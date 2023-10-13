City Announces 2023 Sidewalk Poetry Winners

The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the Sidewalk Poetry Winners for 2023. This year, poets were tasked with invoking The Senses of Home, delving into the sights, sounds, smells and more that define a person’s home within the community.

Congratulations to La’Fonda Bernal-Brown, Ariel Penn, Lorraine A Padden, Charles Harmon, Kevin Burke, Sheila Scott Head, Yvette Nicole Kolodji, Forbes Black, Kel H and Sandra Payne. Their poems will be stamped into our community’s sidewalks for all to enjoy:

La’Fonda Bernal-Brown: Across the street from 20625 Soledad Canyon Road.

Ariel Penn: 20425 Newhall Avenue.

Lorraine A Padden: 21865 Copper Hill Drive.

Charles Harmon: Haskell Canyon Road, in between Bobwhite Circle and Bristol Way.

Kevin Burke: 23402 Magic Mountain Parkway.

Sheila Scott Head: Golden Valley Road, near Claremore Way.

Yvette Nicole Kolodji: 24180 Lyons Avenue.

Forbes Black: Bouquet Canyon Road, between Centurion and Heidi Jo Lane.

Kel H: Whites Canyon Road, near Todd Longshore Park.

Sandra Payne: Adobe Court and Rio Norte Drive.

The city of Santa Clarita thanks all the writers who participated in this contest, contributing their creativity and passion. Be on the lookout for any future art projects or contests by visiting SantaClaritaArts.com or following their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram at ArtsinSCV.

For additional information about the project, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Arts Coordinator Katherine Nestved at knestved@santaclarita.gov.

