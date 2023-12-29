header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 28
2011 - John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story]
title card
After 20 Seasons at CSUN, Women’s Head Volleyball Coach Retires
| Thursday, Dec 28, 2023
John Price
Photo by Chuck Marvel.


John Price, who led the California State University, Northridge’s women’s volleyball program on two different occasions, is retiring after over 20 seasons at CSUN and nearly 35 years as a collegiate volleyball coach.

“As I made my decision to retire, I’ve thought deeply about the path that has brought me to this point in my coaching career,” said Price. “Throughout my tenure, it has been an immense honor to serve as the coach for both the men’s and women’s programs at CSUN. It’s been a real honor working with talented student-athletes and helping them grow.”

After being named an assistant coach for the CSUN men’s volleyball team in 1985, Price immediately made his presence felt in the San Fernando Valley as the head coach of the Matador men’s volleyball team from 1986-1997. He amassed an overall record of 194-158 (.551) leading CSUN to a 23-10 record and a berth in the 1993 NCAA Championship match where the Matadors fell to UCLA. Price’s 1991 CSUN team posted a 22-7 overall record and a No. 3 national ranking, the school’s first at the Division I level.

After 14 seasons as the head women’s volleyball coach at Cal State Bakersfield from 1997-2010, Price returned to his alma mater, joining Jeff Stork’s staff in March of 2012 as an assistant coach. His coaching experience immediately proved to be a difference maker as he helped lead CSUN to a 46-26 (.639) overall record in his first three seasons on the bench. In 2013, CSUN posted 24 victories, the most by a Matador team since 1996, and reached the second round of the 2013 NCAA Tournament after defeating No. 12 Colorado State in the first round.

After stints coaching various boys and girls club volleyball teams in both Valencia (Legacy Volleyball Club) and Bakersfield (Bakersfield Volleyball Club), Price would return to the CSUN indoor program in 2021, serving as an assistant coach on interim head coach Susie Terrusa’s staff for one season. He was named director of women’s volleyball in June of 2022, overseeing both the Matador indoor and beach volleyball programs. Price also served one season as the head coach of the CSUN women’s volleyball team in 1993.

“John’s efforts over the past 20-plus years have been instrumental in solidifying the women’s volleyball program, and we wish him and his family the best with the next chapter in their lives,” said Shawn Chin-Farrell, CSUN director of athletics. “As we look forward, we are excited about the future of our women’s volleyball program and to continue our commitment to our Champion Values and supporting the success of our student-athletes.”

A native of Pasadena, Calif., Price is a 1983 graduate of CSUN. He prepped at Crespi High School before playing collegiately at Pierce College and CSUN. His coaching career began at Thousand Oaks High School in 1982 where he led the Lancers to a pair of Marmonte League titles.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of my coaching journey has been the lasting friendships that have developed with both former players and fellow coaches,” Price added. “These connections, spanning almost four decades, are very special to me, and I deeply value the camaraderie and shared experiences that have enriched my life. As I move into this new phase of life, I’m grateful for all the memories, relationships, and experiences coaching has given me.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

After 20 Seasons at CSUN, Women’s Head Volleyball Coach Retires

After 20 Seasons at CSUN, Women’s Head Volleyball Coach Retires
Thursday, Dec 28, 2023
John Price, who led the California State University, Northridge's women's volleyball program on two different occasions, is retiring after over 20 seasons at CSUN and nearly 35 years as a collegiate volleyball co
FULL STORY...

Lady Matadors Hosting First Two Big West Games

Lady Matadors Hosting First Two Big West Games
Thursday, Dec 28, 2023
California State University, Northridge women's basketball (2-8) begins Big West play with two home games in the Premier America Credit Union Arena.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs Roll Past Montana Tech 50-39

Lady Mustangs Roll Past Montana Tech 50-39
Sunday, Dec 24, 2023
The Master's University women's basketball team hit a 3-pointer in the first six seconds and opened up a 15-2 lead in the first 4:25 of the game in a 50-39 win over the Montana Tech Orediggers Friday in the final game of the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Win 65-40 Over Pierce College

Cougars Win 65-40 Over Pierce College
Sunday, Dec 24, 2023
College of the Canyons tamed L.A. Pierce College by a 65-40 final score on Lee Smelser Court at the Cougar Cage on Wednesday, winning its second straight contest in a low scoring affair.
FULL STORY...

