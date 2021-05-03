header image

May 3
1842 - California's first mining district established in SCV; Ygnacio del Valle, chairman [story]
Ygnacio del Valle
CIF-SS, Mikasa USA Announce Five-Year Ball Partnership
| Monday, May 3, 2021

CIFSSOn Monday, the CIF Southern Section and Mikasa USA announced a five-year partnership for Mikasa to be the official Boys and Girls Indoor Volleyball Championship ball commencing with the 2021-2022 school year.

The CIF Southern Section boasts 565 member schools and more than 2,800 championship playoff events.

“We are pleased to announce that Mikasa is joining the CIF Southern SecƟ on as our partner for Boys and Girls Indoor Volleyball for the next five years,” stated CIF-SS Commissioner of Athletics Rob Wigod.

“A well-respected and leading brand in the Volleyball community at the highest levels in the sport, Mikasa brings knowledge, experience and high-quality products that will be enjoyed by our Volleyball programs for years to come,” added Wigod. “We thank Mikasa for their support of our student-athletes and our organization on.”

The five-year agreement will run through June 2026, and, during the term, CIF-SS member schools will exclusively use Mikasa volleyballs during all playoff and championship rounds.

About CIF Southern Section

The CIF Southern Section is comprised of 565-member schools and is one section in the 10-section California Interscholastic Federation, the largest state association on in the country. The Southern Section, if it were its own state association, would rank No. 10 (behind California, Texas, Ohio, Michigan, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida and Missouri).

About MIKASA USA

MIKASA USA, headquartered in Corona, California, is a leading global sports brand specializing in the design, development, manufacturing, markeƟ ng and sales of a comprehensive range of volleyballs and volleyball equipment and accessories. MIKASA, a 100+ year’s business, has a rich and storied volleyball heritage. Our focus on the game is the driving force behind MIKASA and our mission is to supply the highest quality equipment for the volleyball game – indoor, outdoor or beach. Find us at www.mikasasports.com, FB: Mikasa Sports USA and Twitter: @MikasaUSA
TMU’s Jack Dudeck Takes Home GSAC Men’s Individual Golf Title

TMU’s Jack Dudeck Takes Home GSAC Men’s Individual Golf Title
Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
Jack Dudeck led the Golden State Athletic Conference Men's Golf Championships after all three rounds, capping off his individual victory with an even-round of 71 on Wednesday at Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West, Arizona.
FULL STORY...

CIF Southern Section Updates COVID Protocols For Championships

CIF Southern Section Updates COVID Protocols For Championships
Wednesday, Apr 28, 2021
CIF Southern Section has updated its protocols as several local sports programs move into their playoff contests.
FULL STORY...

Lisa Zamroz Named New Lady Mustangs Head Basketball Coach

Lisa Zamroz Named New Lady Mustangs Head Basketball Coach
Tuesday, Apr 27, 2021
Former Mustang point guard and assistant coach Lisa Zamroz has been hired as the next TMU Women's Basketball head coach.
FULL STORY...

