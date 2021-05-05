City Promotes Week-Long Bike To Work Challenge To Go Green

The annual Bike to Work challenge is once again rolling into town for a week long going green challenge. The challenge will begin Monday May 10 and go through Friday May 14.

Residents are encouraged to take the online pledge at GreenSantaClarita.com to be entered into a raffle for free prizes.

The Bike to Work Challenge is a competition among Santa Clarita businesses to rally their employees to bike to work and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Businesses that are registered to participate and have the most participation in their size category will win a free lunch to a local restaurant of their choice.

Interested businesses are required to designate a lead rider who will act as a point of contact for the organization in addition to registering their businesses for Santa Clarita’s Bike to Work Challenge. Lead riders should register online at GreenSantaClarita.com and must submit a list of those at their company who participated by May 17 to Laura Jardine, City event coordinator for the Bike to Work Challenge, at (661) 255-4376 or ljardine@santa-clarita.com.

In lieu of pit stops, the City has extended the challenge to a week-long format, giving residents more opportunities to participate and win prizes, including cycling gear, gift certificates and much more. To encourage participants with longer commutes to participate, Santa Clarita Transit will be offering free local rides to anyone with a bike and/or helmet.

Visit GreenSantaClarita.com to learn more about the Bike to Work Challenge. For additional information about upcoming cycling events, including the Hit the Trail Bike Ride, please visit BikeSantaClarita.com.

