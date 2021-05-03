CIF-SS, Mikasa USA Announce Five-Year Ball Partnership

On Monday, the CIF Southern Section and Mikasa USA announced a five-year partnership for Mikasa to be the official Boys and Girls Indoor Volleyball Championship ball commencing with the 2021-2022 school year.

The CIF Southern Section boasts 565 member schools and more than 2,800 championship playoff events.

“We are pleased to announce that Mikasa is joining the CIF Southern SecƟ on as our partner for Boys and Girls Indoor Volleyball for the next five years,” stated CIF-SS Commissioner of Athletics Rob Wigod.

“A well-respected and leading brand in the Volleyball community at the highest levels in the sport, Mikasa brings knowledge, experience and high-quality products that will be enjoyed by our Volleyball programs for years to come,” added Wigod. “We thank Mikasa for their support of our student-athletes and our organization on.”

The five-year agreement will run through June 2026, and, during the term, CIF-SS member schools will exclusively use Mikasa volleyballs during all playoff and championship rounds.

About CIF Southern Section

The CIF Southern Section is comprised of 565-member schools and is one section in the 10-section California Interscholastic Federation, the largest state association on in the country. The Southern Section, if it were its own state association, would rank No. 10 (behind California, Texas, Ohio, Michigan, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida and Missouri).

About MIKASA USA

MIKASA USA, headquartered in Corona, California, is a leading global sports brand specializing in the design, development, manufacturing, markeƟ ng and sales of a comprehensive range of volleyballs and volleyball equipment and accessories. MIKASA, a 100+ year’s business, has a rich and storied volleyball heritage. Our focus on the game is the driving force behind MIKASA and our mission is to supply the highest quality equipment for the volleyball game – indoor, outdoor or beach. Find us at www.mikasasports.com, FB: Mikasa Sports USA and Twitter: @MikasaUSA

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...