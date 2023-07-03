header image

1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Hart-Wyatt Earp
Cindy Curtis | JCI Santa Clarita
| Monday, Jul 3, 2023

cindy curtisHappy Independence Day to all our incredible JCI Santa Clarita members and friends!

We had a phenomenal June filled with exciting events and a strong sense of community empowerment. Here’s a delightful recap of what the JCIs were part of:

Our monthly Chat n chill session was an absolute hit, featuring a special guest, the esteemed life coach Ed Masterson. Ed shared invaluable insights about the numerous benefits of VIAs and how they enhance the JCI Santa Clarita member experience.

Despite the June gloom, we embarked on an unforgettable Beach day with Brandon (brought to you by Arnold). Our group embarked on a delightful trip to Ventura Harbor, where we soaked up the sun and enjoyed a day of laughter, relaxation and rejuvenation.

In addition, we organized three special Dungeons and Dragons training sessions led by the renowned dungeon master, Jimmy McCoy, with the support of the talented Grant Guthrie. These captivating sessions transported our members into a thrilling fantasy world, where they honed their leadership, conflict resolution, and improvisational skills. The experience was both exhilarating and unique, leaving everyone involved with a sense of accomplishment and excitement.

As we venture into the latter half of the year, we’re brimming with enthusiasm as we commence planning for our most significant upcoming JCI events. Committee meetings are in full swing as we prepare for the highly anticipated JCI Veterans Resource Fair, Santa’s Helpers, and the much-awaited 40 under Forty dinner and awards gala. We warmly invite you to join our upcoming committee meetings and be part of the creation of these remarkable events.

In other thrilling news, our esteemed JCI member, Kari McCoy, received a well-deserved nomination for the prestigious Cheri Fleming Rising Star Legacy Award by Soroptimist Greater Santa Clarita Valley. With unwavering support for Kari and our community, JCI members came together to attend the event with immense enthusiasm and joy.

Additionally, we dedicated our time to the Boys and Girls Club Auction 51, a vital fundraising initiative benefiting the youth of Santa Clarita. Our devoted JCI members volunteered in various capacities, ensuring the auction ran smoothly. We are overjoyed to share that our collective efforts resulted in an astonishing fundraising total of over $355,000 for the youth.

With June now behind us, we eagerly look ahead to the exciting possibilities that July brings. Stay tuned for more updates and upcoming events as we continue to make a positive and meaningful impact in our vibrant community.

For more information about JCI Santa Clarita visit www.jcisantaclarita.com or follow on Facebook.

Cindy Curtis is the 2023 president of JCI Santa Clarita. JCI provides a training ground for young professionals in the SCV and is a great springboard into for-profit and nonprofit leadership positions.

