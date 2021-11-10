header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
67°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 10
1929 - Tom Vernon pulls off the "Great Saugus Train Robbery" [story]
locomotive
‘The Polar Express’ Arrives At The CUBE This December
| Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021

Take a magical journey to the north pole and back with a special performance of “The Polar Express” at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, in December.

Join friends and family for The Cube’s inaugural holiday ice skating show on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The all-local cast is proud to present its interpretation of this timeless Christmas classic with two shows one at 12:00 p.m. and the other at 5:00 p.m.

“The Polar Express” will include more than a dozen featured skaters, a supporting cast of 66 skaters and special guest skaters who have yet to be announced.

The 90-minute performance will take place on the NHL Rink at The Cube. With the temperature kept at 54 degrees, attendees are encouraged to bring jackets, hats, mittens and blankets.

Three seating areas will be available for each show, giving a chance to be immersed in the action. Seating in on-ice bleachers is $25 per person, table seating on the balcony overlooking the rink is $20 per person and upstairs bleacher seating is $15 per person.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting the website. “The Polar Express” show at The Cube is being produced by The Cube’s certified ice skating instructors, Kymberly Tompkins and Lina Stroh.

The Cube is the Santa Clarita Valley’s home for ice and entertainment. In addition to public skating sessions each day, The Cube also offers youth and adult hockey leagues, ice skating lessons, hockey and figure skating practice times, birthday party packages, corporate meeting spaces and more.

For more information about programs and opportunities available at The Cube, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-CUBE.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

‘The Polar Express’ Arrives At The CUBE This December

‘The Polar Express’ Arrives At The CUBE This December
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
Take a magical journey to the north pole and back with a special performance of “The Polar Express” at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, in December. 
FULL STORY...

Mission Opera Returns To Canyon High With ‘Don Giovanni’

Mission Opera Returns To Canyon High With ‘Don Giovanni’
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
Mission Opera is back with their long postponed Hollywood Producer's #metoo version of Mozart's 'Don Giovanni' at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
FULL STORY...

City Highlights New Art Exhibits to Explore This Winter

City Highlights New Art Exhibits to Explore This Winter
Tuesday, Nov 9, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts division invites individuals of all ages to explore the newest art exhibitions in our community.
FULL STORY...

Artists Association Returning to In-Person Meetings in January

Artists Association Returning to In-Person Meetings in January
Monday, Nov 8, 2021
Santa Clarita Artists Association has been given the ‘green light’ to begin in-person meetings starting January 2022, announced program chair Gary Friedman.
FULL STORY...

Side Walk Poetry Project, Artist Reception, Call for Artists Part of SCV Arts Calendar Lineup

