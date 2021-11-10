‘The Polar Express’ Arrives At The CUBE This December

Take a magical journey to the north pole and back with a special performance of “The Polar Express” at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, in December.

Join friends and family for The Cube’s inaugural holiday ice skating show on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The all-local cast is proud to present its interpretation of this timeless Christmas classic with two shows one at 12:00 p.m. and the other at 5:00 p.m.

“The Polar Express” will include more than a dozen featured skaters, a supporting cast of 66 skaters and special guest skaters who have yet to be announced.

The 90-minute performance will take place on the NHL Rink at The Cube. With the temperature kept at 54 degrees, attendees are encouraged to bring jackets, hats, mittens and blankets.

Three seating areas will be available for each show, giving a chance to be immersed in the action. Seating in on-ice bleachers is $25 per person, table seating on the balcony overlooking the rink is $20 per person and upstairs bleacher seating is $15 per person.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting the website. “The Polar Express” show at The Cube is being produced by The Cube’s certified ice skating instructors, Kymberly Tompkins and Lina Stroh.

The Cube is the Santa Clarita Valley’s home for ice and entertainment. In addition to public skating sessions each day, The Cube also offers youth and adult hockey leagues, ice skating lessons, hockey and figure skating practice times, birthday party packages, corporate meeting spaces and more.

For more information about programs and opportunities available at The Cube, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-CUBE.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...