TMU’s Kylee Sears is NAIA Women’s Swimmer of the Month

TMU’s Kylee Sears is NAIA Women’s Swimmer of the Month
Friday, Dec 22, 2023
Kylee Sears, a member of The Master's University women's swim team, has been named the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Women's Swimmer of the Month, primarily based on her performance at the La Verne Winter Invitational in November.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
After 20 Seasons at CSUN, Women’s Head Volleyball Coach Retires
John Price, who led the California State University, Northridge's women's volleyball program on two different occasions, is retiring after over 20 seasons at CSUN and nearly 35 years as a collegiate volleyball co
After 20 Seasons at CSUN, Women’s Head Volleyball Coach Retires
Jason Gibbs | Start 2024 Off Right
There’s no better way to start the new year than with a New Year’s resolution.
Jason Gibbs | Start 2024 Off Right
California Lawmakers to Tackle Estimated $68 Billion Deficit
California lawmakers will return to Sacramento in a few days for the 2024 legislative session, tackling an estimated $68 billion deficit — along with high-profile issues like homelessness and the fentanyl crisis — in what’s expected to be a contentious national election year.
California Lawmakers to Tackle Estimated $68 Billion Deficit
L.A. County Seeking 3rd-5th Graders for Clean Beach Poster Contest
Los Angeles County Beaches & Harbors is seeking 3rd-5th graders to enter the Can the Trash! Clean Beach Poster Contest for an opportunity to have their message shared with millions of beachgoers!
L.A. County Seeking 3rd-5th Graders for Clean Beach Poster Contest
AQMD Extends Wood Burning Ban
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory wood-burning ban for residents in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, through Friday, Dec. 29.
AQMD Extends Wood Burning Ban
Lady Matadors Hosting First Two Big West Games
California State University, Northridge women's basketball (2-8) begins Big West play with two home games in the Premier America Credit Union Arena.
Lady Matadors Hosting First Two Big West Games
Jan. 6: Annual Polar Plunge Returns to SC Aquatic Center
What better way to ring in the new year than by taking the plunge into the icy waters at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
Jan. 6: Annual Polar Plunge Returns to SC Aquatic Center
Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, a Somber Memorial
Fourth of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita
Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, a Somber Memorial
CalArtian’s Beloved Christmas Classic Joins National Film Registry
In a celebration of cinematic history, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden recently announced the addition of 25 influential films to the 2023 Library of Congress National Film Registry.
CalArtian’s Beloved Christmas Classic Joins National Film Registry
Princess Cruises Earns Numerous Awards for Excellence
As the year comes to a close, Princess Cruises continues to be recognized for excellence in a range of categories by prestigious travel organizations around the globe.
Princess Cruises Earns Numerous Awards for Excellence
Henry Mayo Announces ‘ACS Surgical Quality Partner’ Designation
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, an American College of Surgeons verified Level II Trauma Center and a participant in the ACS Trauma Quality Improvement Program, has been designated an “ACS Surgical Quality Partner.”
Henry Mayo Announces ‘ACS Surgical Quality Partner’ Designation
High Surf Warning Issued for Some L.A. County Beaches
Los Angeles County residents are being urged to stay away from the ocean due to dangerous surf conditions and life-threatening rip currents.
High Surf Warning Issued for Some L.A. County Beaches
Ken Striplin | Happy Holidays from Santa Clarita
As we come together to celebrate the Christmas holiday, it’s a perfect opportunity to also celebrate our beloved city of Santa Clarita.
Ken Striplin | Happy Holidays from Santa Clarita
Bacterial Levels in Water Remain High at L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Bacterial Levels in Water Remain High at L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Dec. 28)
2011 - John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story]
title card
Skate Park Closed at 5 p.m. for Lighting Maintenance
The city of Santa Clarita Skate Park at 20840 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, will be closing each day at 5 p.m. starting Dec.27 and continuing forapproximately one week.
Skate Park Closed at 5 p.m. for Lighting Maintenance
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns Not to Advertise to Thieves
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station wants to remind homeowners that now the holidays are over, and the gifts have been opened, be mindful how you could be advertising to thieves what’s new in your home.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns Not to Advertise to Thieves
Hart Districts Reveals One Hart Award Winners for December 2023
Each month the District will recognize staff, students, and community members who exemplify the Hart District's core values including community, creativity, caring and courage. 
Hart Districts Reveals One Hart Award Winners for December 2023
WalletHub: Latest Credit Card Debt Survey Showing Consecutive Debt Increase
U.S. consumers added $30 billion in credit card debt during the third quarter of 2023, marking the third consecutive Q3 increase, and now owe $1.23 trillion overall.
WalletHub: Latest Credit Card Debt Survey Showing Consecutive Debt Increase
Jan. 15: SCAA Features Christina Ramos
Join The Santa Clarita Artist's Association Jan. 15 at Barnes and Noble as they feature Christina Ramos who will demo Golden Arts products.
Jan. 15: SCAA Features Christina Ramos
Disabled Veteran Files Class Action Against Six Flags, Magic Mountain
A California Army veteran accused Six Flags and Magic Mountain of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act in a class action filed Tuesday
Disabled Veteran Files Class Action Against Six Flags, Magic Mountain
Painted Turtle Still Matching Donations Through Dec. 31
The Painted Turtle Camp in Lake Hughes is a place where children with serious medical conditions can just be kids. All campers attend Painted Turtle Camp free of charge.
Painted Turtle Still Matching Donations Through Dec. 31
DMV Enhances Online Commercial Driver’s License Renewal Service
In the latest development in its customer-focused digital transformation, the California Department of Motor Vehicles today announced upgrades to make it easier for commercial drivers to apply for an original license, participate in a more efficient driving test or renew a current license online to get on the road more quickly.
DMV Enhances Online Commercial Driver’s License Renewal Service
SCVNews.com
%d