts will close all schools starting Monday for three weeks.
School Closures: Saugus, Hart Districts, OLPH to Shutter Schools Monday
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Officials Confirm Positive Test for COVID-19
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed Friday morning the hospital has received its first result indicating a patient tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Officials Confirm Positive Test for COVID-19
COVID-19: TMU Extends Spring Break, Preps for Online Instruction
The Master's University and Seminary in Newhall has extended Spring Break, which begins Monday, through Sunday, March 29, with classes set to resume Monday, March 30, according to a note late Thursday from TMU Interim President Dr. John F. Stead
COVID-19: TMU Extends Spring Break, Preps for Online Instruction
Kaiser Permanente Offers Guidance on COVID-19 Pandemic
Kaiser Permanente, one of the Santa Clarita Valley's major healthcare providers, has sent its members guidance on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the advice is also relevant to all residents of the SCV.
Kaiser Permanente Offers Guidance on COVID-19 Pandemic
Six Flags Magic Mountain Suspends Operations Through End of March
Joining other theme parks in Southern California and across the country, Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia has temporarily suspended operations as of Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Six Flags Magic Mountain Suspends Operations Through End of March
CHP Reminds Drivers: ‘Do Not Rely on Luck This St. Patrick’s Day, Plan Ahead’
As St. Patrick’s Day approaches on March 17, the “wearin’ o’ the green” is not nearly as important as having a plan in place if intoxicants will be involved in your celebrations.
CHP Reminds Drivers: ‘Do Not Rely on Luck This St. Patrick’s Day, Plan Ahead’
Today in SCV History (March 13)
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 in San Francisco after falling off of horse in SCV [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Photo Gallery: West Ranch Bests Saugus 9-2; Improves to 2-0 in Foothill League
Saugus High School hosted West Ranch Friday, March 6, in the second game of the Foothill League season.
Photo Gallery: West Ranch Bests Saugus 9-2; Improves to 2-0 in Foothill League
City to Announce Coronavirus Response After Friday’s Closed Session Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita City Council will be holding a closed session meeting tomorrow, Friday, March 13, at 3:00 p.m. to discuss a coordinated response to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
City to Announce Coronavirus Response After Friday’s Closed Session Meeting
TMU Expected to Move Classes Online
The Master’s University is expected to release a statement late Thursday announcing the campus will move classes online in an effort to limit visitation on campus.
TMU Expected to Move Classes Online
Annual Michael Hoefflin Walk for Kids with Cancer Postponed
Out of an abundance of caution, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer has postponed their 10th Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at College of the Canyons.
Annual Michael Hoefflin Walk for Kids with Cancer Postponed
Henry Mayo Confirms No Coronavirus Case at Hospital Despite Social Media Rumors
Despite rumors circulating on a number of social media platforms, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials are confirming there has not been a confirmed case of coronavirus at the hospital as of Thursday.
Henry Mayo Confirms No Coronavirus Case at Hospital Despite Social Media Rumors
Lief Labs Celebrates Ongoing Partnership with Vitamin Angels
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce its continued partnership as a Humanitarian Sponsor of Vitamin Angels, a global public health organization working towards ending malnutrition worldwide by distributing life-changing vitamins and minerals to at-risk mothers and children under five in the U.S. and around the world
Lief Labs Celebrates Ongoing Partnership with Vitamin Angels
MLB: Opening Day Delayed at Least 2 Weeks; Spring Training Suspended
Following a call with the 30 Clubs, and after consultation with the Major League Baseball Players Association, Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced Thursday that MLB has decided to suspend Spring Training games and to delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.
MLB: Opening Day Delayed at Least 2 Weeks; Spring Training Suspended
Artists Association to Hold 2-Day Mixed Media/Collage Workshop
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be holding a 2-day Mixed Media/Collage Workshop with Kathy Leader on Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9, from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Artists Association to Hold 2-Day Mixed Media/Collage Workshop
COC: Classes Canceled March 18, 19 to Speed Transition to Remote Learning
College of the Canyons will begin the process of transitioning in-person spring semester classes to online formats starting Monday, March 16.
COC: Classes Canceled March 18, 19 to Speed Transition to Remote Learning
Princess Cruises Suspends Global Ship Operations for 60 Days
In proactive response to the unpredictable circumstances evolving from the global spread of COVID-19 and in an abundance of caution, Princess Cruises announced that it will voluntarily pause global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months (60 days), impacting voyages departing March 12 to May 10.
Princess Cruises Suspends Global Ship Operations for 60 Days
Newsom’s Executive Order Aims to Strengthen State’s COVID-19 Response
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a new executive order Thursday further enhancing California’s ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom’s Executive Order Aims to Strengthen State’s COVID-19 Response
SCV Sheriff’s Station Limits Public Access to Lobby
To protect the health of the public and personnel, and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is limiting access to its front lobby unless you are experiencing an emergent situation, for the remainder of the month of March.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Limits Public Access to Lobby
St. Francis Dam Disaster Foundation Discusses Plans, Vision for Memorial
Exactly one year ago, on the anniversary of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster in San Francisquito Canyon, Congress passed the St. Francis Dam Disaster National Memorial Act, agreeing to create a national memorial and monument to recognize the lives lost.
St. Francis Dam Disaster Foundation Discusses Plans, Vision for Memorial
Water Advisory Issued for LA County Beaches
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers. Bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around these outlets after a rainfall
Water Advisory Issued for LA County Beaches
Disneyland, CA Adventure to Temporarily Shutdown Beginning March 14
While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month.
Disneyland, CA Adventure to Temporarily Shutdown Beginning March 14
Today in SCV History (March 12)
1928 - St. Francis Dam collapses at 11:57:30 PM, killing an estimated 411 people from Saugus to the sea. America's deadliest civil engineering failure of the 20th Century. [stories & photos]
St. Francis Dam
%d bloggers like this: