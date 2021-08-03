header image

August 3
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall (Memorial) Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
HMNMH
City Manager Ken Striplin: Connect With Your City
| Tuesday, Aug 3, 2021

Ken StriplinAs you drive around Santa Clarita, do you ever wonder what work is being done at your neighborhood park? Or when the new Sheriff’s Station will be complete? Maybe you want to go ice skating at The Cube or find out what issues are going before the City Council. There are several ways you can discover what’s going on in your city.

The best place to start is the city’s website at santa-clarita.com. From there, you can find links to the dozens of city social media pages, the online edition of Seasons, City Council agendas, find out how to sign up for email notifications and more.

For city news, event updates, entertaining videos and beautiful pictures of our community, make sure you like and follow the city’s social media accounts. Facebook offers detailed information, Instagram highlights photos, Twitter will give you quick bites of city news and LinkedIn will highlight opportunities to join the city team.

The latest addition to the city’s social media roster is TikTok. On this site, you will find lighthearted videos, a look behind the scenes at city facilities and learn more about the work the city is doing on your behalf.

To check out the list of all city social pages, visit santa-clarita.com/social-media.

If you have a request, an issue you need the city’s assistance with or a compliment you would like to share with the city, check out the Resident Service Center (RSC). Available online at santa-clarita.com/rsc or as an app on your mobile device, RSC is your one-stop spot for information and to report concerns on everything from bulky item pick up to graffiti.

Your city is working every day on your behalf to help our community remain a desirable place to live, work and play. Take the time to explore the many ways to connect with your city.

City Manager Ken Striplin can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LA County Health Officer Issues Heat Alert for SCV Beginning Wednesday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley beginning Wednesday, Aug. 4.
LA County Health Officer Issues Heat Alert for SCV Beginning Wednesday
Countywide Effort Encourages Residents to Help Identify Regional, Rural Park Needs
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting the public to provide input to help inform future planning and funding to address regional and rural park and recreation needs.
Countywide Effort Encourages Residents to Help Identify Regional, Rural Park Needs
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Acquires TAVR Technology
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is now offering Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), a cutting-edge minimally-invasive procedure to replace narrowed aortic valves that fail to properly open.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Acquires TAVR Technology
City Manager Recognized With International Award of Excellence
Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin has been recognized with the 2021 Award for Career Excellence in Memory of Mark E. Keane, a prestigious award given to one honoree each year from nominations of city managers across the country and around the globe.
City Manager Recognized With International Award of Excellence
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Report 153rd Death; Urge Those Eligible to Get Vaccinated
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death on Monday, bringing the total of COVID-19 related deaths to 153, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Report 153rd Death; Urge Those Eligible to Get Vaccinated
Aug. 7-15: Friends of Santa Clarita Library Hosting Summer Book Bag Sale
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to announce the return of the Summer Book Bag Sale!
Aug. 7-15: Friends of Santa Clarita Library Hosting Summer Book Bag Sale
Rancho Camulos Launches ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’
Rancho Camulos Museum has launched a new visitor experience at the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark, "Last Sundays at the Landmark."
Rancho Camulos Launches ‘Last Sundays at the Landmark’
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘NCIS,’ ‘Leviathan,’ ‘MTV Cribs International,’ 8 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 2 - Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021:
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘NCIS,’ ‘Leviathan,’ ‘MTV Cribs International,’ 8 More Productions
Registration Now Open for River Rally Volunteers
Registration Now Open for River Rally Volunteers
Registration Now Open for River Rally Volunteers
Mission Valley Bank Releases 2Q Earnings
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday a net income of $1.6 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $398 thousand, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.
Mission Valley Bank Releases 2Q Earnings
Saugus High Alumna Abbey Weitzeil Anchors Relay Team to Silver
Saugus High School graduate Abbey Weitzeil anchored Team USA to a silver medal in the women’s 4×100 medley relay in her final swim of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Saugus High Alumna Abbey Weitzeil Anchors Relay Team to Silver
Mayor Miranda’s August Message: Enjoy All that Santa Clarita Is Offering This Summer
Santa Clarita is known throughout the state and the nation as a beautiful, safe community.
Mayor Miranda’s August Message: Enjoy All that Santa Clarita Is Offering This Summer
Hart District Returning to In-Person Meetings; Public May Now Attend
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold its Regular Meeting Wednesday, Aug. 4, beginning with a closed session at 6:00 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 7:00 p.m.
Hart District Returning to In-Person Meetings; Public May Now Attend
Tickets Now Available for ‘Enchanted: An Evening of Magic’ at The MAIN
Do you believe in magic? Then join The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Newhall, for “Enchanted: An Evening of Magic” on Friday, Aug. 20, at 8:00 p.m.
Tickets Now Available for ‘Enchanted: An Evening of Magic’ at The MAIN
Princess Cruises Concludes First Successful Voyage Following Operations Pause
Majestic Princess returned to Seattle on Sunday, concluding its sailing to Alaska and marking the first successful United States voyage for Princess Cruises following the extended pause in operations.
Princess Cruises Concludes First Successful Voyage Following Operations Pause
Hahn Announces Plan to Propose Vaccine Mandate for L.A. County Employees
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced Saturday morning that she’s planning to introduce a motion requiring all county employees “to get the vaccine or face weekly COVID testing.”
Hahn Announces Plan to Propose Vaccine Mandate for L.A. County Employees
Today in SCV History (Aug. 2)
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Archie Carter
Today in SCV History (Aug. 1)
1963 - Leona Cox Community School breaks ground in Canyon Country [story]
Leona Cox
Today in SCV History (July 31)
1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
Cliffie Stone
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,884; L.A. County Continues Efforts Vaccinating Homeless
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday five new deaths and 3,606 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,884 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,884; L.A. County Continues Efforts Vaccinating Homeless
New Poll Finds Water Shortages, Drought are Californians’ Biggest Environmental Concerns
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California voters are anxious about the intensifying drought and dwindling water supply and nearly 80% believe climate change is fueling the fast start to the wildfire season, according to a statewide poll released Wednesday.
New Poll Finds Water Shortages, Drought are Californians’ Biggest Environmental Concerns
Longtime Gibbon Center Board Member Chris Roderick Dies at 74
With a heavy heart, Gibbon Conservation Center announced that Chris Roderick, long-time GCC Board Member, passed away on July 24, 2021.
Longtime Gibbon Center Board Member Chris Roderick Dies at 74