CIF-SS, Wilson Sporting Goods Announce Five-Year Ball Partnership

CIF-SS, Wilson Sporting Goods Announce Five-Year Ball Partnership
Tuesday, Apr 27, 2021
The CIF Southern Section and Wilson Sporting Goods Co. announced Tuesday a five-year partnership for Wilson to be the Official Championship Ball in the CIF-SS sports of football, boys and girls basketball, and boys and girls soccer commencing with the 2021-2022 school year.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Daily Hospitalizations Drop Under 400 for First Time; 27,727 Total SCV Cases
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 255 new cases and no new deaths of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,727 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Daily Hospitalizations Drop Under 400 for First Time; 27,727 Total SCV Cases
Four Hart District Schools Named 2021 Distinguished Schools
Four high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District have been named 2021 California Distinguished Schools by California State Superintendent Tony Thurmond including Academy of the Canyons, Golden Valley, Hart and West Ranch.
Four Hart District Schools Named 2021 Distinguished Schools
LASD Encourages Community to ‘Share the Road and Go Safely’ During National Bicycle Safety Month
May is National Bicycle Safety Month, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging drivers to slow down when passing bicyclists and asks bicyclists to be visible, predictable, and safe on the road.
LASD Encourages Community to ‘Share the Road and Go Safely’ During National Bicycle Safety Month
LA County Reopening Additional Libraries for Select In-Person Service
As Los Angeles County nears the yellow tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the Los Angeles County Library announced it will reopen an additional 30 of its 85 libraries for select in-person services beginning May 10 including the Acton Agua Dulce Library and Castaic Library.
LA County Reopening Additional Libraries for Select In-Person Service
Former Cougar Bryan Mills Signs With Seattle Seahawks
Former College of the Canyons defensive back Bryan Mills is the latest former Cougar to join the NFL ranks after signing a free agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks over the weekend.
Former Cougar Bryan Mills Signs With Seattle Seahawks
LASD Reminds Public to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Responsibly
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced it will have additional deputies on patrol from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Cinco de Mayo to look for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
LASD Reminds Public to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Responsibly
CHP Emphasizes Safe Riding, Driving During Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
By recognizing May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, the California Highway Patrol emphasizes safe riding and driving practices for everyone.
CHP Emphasizes Safe Riding, Driving During Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – May 2021
After months upon months of restrictions and shutdowns, we are now seeing more and more opportunities available. Here in Santa Clarita, several of the programs, activities and sports leagues that were put on pause to slow the spread of COVID-19 are once again being offered.
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – May 2021
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – May 2021
Our City has long been hailed as one of the safest in the nation. In fact, the City of Santa Clarita was recently named the 4th Safest City in America by SmartAsset.com when analyzing violent crime, property crime, vehicular mortality and more.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – May 2021
Today in SCV History (May 2)
1884 - McCoy & Everette Pyle discover important Tataviam Indian artifacts in Bowers Cave (Val Verde) [story]
Bowers Cave artifacts
Today in SCV History (May 1)
1953: Adrian Adams, later municipal court judge, opens law practice in Newhall with attorney James Lowder. [story]
Adrian Adams
RPOSD Launches First-Ever Cycle of Measure A Competitive Grant Programs
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District launched the 2021 competitive grant programs totaling $33.4 million for park development across Los Angeles County, with online applications open until Oct. 28.
RPOSD Launches First-Ever Cycle of Measure A Competitive Grant Programs
City Council Wants Sentencing Enhancements in Dorsey Case
The Santa Clarita City Council has asked the city manager to prepare a letter to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors seeking the board’s support in adding sentencing enhancements to the case of murder suspect James “Matthew” Dorsey.
City Council Wants Sentencing Enhancements in Dorsey Case
Sheriff Reports 40% Uptick in Part-I Crimes in SCV
The Los Angeles County sheriff reported an uptick in Part-I crimes for the Santa Clarita Valley station, as well as throughout Los Angeles County, in his recent release of crime data on LASD.org.
Sheriff Reports 40% Uptick in Part-I Crimes in SCV
LASD Reminds Drivers to Check Twice for Motorcycles
As Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May approaches, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers to check twice for motorcycles.
LASD Reminds Drivers to Check Twice for Motorcycles
LASD: May 1 is National Heatstroke Prevention Day, So ‘Look Before You Lock’
May 1 is National Heatstroke Prevention Day and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reminding parents and caregivers to always look before locking and walking away from a vehicle.
LASD: May 1 is National Heatstroke Prevention Day, So ‘Look Before You Lock’
Wilk Introduces Resolution Urging Congress to Fully Fund Individuals with Disabilities Education Act
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced the introduction of Senate Joint Resolution 4 which urges the 117th Congress to fully fund the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
Wilk Introduces Resolution Urging Congress to Fully Fund Individuals with Disabilities Education Act
CSUN Planning Hybrid Commencement Celebrations for Classes of 2020/2021
California State University, Northridge officials are planning memorable commencement celebrations next month for the 11,151 graduates of the class of 2019-20 and the 11,538 graduates of the class of 2020-21.
CSUN Planning Hybrid Commencement Celebrations for Classes of 2020/2021
Henry Mayo to Offer Classes, Events During Mental Health Awareness Month
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced it will provide a variety of resources to the community during the month of May in observance of Mental Health Awareness Month.
Henry Mayo to Offer Classes, Events During Mental Health Awareness Month
SCV Chamber Set to Resume In-Person Events
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced its plans to resume in-person events and activities beginning in May 2021 in compliance with California and Los Angeles County Public Health guidelines.
SCV Chamber Set to Resume In-Person Events
Today in SCV History (April 30)
1973 - Watergate figure H.R. "Bob" Haldeman, a former CalArts board member, resigns from Nixon White House [link]
Haldeman