Side Walk Poetry Project, Artist Reception, Call for Artists Part of SCV Arts Calendar Lineup
Friday, Nov 5, 2021
The Santa Clarita Arts calendar is full of events for the whole community to enjoy with the return of the Sidewalk Poetry Project, new calls for artists and the much-anticipated 30th annual Fine Craft Show.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Partners And Shelters Reinforcing Infection Prevention
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 34 new deaths and 1,497 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,206 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Partners And Shelters Reinforcing Infection Prevention
Deputies Ask Public’s Help Locating Missing Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Patrice Lanae Conley, aka Pooh.
Deputies Ask Public’s Help Locating Missing Woman
Bench Warrant Issued For Sloan Canyon Hit And Run Suspect
A bench warrant was issued for the driver in a Sloan Canyon Road hit-and-run investigation after he reportedly failed to appear in court on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials.  
Bench Warrant Issued For Sloan Canyon Hit And Run Suspect
Skate In The Holidays At The Cube
Start a new holiday tradition with family and friends by joining in on the inaugural Christmas Tree Skate and Tree Lighting at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center this holiday season.
Skate In The Holidays At The Cube
‘The Polar Express’ Arrives At The CUBE This December
Take a magical journey to the north pole and back with a special performance of “The Polar Express” at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, in December. 
‘The Polar Express’ Arrives At The CUBE This December
Aliso Canyon Gas Capacity Increase Approved
The California Public Utilities Commission unanimously voted 4-0 to approve an increase in the capacity at the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility to 41.16 billion cubic feet.
Aliso Canyon Gas Capacity Increase Approved
City Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association
City Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award
University Center To Host Open House
The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons will host an in-person open house event on Nov. 17
University Center To Host Open House
Mission Opera Returns To Canyon High With ‘Don Giovanni’
Mission Opera is back with their long postponed Hollywood Producer's #metoo version of Mozart's 'Don Giovanni' at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
Mission Opera Returns To Canyon High With ‘Don Giovanni’
128 Marijuana Plants Reportedly Seized In Valencia
During an investigation into a possible illegal marijuana grow operation in Valencia on Monday, deputies reportedly seized 128 plants and arrested two individuals.
128 Marijuana Plants Reportedly Seized In Valencia
Unity Of Community Honors Victims Of Saugus Shooting
Two years after the deadly school shooting at Saugus High School, the community joined together in person for its Unity of Community event to honor victims and look toward a brighter future.   
Unity Of Community Honors Victims Of Saugus Shooting
Today in SCV History (Nov. 10)
1929 - Tom Vernon pulls off the "Great Saugus Train Robbery" [story]
locomotive
A New Leash on Life as a Peer Support K-9
Whoever said old dogs can’t learn new tricks hasn’t met Ginger, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s new peer support K-9.
A New Leash on Life as a Peer Support K-9
CHP Focuses on Eliminating Teen Distracted Driving
Using cell phones, eating or drinking, adjusting a radio, or simply talking with friends are all activities teens engage in every day, but these activities become life-threatening hazards while driving.
CHP Focuses on Eliminating Teen Distracted Driving
COC to Host International Forum on Youth
For the third year in a row, College of the Canyons will host an International Forum on Youth on Nov. 15-19, 2021, which will highlight the challenges and aspirations faced by today’s young people through lectures, scholarly presentations, and other virtual events.
COC to Host International Forum on Youth
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Notes High Vaccine Verification Compliance at Bars, Lounges, Nightclubs
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 11 new deaths and 1,174 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,158 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Notes High Vaccine Verification Compliance at Bars, Lounges, Nightclubs
Angeles National Forest to End Free Use Firewood Permits
The Angeles National Forest announced it will end issuing free-use firewood permits on Nov. 11, 2021.
Angeles National Forest to End Free Use Firewood Permits
SCV Student Alice Xie Receives President’s Volunteer Service Award
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the community’s first Gold Award recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award.
SCV Student Alice Xie Receives President’s Volunteer Service Award
Henry Mayo Earns National Recognition for Stroke Treatment Efforts
For the ninth consecutive year, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Quality Achievement Award for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.
Henry Mayo Earns National Recognition for Stroke Treatment Efforts
City Highlights New Art Exhibits to Explore This Winter
The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts division invites individuals of all ages to explore the newest art exhibitions in our community.
City Highlights New Art Exhibits to Explore This Winter
High-Speed Winds Expected in SCV, Could Cause Outages
Weather experts are warning local residents that high-speed winds over the next week could result in power outages and downed tree limbs for Santa Clarita Valley residents.
High-Speed Winds Expected in SCV, Could Cause Outages
Today in SCV History (Nov. 9)
1898 - Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story]
Winifred Westover
Princess Cruises Unveils Itinerary for 111-Day World Cruise 2024
Dreaming of exploring the far corners of the globe and only unpacking once? 
Princess Cruises Unveils Itinerary for 111-Day World Cruise 2024
Volunteers, Golfers Needed for Rotary Club’s Annual Tournament
The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley is hosting its second annual golf tournament fundraiser Monday, Nov. 29, at the Oaks Club Valencia, starting at 9:00 a.m.
Volunteers, Golfers Needed for Rotary Club’s Annual Tournament
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: