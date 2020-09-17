City Inviting Children 6 & Under to Sign Up for First Library Card

Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to launch the First Library Card Program for children in our community. The specially designed “First Library Cards” will be issued to children up to 6-years-old when they sign up for their first card.

Get started today by emailing libraryinfo@santa-clarita.com to sign up.

There is no better time than National Library Card Sign-Up Month (Sept. 1 – Sept. 30) to get your child their very first library card! In addition to being issued a specially designed “First Library Card,” your child will also receive a fun coloring sheet with helpful library tips and a cool bookmark to commemorate this milestone. Once your child is signed up, the newly issued card, coloring sheet and bookmark will be mailed to the address you provided. Parents are encouraged to capture and post photos of their children with the new cards, or first checkouts, using the hashtag #MyFirstLibraryCardSC to be shared on library social media accounts.

With a library card in hand, children have access to a wide variety of books, eBooks, audiobooks, educational resources and more. Get your child their first card today to begin taking advantage of these amazing materials.

To learn more about the First Library Card Program, please contact Library Administrator, Gina Roberson, at groberson@santa-clarita.com.