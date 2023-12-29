After 20 Seasons at CSUN, Women’s Head Volleyball Coach Retires

John Price, who led the California State University, Northridge’s women’s volleyball program on two different occasions, is retiring after over 20 seasons at CSUN and nearly 35 years as a collegiate volleyball coach.

“As I made my decision to retire, I’ve thought deeply about the path that has brought me to this point in my coaching career,” said Price. “Throughout my tenure, it has been an immense honor to serve as the coach for both the men’s and women’s programs at CSUN. It’s been a real honor working with talented student-athletes and helping them grow.”

After being named an assistant coach for the CSUN men’s volleyball team in 1985, Price immediately made his presence felt in the San Fernando Valley as the head coach of the Matador men’s volleyball team from 1986-1997. He amassed an overall record of 194-158 (.551) leading CSUN to a 23-10 record and a berth in the 1993 NCAA Championship match where the Matadors fell to UCLA. Price’s 1991 CSUN team posted a 22-7 overall record and a No. 3 national ranking, the school’s first at the Division I level.

After 14 seasons as the head women’s volleyball coach at Cal State Bakersfield from 1997-2010, Price returned to his alma mater, joining Jeff Stork’s staff in March of 2012 as an assistant coach. His coaching experience immediately proved to be a difference maker as he helped lead CSUN to a 46-26 (.639) overall record in his first three seasons on the bench. In 2013, CSUN posted 24 victories, the most by a Matador team since 1996, and reached the second round of the 2013 NCAA Tournament after defeating No. 12 Colorado State in the first round.

After stints coaching various boys and girls club volleyball teams in both Valencia (Legacy Volleyball Club) and Bakersfield (Bakersfield Volleyball Club), Price would return to the CSUN indoor program in 2021, serving as an assistant coach on interim head coach Susie Terrusa’s staff for one season. He was named director of women’s volleyball in June of 2022, overseeing both the Matador indoor and beach volleyball programs. Price also served one season as the head coach of the CSUN women’s volleyball team in 1993.

“John’s efforts over the past 20-plus years have been instrumental in solidifying the women’s volleyball program, and we wish him and his family the best with the next chapter in their lives,” said Shawn Chin-Farrell, CSUN director of athletics. “As we look forward, we are excited about the future of our women’s volleyball program and to continue our commitment to our Champion Values and supporting the success of our student-athletes.”

A native of Pasadena, Calif., Price is a 1983 graduate of CSUN. He prepped at Crespi High School before playing collegiately at Pierce College and CSUN. His coaching career began at Thousand Oaks High School in 1982 where he led the Lancers to a pair of Marmonte League titles.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of my coaching journey has been the lasting friendships that have developed with both former players and fellow coaches,” Price added. “These connections, spanning almost four decades, are very special to me, and I deeply value the camaraderie and shared experiences that have enriched my life. As I move into this new phase of life, I’m grateful for all the memories, relationships, and experiences coaching has given me.”

