City Highlights Activities for Holiday Fun in Santa Clarita

Uploaded: , Friday, Nov 26, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

Find something for everyone at the various events happening in Santa Clarita this holiday season including Six Flags Magic Mountain’s magical winter experience, an international film festival and holiday shows.

Things to do this holiday season:

Holiday in the Park

Six Flags Magic Mountain has transformed into a winter wonderland for Holiday in the Park. Make merry memories, try festive foods around the park, and ride record-breaking coasters – all in one day or more! Experience Holiday in the Park on select dates through Jan. 2.

For more information, visit https://www.sixflags.com/magicmountain/events/holiday-in-the-park.

Santa Clarita International Film Festival

The first-ever Santa Clarita International Film Festival is taking over the city! Grab tickets to the opening night at the Laemmle Theatre in Old Town Newhall and watch more indie films at Westfield Valencia Town Center’s Regal Cinema. Use code 25OFFSCIFF2021-CSC for 25% off. The film festival will be held from Thursday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 12.

For more information, visit https://www.sciff.org/.

The Joy of Christmas

Shows at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center are back! This season, enjoy a family-friendly holiday show with YouTube sensations Mat and Savanna Shaw. Don’t miss out on the first live show since the start of the pandemic! The show will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11.

For more information, visit https://pac.canyons.edu/shaw.php.

The Polar Express at The Cube

Get ready for the inaugural holiday show at The Cube as local skaters perform a Christmas classic! “The Polar Express” will include more than a dozen featured skaters, a supporting cast of 66 skaters and special guest skaters who have yet to be announced.

The show is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 11.

For more information, visit https://www.thecubesantaclarita.com/holidayshow.

Whether you’re traveling with kids or adults – Santa Clarita is a great destination to visit this season.

Stay up to date and follow all the latest Los Angeles County public health protocols.

